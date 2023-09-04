Sanam Real Estate Company KSCP is a Kuwait-based company engaged in the real estate sector. The Company is organized into two business segments: Real Estate Projects and Development, and Financial Investments. The Company focuses on the purchase and sale of real estate and properties; management, rent, lease, sales and purchasing of shares, bonds and other securities of similar companies; preparing studies and consulting in all real estate aspects, and investing the Company's surplus funds in financial portfolios managed by specialized companies. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries included Fanan Real Estate Company WLL, Al Athak Real Estate Company WLL and Al Marazeel Real Estate Company WLL.