Quarterly

Accounts

(UN-AUDITED)

As at 30th September, 2023

(1st Quarter)

33-D-2, Block 6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal,Karachi-75400

Phone: 021-34322556-9 Email: info@sana-industries.com

C O N T E N T S

Company Information

2

Directors' Report alongwith annexures

3

Interim condensed unconsolidated Balance Sheet

6

Interim condensed unconsolidated Profit and Loss account

7

Interim condensed unconsolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

8

Interim condensed unconsolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

9

Interim condensed unconsolidated Cash flow statement

10

Unconsolidated notes to the Accounts

11

Interim condensed consolidated Balance Sheet

14

Interim condensed consolidated Profit and Loss account

15

Interim condensed consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

16

Interim condensed consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

17

Interim condensed consolidated Cash flow statement

18

Consolidated notes to the Accounts

19

COMPANY INFORMATION

Board of Directors

Mr. Mohammed Younus Nawab

- Director

Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Irfan Nawab

- Cheif Executive

Mr. Ibrahim Younus

- Chairman

Mr. Muhammad Faizanullah

- Director

Mr. Ismail Younus

- Director

Mr. Shaikh Abdus Sami

- Director

Ms. Zainab Hanif Dhedhi

- Director

Audit Committee

Ms. Zainab Hanif Dhedhi

- Chairperson

Mr. Abdul Hussain Antaria

- Secretary

Mr. Mohammed Younus Nawab

- Member

Mr. Ismail Younus

- Member

Registered Office

33-D-2, Block 6, P.E.C.H.S

P.O.Box No.10651,

Karachi - 75700

Phone:

021- 34322556- 9

Fax:

021-32570833

E-mail:

snai@sana-industries.com

Auditors

Rahman Sarfaraz Rahim Iqbal Rafiq

Chartered Accountants

Plot No. 180,

Block-A S.M.C.H.S.

Karachi.

Phone: - 021-34549345-9

Fax : 021-34548210

Bankers

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited.

Bank Al Habib Limited.

Dubai Islamic Bank Limited.

Habib Bank Limited.

H.R. & Remuneration Committee

Ms. Zainab Hanif Dhedhi

Chairperson

Mr. Syed Amjad Ahmad

Mr. Muhammad Faizanullah

Mr. Ismail Younus

C.F.O./Company Secretary

Mr.Abdul Hussain Antaria

-Company Secretary

Mills

B-186, Hub Industrial Trading Estate,

Hub Chowki, District Lasbela,

Balochistan.

Phone: 0853-363443 - 44

Legal Advisors

Aftab Ahmed.,

Advocate.

B-10,2nd Floor Shelozon Center,

Gulshan-e-Iqbal,

Karachi.

Phone: 0300-8355319

Share Registrars

CDC Share Registrar Services Limited

CDC House, 99-B, Block B, S.M.C.H.S.,

Karachi.

Phone: 021-111-111-500

Fax : 021-34326027

Website for financial data - http://www.sana-industries.com/

2

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors take pleasure in submitting the un-audited accounts, for the First Quarter ended September 30th, 2023.

The current quarter under consideration is an outlier as prevailing economic condition adversely affected the performance of the majority of industries owing to high finance cost, inflation and considerable surge in fuel and power expenses.

The consolidated results depict a Loss after Tax of 16.29 million for the quarter ended September 2023 as compared to loss after tax of 32.9 million in the same period last year.

In order to facilitate our Shareholders, following comparisons of operating and financial data are annexed:

(a) Comparison with previous quarter (consolidated)

Annex-A

(b) Comparison with corresponding quarter of last year (consolidated)

Annex-B

FUTURE PROSPECTS

The company is putting in all its efforts to overcome the prevailing economic challenges and is striving hard to steer the company towards prosperity.

DIVIDEND

The directors have decided to skip payment of any interim dividend for consolidation with the final dividend.

No bonus issue has been announced during the period.

