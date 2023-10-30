Quarterly
COMPANY INFORMATION
Board of Directors
Mr. Mohammed Younus Nawab
- Director
Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Irfan Nawab
- Cheif Executive
Mr. Ibrahim Younus
- Chairman
Mr. Muhammad Faizanullah
- Director
Mr. Ismail Younus
- Director
Mr. Shaikh Abdus Sami
- Director
Ms. Zainab Hanif Dhedhi
- Director
Audit Committee
Ms. Zainab Hanif Dhedhi
- Chairperson
Mr. Abdul Hussain Antaria
- Secretary
Mr. Mohammed Younus Nawab
- Member
Mr. Ismail Younus
- Member
Registered Office
33-D-2, Block 6, P.E.C.H.S
P.O.Box No.10651,
Karachi - 75700
Phone:
021- 34322556- 9
Fax:
021-32570833
E-mail:
snai@sana-industries.com
Auditors
Rahman Sarfaraz Rahim Iqbal Rafiq
Chartered Accountants
Plot No. 180,
Block-A S.M.C.H.S.
Karachi.
Phone: - 021-34549345-9
Fax : 021-34548210
Bankers
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited.
Bank Al Habib Limited.
Dubai Islamic Bank Limited.
Habib Bank Limited.
H.R. & Remuneration Committee
Ms. Zainab Hanif Dhedhi
Chairperson
Mr. Syed Amjad Ahmad
Mr. Muhammad Faizanullah
Mr. Ismail Younus
C.F.O./Company Secretary
Mr.Abdul Hussain Antaria
-Company Secretary
Mills
B-186, Hub Industrial Trading Estate,
Hub Chowki, District Lasbela,
Balochistan.
Phone: 0853-363443 - 44
Legal Advisors
Aftab Ahmed.,
Advocate.
B-10,2nd Floor Shelozon Center,
Gulshan-e-Iqbal,
Karachi.
Phone: 0300-8355319
Share Registrars
CDC Share Registrar Services Limited
CDC House, 99-B, Block B, S.M.C.H.S.,
Karachi.
Phone: 021-111-111-500
Fax : 021-34326027
Website for financial data - http://www.sana-industries.com/
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The Directors take pleasure in submitting the un-audited accounts, for the First Quarter ended September 30th, 2023.
The current quarter under consideration is an outlier as prevailing economic condition adversely affected the performance of the majority of industries owing to high finance cost, inflation and considerable surge in fuel and power expenses.
The consolidated results depict a Loss after Tax of 16.29 million for the quarter ended September 2023 as compared to loss after tax of 32.9 million in the same period last year.
In order to facilitate our Shareholders, following comparisons of operating and financial data are annexed:
(a) Comparison with previous quarter (consolidated)
Annex-A
(b) Comparison with corresponding quarter of last year (consolidated)
Annex-B
FUTURE PROSPECTS
The company is putting in all its efforts to overcome the prevailing economic challenges and is striving hard to steer the company towards prosperity.
DIVIDEND
The directors have decided to skip payment of any interim dividend for consolidation with the final dividend.
No bonus issue has been announced during the period.
PERSONNEL
We would like to place on record our deepest gratitude to all stakeholders (internal/ external), banks, financial institutions, relevant ministries, and regulators for their continuous support towards the growth of the company. We acknowledge the hard work, devotion and loyalty of the staff and workers without whom continued success could not have been achieved. We look forward to the same devotion and cooperation in the years to come.
On behalf of the Board
Karachi: 27th October, 2023.
(Mohammed Irfan Nawab)
Chief Executive.
202330
32.916.29 2023
Annex-A
(a)
Annex-B
(b)
/
2023 27
Annexure to Directors' Report
Consolidated Financial Performance
(Rupees in millions)
Comparison with last yearAnnexure A
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Covering period FROM
01-Jul-2023
01-Jul-2022
VARIATION
TO
30-Sep-2023
30-Sep-2022
Amount
Percentage
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------
Turnover - net
1,496.03
971.69
524.34
53.96%
Cost of Sales
1,415.71
931.16
484.55
52.04%
G.P.Rate to Sales
80.32
40.53
39.79
98.18%
G.P.Rate to Sales
5.37%
4.17%
Administrative, Selling, Financial & Other expenses
115.49
86.46
29.03
33.58%
Other income
5.03
23.28
(18.25)
78.39%
Operating (loss) / Profit before tax
(30.14)
(22.65)
(7.49)
-33.07%
Operating (loss) / Profit to sales ratio
-2.01%
-2.33%
Earning per share (before tax)
(1.51)
(1.13)
(0.37)
33.04%
===============================================================================================================
Comparison with previous quarterAnnexure B
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Covering period FROM
01-Jul-2023
01-Apr-2023
VARIATION
TO
30-Sep-2023
30-Jun-2023
Amount
Percentage
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------
Turnover - net
1,496.03
1,272.92
223.11
17.53%
Cost of Sales
1,415.71
1,208.37
207.33
17.16%
Gross Profit
80.32
64.54
15.78
24.45%
G.P.Rate to Sales
5.37%
5.07%
0.30%
Administrative, Selling, Financial & Other expenses
115.49
121.16
(5.67)
-4.68%
Other income
5.03
6.44
(1.41)
-21.86%
Operating (loss) / Profit before tax
(30.14)
(63.06)
32.92
-52.20%
Operating (loss) / Profit to sales ratio
-2.01%
-4.95%
Earning per share (before tax)
(1.51)
(2.84)
1.33
-46.84%
===============================================================================================================
SANA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
UNCONSOLIDATED INTERIM CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2023 (UN-AUDITED)
NOTE
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
(Un-audited)
(Audited)
-------- (Rupees) -------
ASSETS
NON CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
4
799,238,052
823,193,060
Right-of-use asset
30,481,285
32,054,127
Investment property
30,811,463
33,353,146
Investment in subsidiary
94,999,990
94,999,990
Long term deposits
5
2,756,051
2,756,051
Deferred tax assets
168,496,035
134,440,683
---------------------------
---------------------------
1,126,782,875
1,120,797,057
CURRENT ASSETS
Stock-in-trade
