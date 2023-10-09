with the best practices of the Code of Corporate Governance

Notice is hereby given that the 38th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Sana Industries Limited will be held on Friday, the 27th of October, 2023 at 4.00 P.M at the Company's Office, situated at 33-D-2, Block 6, P.E.C.H.S., Karachi to transact the following business:-

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

To receive and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 th June, 2023, together with the Auditors' Report and Directors' Report thereon. To seek approval from the Shareholders for disposal of 187 shares of the Company being fractional shares of stock dividend (Bonus shares) @ 65% distributed on 23 rd June, 2023 and distribution of the same. To appoint Auditors of the Company for the year ended 30th June, 2024. The present Auditors M/s. Rahman Sarfaraz Rahim Iqbal Rafiq, Chartered Accountants, retire and being eligible, offer themselves for re- appointment.

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

Ordinary Resolution

To Ratify and approve transactions conducted with Related Party for the year ended June 30, 2023 by passing the following ordinary resolution with or without modification:

"RESOLVED that the transactions conducted with Related Party as disclosed in Note 43 of the unconsolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023 and specified in the Statement of Material Information under Section 134(3) be and are hereby ratified, approved and confirmed."

To authorize the Chief Executive Officer of the Company to approve transactions with Related Party for the financial year ending June 30, 2024 by passing the following ordinary resolution with or without modification:

"RESOLVED that the Chief Executive Officer of the Company be and is hereby authorized to approve the transactions to be conducted with Related Party on case to case basis for the financial year ending June 30, 2024."

"FURTHER RESOLVED that these transactions shall be deemed to have been approved by the shareholders and shall be placed before the shareholders in the next Annual General Meeting for their formal ratification/approval." To sought approval of members to circulate annual audited financial statements through QR enabled Code and Web link instead of transmitting the same in the form of CD / DVD / USB in pursuance of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) S.R.O. 389(1)/2023 dated March 21, 2023 and to pass following resolution with or without amendments as ordinary resolution:

"Resolved that as notified by the SECP via S.R.O NO. 389(1)/2023 dated March 21, 2023 transmission of annual audited financial statements to its members through QR enabled code and web link instead of transmitting the same in the form of CD / DVD / USB, be and is hereby ratified and approved for future."

ANY OTHER BUSINESS:

To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.

By Order of the Board (Abdul Hussain Antaria) Karachi: 5th October, 2023 Company Secretary