PERSONNEL

We would like to place on record our deepest gratitude to all stakeholders (internal/ external), banks, financial institutions, relevant ministries, and regulators for their continuous support towards the growth of the company. We acknowledge the hard work, devotion and loyalty of the staff and workers without whom continued success could not have been achieved. We look forward to the same devotion and cooperation in the years to come.

On behalf of the Board

Karachi: 27th October, 2023.

(Mohammed Irfan Nawab)

Chief Executive.

3



  202330

  

32.916.29 2023



 

Annex-A

 

(a)

Annex-B

 

(b)

 

 

 



/   







2023 27 

4

Annexure to Directors' Report

Consolidated Financial Performance

(Rupees in millions)

Comparison with last yearAnnexure A

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Covering period FROM

01-Jul-2023

01-Jul-2022

VARIATION

TO

30-Sep-2023

30-Sep-2022

Amount

Percentage

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------

Turnover - net

1,496.03

971.69

524.34

53.96%

Cost of Sales

1,415.71

931.16

484.55

52.04%

G.P.Rate to Sales

80.32

40.53

39.79

98.18%

G.P.Rate to Sales

5.37%

4.17%

Administrative, Selling, Financial & Other expenses

115.49

86.46

29.03

33.58%

Other income

5.03

23.28

(18.25)

78.39%

Operating (loss) / Profit before tax

(30.14)

(22.65)

(7.49)

-33.07%

Operating (loss) / Profit to sales ratio

-2.01%

-2.33%

Earning per share (before tax)

(1.51)

(1.13)

(0.37)

33.04%

===============================================================================================================

Comparison with previous quarterAnnexure B

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Covering period FROM

01-Jul-2023

01-Apr-2023

VARIATION

TO

30-Sep-2023

30-Jun-2023

Amount

Percentage

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------

Turnover - net

1,496.03

1,272.92

223.11

17.53%

Cost of Sales

1,415.71

1,208.37

207.33

17.16%

Gross Profit

80.32

64.54

15.78

24.45%

G.P.Rate to Sales

5.37%

5.07%

0.30%

Administrative, Selling, Financial & Other expenses

115.49

121.16

(5.67)

-4.68%

Other income

5.03

6.44

(1.41)

-21.86%

Operating (loss) / Profit before tax

(30.14)

(63.06)

32.92

-52.20%

Operating (loss) / Profit to sales ratio

-2.01%

-4.95%

Earning per share (before tax)

(1.51)

(2.84)

1.33

-46.84%

===============================================================================================================

5

SANA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

UNCONSOLIDATED INTERIM CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2023 (UN-AUDITED)

