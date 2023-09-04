DocuSign Envelope ID: D93D7420-96BA-4347-B414-208C9BB7572F

DATE : 4 September 2023

Ref : SNM/OC/203/23

To : Boursa Kuwait Company

To : Capital Markets Authority

After Greetings ,,,

Subject: Supplementary Disclosure regarding the announcement of the schedule of corporate action for capital increase, right issues trading and subscription period of Sanam Real Estate Company K.P.S.C

رداجلانبعلا قراط ناميلس .د يذيفنتلا سيئرلاي ةرادلإا سلجم سيئر بئان

Dr. Sulaiman T. Al- Abduljader

Vice Chairman & CEO

DocuSign Envelope ID: D93D7420-96BA-4347-B414-208C9BB7572F

Supplementary disclosure Form

مكلما

اصفلإا جذومن

Date:

September 4, 2023

:خيراتلا

Listed Company Name:

:ةجرنلما ةكرشلا

سا

Sanam Real Estate Company K.P.S.C

.ك.م.ش ة واقعل مان

ةك ش

Disclosure Tittle :

:

اصفلإ

ن

Supplementary Disclosure from Sanam Real Estate Company

ــــــ

م ل

ودــــــ

تــــــ

ــــــ

نــــــ

ب ةــــــ واقعل

مانــــــ

ةك

ــــــش تــــــم

لـــــــ

م

اـــــــصفأ

regarding the announcement of the schedule of corporate action

ع

ـــــــــــــــتف و

ةـــــــــــــــ

لو

ـــــــــــــــق

و دـــــــــــــــت و اـــــــــــــــ

و ع

اـــــــــــــــ ل

هـــــــــــــــ

اقاقح ـــــــــــــــ

for capital increase, right issues trading and subscription period.

.

ا

ك

Date of previous disclosure

2023/08/28 - 2023/05/04

قباسلا

اصفلإا خيرات

Developments that occurred to the disclosure:

: اصفلإا ىل

صاحلاروطتلا

In reference to the postponed extraordinary general assembly

ة واقعل

مان

ةك

ل ة جؤ

ةي

ا

يغل ةماعل

ةيع

ا

جأ

عأ عواشلإاب

meeting of Sanam Real Estate Company held on 17/07/2023,

اقاقح

م ل

ود

عو

لإ س جم ديدحتو ،2023/07/17 خ وا ب عدقعن

and the determination of The Board of Directors of corporate

م ل

ود

ت

،2023/09/03 خ وا ب

ا

و ع ا ل -

ه

لأ

action schedule date - capital increase on 03/09/2023, we would

ع تف و ةی لو

ق

و دت و

ا

و ع ای ب ةصاخ

ھ

اقاقح

like to announce the schedule of corporate action for capital

:

ا

كلإ

increase, rights issue trading and subscription period:

Event

Date - خيراتلا

ثنحلا

Record Date

2023-09-21

قالاتسلإا موي

Ex Date

2023-09-19

قالاتسا نيد

سلا لينت خيرات

Subscription Period Start Date

2023-09-24

اتتكلإا ةرتف ةيانب خيرات

Right Issue Trading Start Date

2023-09-24

ةيوليلأا قولو ليانت ةيانب خيرات

Right Issue Trading End Date

2023-10-05

ةيولي

ا قولو ليانت ةياهن خيرات

(included)

)ًومشم(

Subscription Period End Date

2023-10-12

)ًومشم( اتتكلإا ةرتف ةياهن خيرات

(Included)

Allocation of Offer Shares

اتتكلإا ةرتف ءاهتنا خيرات

م

م

مايأ )7( ل

خ

Within (7) working days from the date of the end

رطلا

سأ صيصخت

of the subscription period

Refund of subscription amounts to

رطلا سأ صيصخت خيرات م

م

مايأ )5( ل

خ

subscribers

Within (5) working days from the date of the

نيبتتكلما ىلإ

اتتكلإا غلابم در

allocation of the offer shares

Effect of the Material Information on the Company

: )نجي نإ(

صاحلاروطتلل يلالمارثلأا

Financial Position (if any) :

There is no financial impact currently, and the financial impact

ج ا

ت

و ف يعا

ث ت اصف

ی ف

و ایلا يعام ث دج ی

will be disclosed immediately after the

announcement of the

.

ا

و ع ایل يف ا ك

results of the subscription in the capital increase.

DocuSign Envelope ID: D93D7420-96BA-4347-B414-208C9BB7572F

Corporate Action Disclosure Form

Stock

Stock Code

Ticker

ISIN Code

Contact person

Phone no.

E-mail

C ompany Details

ﺔﯾرﺎﻘﻌﻟا مﺎﻧﺳ ﺔﻛرﺷ

419

مﺎﻧﺳ

KW0EQ0401665

بﺟر نﺳﺣ قرﺎط

97872512

T.HASSAN@SANAM.COM

Announcement

Publication Procedures ( if any )

No

Yes

AGM Date

17/07/2023

Record Date

21/09/2023

Payment Date (B.S -C.D)

2023/10/12 -

2023/09/24

Coordinated with KCC?

No

Yes

Confirmation Date

11-09-2023

Cum Date

18-09-2023

Ex Date

19-09-2023

C apital Increase

Subscribed

Authorized

2,164,905

10,000,000

After Increase

Before Increase

Method of Increase

Before Increase

10,000,000

7,835,095

Bonus

10,000,000

Subscription

Bonus shares

Total No. of shares after increase

No. of shares to be issued

percentage

No of current S hare

C apital Decrease

After Decrease

Authorized

Total Redemption Amount

Decrease Percentage

Method of Decrease

Before Decrease

Total

Partial

Cash Dividends

Percentage of Cash Dividends

Amount of Cash Dividends

Name:

ردﺎﺟﻟادﺑﻌﻟا قرﺎط نﺎﻣﯾﻠﺳ / روﺗﻛدﻟا

Signature:

Date:

04-09-2023

Stamp:

KCC Confirmation:

Date:

