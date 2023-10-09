38th
Annual Report
2022-2023
Year ended 30th June, 2023
33-D-2, Block 6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal,Karachi-75400
Phone: 021-34322556-9 Email: info@sana-industries.com
C O N T E N T S
Company Information
2
Notice of Annual General Meeting
3
Chairman's Report
16
Directors' Report along with annexures
17
Statement of Compliance with the best practices
32
of the Code of Corporate Governance
Review report to the members of Statement of Changes
35
with the best practices of the Code of Corporate Governance
Auditors' Report on Unconsolidated financials
36
Unconsolidated Balance Sheet
40
Unconsolidated Profit and Loss account
41
Unconsolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
42
Unconsolidated Changes in Equity
43
Unconsolidated Cash Flow Statement
44
Notes to the Unconsolidated Financial Information
45
Auditors' Report on Consolidated Financials
88
Consolidated Balance Sheet
91
Consolidated Profit and Loss account
92
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
93
Consolidated Changes in Equity
94
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
95
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Information
96
Pattern of Share Holdings
136
Form of Proxy
138
COMPANY INFORMATION
Board of Directors
Mr. Mohammed Younus Nawab
- Director
Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Irfan Nawab
- Cheif Executive
Mr. Ibrahim Younus
- Chairman
Mr. Muhammad Faizanullah
- Director
Mr. Ismail Younus
- Director
Mr. Shaikh Abdus Sami
- Director
Ms. Zainab Hanif Dhedhi
- Director
Audit Committee
Ms. Zainab Hanif Dhedhi
- Chairperson
Mr. Abdul Hussain Antaria
- Secretary
Mr. Mohammed Younus Nawab
- Member
Mr. Ismail Younus
- Member
Registered Office
33-D-2, Block 6, P.E.C.H.S
P.O.Box No.10651,
Karachi - 75700
Phone:
021- 34322556- 9
Fax:
021-32570833
E-mail:
snai@sana-industries.com
Auditors
Rahman Sarfaraz Rahim Iqbal Rafiq
Chartered Accountants
Plot No. 180,
Block-A S.M.C.H.S.
Karachi.
Phone: - 021-34549345-9
Fax : 021-34548210
Bankers
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited.
Bank Al Habib Limited.
Dubai Islamic Bank Limited.
Habib Bank Limited.
H.R. & Remuneration Committee
Ms. Zainab Hanif Dhedhi
Chairperson
Mr. Syed Amjad Ahmad
Mr. Muhammad Faizanullah
Mr. Ismail Younus
C.F.O./Company Secretary
Mr.Abdul Hussain Antaria
-Company Secretary
Mills
B-186, Hub Industrial Trading Estate,
Hub Chowki, District Lasbela,
Balochistan.
Phone: 0853-363443 - 44
Legal Advisors
Aftab Ahmed.,
Advocate.
B-10,2nd Floor Shelozon Center,
Gulshan-e-Iqbal,
Karachi.
Phone: 0300-8355319
Share Registrars
CDC Share Registrar Services Limited
CDC House, 99-B, Block B, S.M.C.H.S.,
Karachi.
Phone: 021-111-111-500
Fax : 021-34326027
Website for financial data - http://www.sana-industries.com/
2
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 38th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Sana Industries Limited will be held on Friday, the 27th of October, 2023 at 4.00 P.M at the Company's Office, situated at 33-D-2, Block 6, P.E.C.H.S., Karachi to transact the following business:-
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
- To receive and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30th June, 2023, together with the Auditors' Report and Directors' Report thereon.
- To seek approval from the Shareholders for disposal of 187 shares of the Company being fractional shares of stock dividend (Bonus shares) @ 65% distributed on 23rd June, 2023 and distribution of the same.
- To appoint Auditors of the Company for the year ended 30th June, 2024. The present Auditors M/s. Rahman Sarfaraz Rahim Iqbal Rafiq, Chartered Accountants, retire and being eligible, offer themselves for re- appointment.
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
Ordinary Resolution
- To Ratify and approve transactions conducted with Related Party for the year ended June 30, 2023 by passing the following ordinary resolution with or without modification:
"RESOLVED that the transactions conducted with Related Party as disclosed in Note 43 of the unconsolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023 and specified in the Statement of Material Information under Section 134(3) be and are hereby ratified, approved and confirmed."
