  Homepage
  Equities
  Kuwait
  Kuwait Stock Exchange
  Sanam Real Estate Company K.S.C.(Public)
  News
  Summary
    SANAM   KW0EQ0401665

SANAM REAL ESTATE COMPANY K.S.C.(PUBLIC)

(SANAM)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
0.0768 KWD    0.00%
04/16/2023 | 02:47am EDT
Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : الجمعية العامة تنعقد بتاريخ 10/05/2023
PU
04/16/2023 | 02:47am EDT
Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : General Assembly Meeting 10/05/2023
PU
03/23
Sanam Real Estate Company K.S.C.(Public) Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : الجمعية العامة تنعقد بتاريخ 10/05/2023

04/16/2023 | 02:47am EDT
DocuSign Envelope ID: 8A88ADD6-2F63-44E4-AADA-9D1E4B19740A

DATE : 13/04/2023

2023/04/13 : يـف ت وـــكلا

Ref : SNM/OC/90/23

SNM/OC/90/23 : عجرﳌا

To : Boursa Kuwait Company

To : Capital Markets Authority

After Greetings ,,,

Subject : Disclosure from Sanam Real Estate Company about scheduling Ordinary General Assembly meeting for the financial year ended 31/12/2022

Reference to the above mentioned subject, and to the commitment from Sanam Real Estate Company to the requirements of the article of disclosures of essential information from book Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority Law and Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, and accordingly, We want to disclose the invitation of Sanam Real Estate Company's Ordinary General Assembly for the financial year 31/12/2022 to discuss the points stated in the meeting's agenda. The Ordinary General Assembly will be convened on Wednesday, 10/05/2023 at 12:00 PM in the Company's Head Office located in Kuwait City - Salhia Complex - Gate 1 - 5th Floor.

Provided that the shareholder's attendance and voting will be either via their physical presence or via electronic means as stipulated in the clearing Agency's policies and procedures manual related to holding general assemblies that is approved by the Capital Market Authority.

Attached is the Application For the Announcement of a General Assembly Meeting . also attached a copy of the Ordinary General Assembly agenda and a copy from Ministry of Commerce's approval on the meeting date.

Best Regards ,,,

. ن م

ا

ت وكلا ةصروب ةكرش / ةداسلا

. ن م

ا

لاﳌا قاوــــــــــــــــــــــــسأ ةئي / ةداسلا

،،، دع و ةبيط ةيحت

دـــــــيدحت نـــــــع ةـــــــ راقعلا مانــــــس ةكرــــــش نــــــم حاــــــصفا : عوـــــــضوﳌا