6
257,251,503
290,356,504
Stores and spares
15,545,817
19,003,955
Trade debts- unsecured, considered good
583,286,324
557,863,756
Loans and advances
10,514,816
15,136,036
Deposits and pre-payments
8,345,493
2,674,689
Short term investments
4,383,681
4,383,682
Other receivables
135,865,192
131,822,164
Tax refunds due from government
7
71,372,100
83,810,293
Cash and bank balances
19,699,150
57,742,190
1,106,264,077
1,162,793,269
---------------------------
---------------------------
TOTAL ASSETS
2,233,046,952
2,283,590,326
================
================
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Authorized share capital
20,000,000 (2023: 20,000,000) ordinary shares of Rs 10 each
200,000,000
200,000,000
================
================
Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital
199,650,000
295,900,000
Reserves
226,329,769
149,444,061
---------------------------
---------------------------
Shareholder's equity
425,979,769
445,344,061
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
Lease liability
36,508,130
30,554,993
Long term financing
8
248,518,188
260,117,121
Deferred liabilites
9
181,495,790
177,424,113
466,522,108
468,096,227
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
387,630,287
350,986,253
Accrued profit
36,352,207
55,907,933
Loans from directors and associates
9,100,000
5,100,000
Current maturity of lease liability
8,403,763
12,656,659
Current portion of long term loans from a banking company
8
69,865,530
72,965,831
Current maturity of deferred government grant
16,569,418
16,887,604
Unclaimed dividend
2,005,661
2,005,663
Short Term islamic finance
10
810,618,209
853,640,095
Taxation - net
7
-
1,340,545,075
1,370,150,038
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
11
-
-
---------------------------
---------------------------
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
2,233,046,952
2,283,590,326
================
================
The annexed notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
--------------------------------
----------------------------------
------------------------------------
Chief Executive
Director
Chief Financial Officer
SANA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
UNCONSOLIDATED INTERIM CONDENSED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)
NOTE
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
------------ R u p e e s ------------
Gross Turnover
1,138,356,635
770,512,078
less
Sales tax
(175,813,166)
(112,228,819)
Commisons and discounts
-
(146,206.00)
---------------------------
---------------------------
Net Turnover
962,543,469
658,137,052
Cost of sales
12
(918,783,763)
(648,292,780)
---------------------------
---------------------------
Gross profit
43,759,706
9,844,272
Selling and distribution expenses
(8,810,465)
(4,506,769)
Administrative expenses
(24,182,644)
(21,191,987)
Other operating income
3,801,280
6,699,135
---------------------------
---------------------------
Operating profit
14,567,876
(9,155,349)
Finance cost
(55,902,487)
(39,784,585)
---------------------------
---------------------------
Profit/(Loss) for the period before taxation
(41,334,610)
(48,939,934)
Provision for taxation
- current
(12,085,034)
(14,978,502)
- deferred (current)
34,055,351
9,066,648
21,970,317
(5,911,854)
---------------------------
---------------------------
Profit after taxation
(19,364,293)
(54,851,788)
=================
================
(Restated)
Earning per share
13
(0.97)
(2.75)
=================
================
The annexed notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
--------------------------------
----------------------------------
------------------------------------
Chief Executive
Director
Chief Financial Officer
SANA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
UNCONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
------------ R u p e e s ------------
Net profit for the period
(19,364,293)
(54,851,788)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
---------------------------
---------------------------
(19,364,293)
(54,851,788)
=================
================
The annexed notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
--------------------------------
----------------------------------
.------------------------------------
Chief Executive
Director
Chief Financial Officer
SANA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REVENUE RESERVES
Issued,
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
subscribed
Un-
and paid-up
General
Share
appropriated
Sub
capital
reserve
Premium
profit
Total
Total
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Balance as at July 01, 2022
121,000,000
132,500,000
96,250,000
248,486,285
477,236,285
598,236,285
Profit after taxation for the first quarter ended September 30, 2021
-
-
-
(54,851,788)
(54,851,788)
(54,851,788)
----------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Balance as at September 30, 2022
121,000,000
132,500,000
96,250,000
193,634,497
422,384,497
543,384,497
=================
=================
==============
=================
===============
=================
Balance as at July 01, 2023
199,650,000
132,500,000
96,250,000
16,944,062
245,694,062
445,344,062
Profit after taxation for the first quarter ended September 30, 2023
-
-
-
(19,364,293)
(19,364,293)
(19,364,293)
---------------------------
--------------------------
---------------------
---------------------------
-----------------------
--------------------------
Balance as at September 30, 2023
199,650,000
132,500,000
96,250,000
(2,420,231)
226,329,769
425,979,769
=================
================
=============
=================
==============
================
The annexed notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
(Mohammed Irfan Nawab)
(Muhammad Faizanullah)
(Saad Bin Hilal)
Chief Executive
Director
Chief Financial Officer
