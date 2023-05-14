Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : افصاح مكمل لشركة سنام العقارية

Subject : Supplementary Disclosure of Sanam Real Estate Company (K.P.S.C)
Reference to the abovementioned subject, and to the commitment from Sanam Real Estate Company to the requirements of the article of disclosures of essential information from book Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority Law and Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, and accordingly, attached is the supplementary disclosure form .
The Board of Directors approved the report of an independent asset assessor approved by the Capital Markets Authority regarding the exchange of properties with the subsidiary (Fanan Real Estate Company K.S.C.C) as follows:
Selling the property in Farwaniya from Sanam Real Estate Company to its subsidiary company Fanan Real Estate at a book value of KD 2,240,000.
Transferring the right of use of a land in the United Arab Emirates - Dubai from the subsidiary company Fanan Real Estate to a subsidiary of Sanam Real Estate Company to be established in the United Arab Emirates with a book value of KD 1,251,056.
The Board of Directors also approved the in-kind increase of its subsidiary's capital in the value of the property owned by Sanam Real Estate Company in Bneid Al Gar area at a book value of KD 2,700,000.
Sanam Real Estate Company KSCC published this content on 14 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2023 05:26:05 UTC.