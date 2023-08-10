DocuSign Envelope ID: 8DA4A6FD-DEFA-47BE-A608-F49E33C77A05
DATE : August 10, 2023
Ref : SNM/OC/193/23
To : Boursa Kuwait Company
To : Capital Markets Authority
After Greetings ,,,
Subject : Supplementary Disclosure Regarding the results of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Sanam Real Estate Company (K.P.S.C.).
Reference to the above-mentioned subject, and in compliance with the requirements of the article of disclosures of essential information from book Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority Law and Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, and accordingly, attached is the supplementary disclosure form .
Best Regards ,,,
2023 سطسغأ 10 : ت وكلا
SNM/OC/193/23 : عـــــــــــــــــــــجرﳌا
. ن م
ا
ت وكلا ةصروب ةكرش / ةداسلا
. ن م
ا
لاﳌا قاوــــــــــــــــــــــــسأ ةئي / ةداسلا
،،، دع و ةبيط ةيحت
جئاـــــــــــــــــتن صوـــــــــــــــــصخب لـــــــــــــــــمكم حاـــــــــــــــــصفإ : عوـــــــــــــــــضوﳌا ةــــــــــــــــ راقعلا مانــــــــــــــــس ةكرـــــــــــــــش ةرادإ ســـــــــــــــلجم عاــــــــــــــــمتجإ
. (ع.ك.م.ش)
تاــــــــــــبلطتمب اـــــــــــما لاو
،
هﻼـــــــــــــعأ عوـــــــــــضوﳌا
ــــــــــــ
إ ةراــــــــــــشﻹاب
باـــــــــــــتكلا نـــــــــــــم ةـــــــــــــ ر
و
ا تاـــــــــــــمولعﳌا نـــــــــــــع
حاـــــــــــــصفﻹا
ةــــــــــــــــــــحئﻼلا نــــــــــــــــــــم (ةيفافــــــــــــــــــــشلاو حاــــــــــــــــــــصفﻹا) رــــــــــــــــــــشاعلا
ميـــــــــــــــظنتو لاـــــــــــــــﳌا قاوـــــــــــــــسأ ةـــــــــــــــئي
نوناـــــــــــــــقل ةــــــــــــــيذيفنتلا
- هتﻼيدع و ةيلاﳌا قاروﻷا طاش
. لمكﳌا حاصفﻹا جذومن مكل قفرم
- ما حﻹا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو
ردا ادبعلا قراط ناميلس .د يذيفنتلا س ئرلاو ةرادﻹا سلجم س ئر بئان
Dr. Sulaiman T. Al- Abduljader
Vice Chairman & CEO
Supplementary disclosure Form
لمكﳌا حاصفﻹا جذومن
Date:
August 10, 2023
:خ راتلا
Listed Company Name:
:ةجردﳌا ةكرشلا مسا
Sanam Real Estate Company K.P.S.C
Disclosure Tittle :
Supplementary disclosure of Sanam Real Estate Company regarding the results of the Board of Directors meeting held on 09/08/2023
ع.ك.م.ش ة راقعلا مانس ةكرش
: حاصفﻹا ناونع
عاـــــــــــمتجا جئاـــــــــــتن نأـــــــــــش ةـــــــــــ راقعلا مانــــــــــس ةكرـــــــــــش نــــــــــم لـــــــــــمكم حاــــــــــصفإ 2023/08/09 خ راتب دقعنﳌا ةرادﻹا سلجم
Date of previous disclosure
09/08/2023
قباسلا حاصفﻹا خ رات
Developments that occurred to the disclosure:
:حاصفﻹا ع لصا اروطتلا
Sanam Real Estate Company reached an initial agreement through its subsidiary, Eradat International Real Estate Company K.S.C.C., with a real estate public shareholding company, to increase the capital of Eradat International Real Estate Company to reach KD 13,163,000.
(The current capital of Eradat International Real Estate Company is 6,798,697 KD, and the accumulated losses will be amortized to bring the capital to 4,940,000 KD).
Provided that the capital increase is in-kind with a value of KD 8,223,000, representing 62.47% of the company's capital (the in-kind increase consists of 12 various real estate properties between investment, commercial, with a total value of KD 49,463,000 and a net value of KD 8,223,000 after excluding the granted bank facilities).
