Sanam Real Estate Company reached an initial agreement through its subsidiary, Eradat International Real Estate Company K.S.C.C., with a real estate public shareholding company, to increase the capital of Eradat International Real Estate Company to reach KD 13,163,000.

(The current capital of Eradat International Real Estate Company is 6,798,697 KD, and the accumulated losses will be amortized to bring the capital to 4,940,000 KD).

Provided that the capital increase is in-kind with a value of KD 8,223,000, representing 62.47% of the company's capital (the in-kind increase consists of 12 various real estate properties between investment, commercial, with a total value of KD 49,463,000 and a net value of KD 8,223,000 after excluding the granted bank facilities).

Thus, the share of Sanam Real Estate Company becomes 37.53%, equivalent to KD 4,940,000 of the capital.

The preliminary agreement is subject to the approval of the concerned authorities to be in force.

Effect of the Material Information on the Company Financial Position (if any) :

The financial impact is represented in reclassifying the subsidiary to become an associate company with a value of KD 4,940,000, and the financial impact will appear starting from the last quarter of 2023.

This depends on the approval of the respective authorities.