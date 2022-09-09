Advanced search
    SANA   US7995661045

SANA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(SANA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
7.100 USD   -3.01%
Sana Biotechnology to Present at September 2022 Investor Conferences
AQ
08/04SANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates - Form 8-K
PU
08/04SANA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Sana Biotechnology to Present at September 2022 Investor Conferences

09/09/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
SEATTLE, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, today announced that it will webcast its presentations at two investor conferences in September. The presentations will feature a business overview and update by Steve Harr, Sana’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

  • Sana will present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 2:55 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
  • Sana will present at the Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

The webcasts will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of Sana’s website at https://sana.com/. A replay of each presentation will be available at the same location for 30 days following the corresponding conference.

About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, South San Francisco, and Rochester. For more information about Sana Biotechnology, please visit https://sana.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those related to the Company’s vision; the Company’s participation in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference and the Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit; and the subject matter of the Company’s presentations at those conferences. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, among others, statements regarding the Company’s strategy, expectations, cash runway and future financial condition, future operations, and prospects, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others, the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company’s current and future research and development programs, preclinical and clinical trials, as well as the economic, market and social disruptions due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company’s actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company’s SEC reports, including but not limited to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q dated August 4, 2022. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations & Media:
Nicole Keith
investor.relations@sana.com
media@sana.com