Thus, the share of Sanam Real Estate Company becomes 37.53%, equivalent to KD 4,940,000 of the capital.
The preliminary agreement is subject to the approval of the concerned authorities to be in force.
Effect of the Material Information on the Company Financial Position (if any) :
The financial impact is represented in reclassifying the subsidiary to become an associate company with a value of KD 4,940,000, and the financial impact will appear starting from the last quarter of 2023.
This depends on the approval of the respective authorities.
قــــــــــــــ رط نــــــــــــــع ي دـــــــــــــبم
قاــــــــــــــفتا
ـــــــــــــ إ ةــــــــــــــ راقعلا مانـــــــــــــس ةكرــــــــــــــش تلـــــــــــــصوت
م.ك.م.ش ةـــــــــــــــــــ راقعلا
ةــــــــــــــــــيلودلا تادارــــــــــــــــــيإ ةكرــــــــــــــــــش ةــــــــــــــــــع اتلا ا
كرــــــــــــــــــش
كــــــــــــــــــــــلذو
ةــــــــــــــــــــــماعلا ةم
اــــــــــــــــــــــسﳌا ةــــــــــــــــــــــ راقعلا تا رــــــــــــــــــــــشلا ىدــــــــــــــــــــــحا عــــــــــــــــــــــم
لـــــــــــــــــــصيل
ةــــــــــــــــــ راقعلا ةــــــــــــــــــيلودلا
تادارــــــــــــــــــيإ ةكرــــــــــــــــــش لاــــــــــــــــــم سأر
ةداــــــــــــــــــ زل
. ك.د 13,163,000
إ لاﳌا سأر
ةـــــــــــ راقعلا ةـــــــــــيلودلا تادارـــــــــــيإ ةكرـــــــــــشل اـــــــــــ ا لاـــــــــــﳌا سأر غـــــــــــلبي ثـــــــــــيح)
سأر لـــــــــــــــــصيل ةـــــــــــــــــمكا ﳌا رئاـــــــــــــــــس
ا ءاـــــــــــــــــفطإ مت ـــــــــــــــــسو ك.د 6,798,697
. (ك.د 4,940,000 إ لاﳌا
ك.د 8,223,000 ةميقب ةي يع ةرو
ذﳌا لاﳌا سأر ةدا ز نو ت نأ ىــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــلع
12 ددع نع ةرابع ةي يعلا ةدا زلا) ةكرـــــــشلا لام سأر نم %62.47 لثمت ك.د 49,463,000 ةـيلاـمجإ ةـميقب يراـجتو يراـمث ـــــــــــــسا ن ب ةـعونتم راـقع
ةــــيكنبلا تﻼي ـــــــــــــس لا
داــــعب ـــــــــــــسا
دــــع ك.د 8,223,000
اــــ
ميق
اـــــــــــــــــصو
. (ا
امضب ةحونمﳌا
لداــــــــــع
اــــــــــمب % 37.53 ةــــــــــ راقعلا مانـــــــــس ةكرـــــــــش ةــــــــــصح حبــــــــــصت كلذـــــــــ و
. ةليمز ةكرش كلذب حبصتل لاﳌا سأر نم ك.د 4,940,000
تاـــــــــــــــــــ
ا ةــــــــــــــــــقفاوﳌ عـــــــــــــــــــضخي ي
دــــــــــــــــــبﳌا قاـــــــــــــــــــفتﻻا اذــــــــــــــــــ
ً
نأــــــــــــــــــب اــــــــــــــــــملع
. ذيفنتلا ح لخدي
ح ةصت ا
: (دجو نإ) لصا اروطتلل
اﳌارثﻷا
ةليمز ةكرـش حبـصتل ةع اتلا ةكرـشلا في ـصت ةداعإ
اﳌا رثﻷا لثمت و
خﻷا ع رلا نم ءادتبا
اﳌا رثﻷا ر ظي فوــــسو ، ك.د 4,940,000 ةميقب
. 2023 ماع نم
. ةصت
ا تا ا ةقفاوم
ع كلذ فقوت و
