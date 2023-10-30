DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors take pleasure in submitting the un-audited accounts, for the First Quarter ended September 30th, 2023.

The current quarter under consideration is an outlier as prevailing economic condition adversely affected the performance of the majority of industries owing to high finance cost, inflation and considerable surge in fuel and power expenses.

The consolidated results depict a Loss after Tax of 16.29 million for the quarter ended September 2023 as compared to loss after tax of 32.9 million in the same period last year.

In order to facilitate our Shareholders, following comparisons of operating and financial data are annexed:

(a) Comparison with previous quarter (consolidated) Annex-A (b) Comparison with corresponding quarter of last year (consolidated) Annex-B

FUTURE PROSPECTS

The company is putting in all its efforts to overcome the prevailing economic challenges and is striving hard to steer the company towards prosperity.

DIVIDEND

The directors have decided to skip payment of any interim dividend for consolidation with the final dividend.

No bonus issue has been announced during the period.

PERSONNEL

We would like to place on record our deepest gratitude to all stakeholders (internal/ external), banks, financial institutions, relevant ministries, and regulators for their continuous support towards the growth of the company. We acknowledge the hard work, devotion and loyalty of the staff and workers without whom continued success could not have been achieved. We look forward to the same devotion and cooperation in the years to come.

On behalf of the Board

Karachi: 27th October, 2023.

(Mohammed Irfan Nawab)

Chief Executive.