NOTE

September 30,

June 30,

2023

2023

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

-------- (Rupees) -------

ASSETS

NON CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

4

799,238,052

823,193,060

Right-of-use asset

30,481,285

32,054,127

Investment property

30,811,463

33,353,146

Investment in subsidiary

94,999,990

94,999,990

Long term deposits

5

2,756,051

2,756,051

Deferred tax assets

168,496,035

134,440,683

---------------------------

---------------------------

1,126,782,875

1,120,797,057

CURRENT ASSETS

Stock-in-trade

6

257,251,503

290,356,504

Stores and spares

15,545,817

19,003,955

Trade debts- unsecured, considered good

583,286,324

557,863,756

Loans and advances

10,514,816

15,136,036

Deposits and pre-payments

8,345,493

2,674,689

Short term investments

4,383,681

4,383,682

Other receivables

135,865,192

131,822,164

Tax refunds due from government

7

71,372,100

83,810,293

Cash and bank balances

19,699,150

57,742,190

1,106,264,077

1,162,793,269

---------------------------

---------------------------

TOTAL ASSETS

2,233,046,952

2,283,590,326

================

================

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Authorized share capital

20,000,000 (2023: 20,000,000) ordinary shares of Rs 10 each

200,000,000

200,000,000

================

================

Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital

199,650,000

295,900,000

Reserves

226,329,769

149,444,061

---------------------------

---------------------------

Shareholder's equity

425,979,769

445,344,061

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease liability

36,508,130

30,554,993

Long term financing

8

248,518,188

260,117,121

Deferred liabilites

9

181,495,790

177,424,113

466,522,108

468,096,227

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

387,630,287

350,986,253

Accrued profit

36,352,207

55,907,933

Loans from directors and associates

9,100,000

5,100,000

Current maturity of lease liability

8,403,763

12,656,659

Current portion of long term loans from a banking company

8

69,865,530

72,965,831

Current maturity of deferred government grant

16,569,418

16,887,604

Unclaimed dividend

2,005,661

2,005,663

Short Term islamic finance

10

810,618,209

853,640,095

Taxation - net

7

-

1,340,545,075

1,370,150,038

CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS

11

-

-

---------------------------

---------------------------

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,233,046,952

2,283,590,326

================

================

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The annexed notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

--------------------------------

----------------------------------

------------------------------------

Chief Executive

Director

Chief Financial Officer

6

SANA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

UNCONSOLIDATED INTERIM CONDENSED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)

NOTE

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

------------ R u p e e s ------------

Gross Turnover

1,138,356,635

770,512,078

less

Sales tax

(175,813,166)

(112,228,819)

Commisons and discounts

-

(146,206.00)

---------------------------

---------------------------

Net Turnover

962,543,469

658,137,052

Cost of sales

12

(918,783,763)

(648,292,780)

---------------------------

---------------------------

Gross profit

43,759,706

9,844,272

Selling and distribution expenses

(8,810,465)

(4,506,769)

Administrative expenses

(24,182,644)

(21,191,987)

Other operating income

3,801,280

6,699,135

---------------------------

---------------------------

Operating profit

14,567,876

(9,155,349)

Finance cost

(55,902,487)

(39,784,585)

---------------------------

---------------------------

Profit/(Loss) for the period before taxation

(41,334,610)

(48,939,934)

Provision for taxation

- current

(12,085,034)

(14,978,502)

- deferred (current)

34,055,351

9,066,648

21,970,317

(5,911,854)

---------------------------

---------------------------

Profit after taxation

(19,364,293)

(54,851,788)

=================

================

(Restated)

Earning per share

13

(0.97)

(2.75)

=================

================

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

The annexed notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

--------------------------------

----------------------------------

------------------------------------

Chief Executive

Director

Chief Financial Officer

7

SANA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

UNCONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UN-AUDITED)

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

------------ R u p e e s ------------

Net profit for the period

(19,364,293)

(54,851,788)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

---------------------------

---------------------------

(19,364,293)

(54,851,788)

=================

================

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The annexed notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

--------------------------------

----------------------------------

.------------------------------------

Chief Executive

Director

Chief Financial Officer

8

SANA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REVENUE RESERVES

Issued,

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

subscribed

Un-

and paid-up

General

Share

appropriated

Sub

capital

reserve

Premium

profit

Total

Total

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Balance as at July 01, 2022

121,000,000

132,500,000

96,250,000

248,486,285

477,236,285

598,236,285

Profit after taxation for the first quarter ended September 30, 2021

-

-

-

(54,851,788)

(54,851,788)

(54,851,788)

----------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Balance as at September 30, 2022

121,000,000

132,500,000

96,250,000

193,634,497

422,384,497

543,384,497

=================

=================

==============

=================

===============

=================

Balance as at July 01, 2023

199,650,000

132,500,000

96,250,000

16,944,062

245,694,062

445,344,062

Profit after taxation for the first quarter ended September 30, 2023

-

-

-

(19,364,293)

(19,364,293)

(19,364,293)

---------------------------

--------------------------

---------------------

---------------------------

-----------------------

--------------------------

Balance as at September 30, 2023

199,650,000

132,500,000

96,250,000

(2,420,231)

226,329,769

425,979,769

=================

================

=============

=================

==============

================

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The annexed notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

(Mohammed Irfan Nawab)

(Muhammad Faizanullah)

(Saad Bin Hilal)

Chief Executive

Director

Chief Financial Officer

9

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sana Industries Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 09:59:47 UTC.