- To authorize the Chief Executive Officer of the Company to approve transactions with Related Party for the financial year ending June 30, 2024 by passing the following ordinary resolution with or without modification:
"RESOLVED that the Chief Executive Officer of the Company be and is hereby authorized to approve the transactions to be conducted with Related Party on case to case basis for the financial year ending June 30, 2024."
"FURTHER RESOLVED that these transactions shall be deemed to have been approved by the shareholders and shall be placed before the shareholders in the next Annual General Meeting for their formal ratification/approval."
- To sought approval of members to circulate annual audited financial statements through QR enabled Code and Web link instead of transmitting the same in the form of CD / DVD / USB in pursuance of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) S.R.O. 389(1)/2023 dated March 21, 2023 and to pass following resolution with or without amendments as ordinary resolution:
"Resolved that as notified by the SECP via S.R.O NO. 389(1)/2023 dated March 21, 2023 transmission of annual audited financial statements to its members through QR enabled code and web link instead of transmitting the same in the form of CD / DVD / USB, be and is hereby ratified and approved for future."
ANY OTHER BUSINESS:
- To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.
By Order of the Board
(Abdul Hussain Antaria)
Karachi: 5th October, 2023
Company Secretary
3
NOTES:
- Closure of Share Transfer Books
The share transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from 20-Oct-2023 to 27-Oct-2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received in order at the office of Share Registrar CDC Share Registrar Services Limited (CDCSRSL), CDC House, 99-B, Block B, SMCHS, Karachi-74400 by the close of business on 19-Oct-2023 will be considered in time to attend and vote at the meeting.
- Participation in General Meeting
An individual beneficial owner of shares must bring his/her original CNIC or Passport, Account and Participant's I.D. numbers to prove his/her identity. A representative of corporate members, must bring the Board of Directors' Resolution and/or Power of Attorney and the specimen signature of the nominee, CDC account holders will further have to follow the guidelines as laid down in Circular 1 dated 28th January, 2000, issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.
A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting may appoint another member as his/her proxy in writing to attend the meeting and vote on the member's behalf. Proxies in order to be effective must be received at the Company's Registered Office, 33-D-2,Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Karachi (Phone No.34322556-59) not later than 48 hours before the time of holding the meeting and no account shall be taken of any part of the day that is not a working day. A member shall not be entitled to appoint more than one proxy.
Members are requested to notify their change of address, Zakat declaration (CZ-50) and tax exemption certificate (if any) immediately to Company's Share Registrar CDC Share Registrar Services Limited.
- Submission of the CNIC/NTN details (Mandatory)
In accordance with the notification of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) vide SRO 779(1)/2011 dated 18 August 2011 and SRO 83(1)/2012 dated 5 July 2012, dividend counters in electronic form should bear CNIC number of the registered member or the authorized person, except in case of minor(s) and corporate members. Accordingly, Members who have not yet submitted photocopy of their valid CNIC or NTN in case of corporate entities are requested to submit the same to the Companies' Share Registrar in case of non- compliance, the Company shall withhold credit of dividend as per law.
- Payment of Cash Dividend Electronically (Mandatory Requirement)
In accordance with the provision of section 242 of the Companies Act, 2017 and Companies (Distribution of Dividend) Regulations 2017, it is mandatory that dividend payable in cash shall only be paid through electronic mode directly into the bank account designated by the entitled shareholder. Notice in this regard have already been published earlier in newspapers as per Regulations. Those shareholders who have still not provided their IBAN are once again requested to fill in "Electronic Credit Mandate Form" as reproduced below and send it duly signed along with a copy of valid CNIC to their respective CDC participant / CDC Investor account services (in case of shareholding in Book Entry Form) or to Company's Share Registrar M/s. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited (CDCSRSL), CDC House, 99-B, Block B, SMCHS, Karachi-74400 (in case of shareholding in Physical Form).
1. Shareholder's details Name of the Shareholder(s) Folio No./CDS Account No(s) CNIC No (copy attached) Mobile / Landline No
2. Shareholders' Bank details Title of Bank Account
International Bank Account Number (IBAN)
Bank's Name
Branch's Name and Address
4
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sana Industries Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2023 04:21:20 UTC.