ةنــــــــــــسلا

نــــــــــــع ةــــــــــــيداعلا

ةــــــــــــماعلا ةــــــــــــيعم

ا عاــــــــــــمتجإ دــــــــــــعوم

ً

2022/12/ 31

ةي

نﳌا ةيلاﳌا

إ ةراـــــــــــشﻹاب

ة راقعلا مانس ةكرش نم اصرحو ، هﻼــــــــــــعأ عوضوﳌا

تاـــــــموـلـعـﳌا نـع حاـــــــــــــــــــصفﻹا تاـــــــبـلـطـتـمـب ما

ـ ـلﻹا

ـ ـع ع.ك.م.ش

ةحئﻼلا نم (ةيفافـشلاو حاـصفﻹا) رـشاعلا باتكلا نم ة ر و ا

قاروﻷا

طاـــــــــــــــش ميظنتو لاـــﳌا قاوـــــــــــــسأ ةـــئي

نوناــقل ةـــيذـــيفنتلا

ةـيعم

ا عاـمتجﻹ ةوعدـلا نع حاـــــــــــــصفﻹا دون ، هـتﻼيدـع و ةـيلاـﳌا

، 2022

مـــــــــــــس د 31

ةــي نﳌا ةــيلاــﳌا ةــنـــــــــــــسلل ةــيداــعلا ةــماــعلا

دقعيــــــــس ثيح ، لامعﻻا

ل

ةدراولا دونبلا ةـــــــشقانﳌ كلذو

ودج

قـــفاوـــﳌا

ءاـــــــعـــ رﻷا

موـــي

رـــ

ـــظ نـــم رـــــــــــــــشع ةـــــــيـــناـــــــثـــلا

ـــ

عاـــــــمـــتـــجﻹا

ةـــــــقـطـنـم

-

تـــــــ وـ

ـلا ـ

نـئاـــــــ ـلا

ةـــــــكرـــــــــــــشلا

رـقـمـب 2023/05/10

ع ، سما

ا رودلا - 1 ةباوب - ةي اصلا عمجم - ةي

اصلا

نع وأ اًروـــــــضح امإ ن م

اـــــــسملل ت وــــــصتلاو روـــــــض

ا نو

ي نأ

تاءارجﻹاو تاــــــــــسايــــــــــسلا ليلد قفو ةينو كلﻹا لئاــــــــــسولا ق رط

نع ةرداــــــــــــــصلا ةــينو

كلﻹا ةــمظنﻷا لﻼخ نم ةــماــعلا تاــيعم ل

. لاﳌا قاوسأ ةئي نم ةدمتعﳌاو ةصاقﳌا ةلا و

اـــــمك ةـــــماـــــعلا ةـــــيعم

ا تاـــــمولعم نع نﻼعﻹا جذومن مكل قفرن

ةـــيداـــعلا ةـــماـــعلا ةـــيعم ا لاـــمعأ لودـــج نع ةروـــــــــــــص مكل قفرن

  • دعوﳌا ع ةراجتلا ةرازو ةقفاوم نع ةروصو
    • ما حﻹا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

ردا ادبعلا قراط ناميلس .د يذيفنتلا س ئرلا

Dr. Sulaiman Al- Abduljader

Chief Executive Officer

كد 12,218,500 عوفدملاو هب حرصلا لاملا سأر

Tel:

+965 22396666

:فتاهلا

15254 تيوكلا،يلخادلا قوسلا 491ديرب قودنص

Email:

info@sanam.com

:ينورتكلﻻا ديربلا

Issued and Paid up Capital KD 12,218,500

P.O.Box 491 Alsouq Aldakhili, Kuwait 15254

Established in 1982 ماع تسسأت

www.sanam.com

سـماخلا رودلا - 1 ةباوب - ةيحلاصلا عـمجم - تـيوكلا ةنيدم

Commercial Registration No. 32700 مقر يراجت لجس

Kuwait City - Salhiya Complex - Gate 1 - 5th Floor

DocuSign Envelope ID: 8A88ADD6-2F63-44E4-AADA-9D1E4B19740A

Application Form for the Announcement of a General

Assembly Meeting

ةماعلا ةيعم ا تامولعم نع نﻼعﻹا جذومن

Date

Name of Listed Company

Type of assembly

Date of the general assembly

Final date for purchasing the company's shares to be registered in the registry of the right to attend the general assembly

Date of the share ownership to attend the assembly

Date of the right to attend the general assembly

13/04/2023

Sanam Real Estate Company - K.S.C.P

  • Ordinary Extraordinary

10/05/2023 - 12:00 PM

18/04/2023

18/04/2023

26/04/2023

2023/04/13

خ راتلا

ة راقعلا مانس ةكرش

ةجردﳌا ةكرشلا مسا

ع.ك.م.ش

ةيداع 

ةيعم ا عون

ةيداع غ

ً

ةماعلا ةيعم

ا خ رات

ار ظ12ةعاسلا ـــ 2023/05/10

ةكرشلا م سأ ءارشل ي ا

لا خ راتلا

2023/04/18

ةيعم

ا روضح قح ل

ديقلل

ةماعلا

2023/04/18

ةيعم

ا روض

م سلا ةزايح خ رات

2023/04/26

ةماعلا ةيعم

ا روضح قح خ رات



Items of the agenda

Methods of participating in the assembly

Place of holding the general assembly

The postponed date of the assembly in the event of a lack of quorum

Kindly refer to the attached agenda

  • Physically
  • Electronic

The company's head office located in Kuwait City - Salhia - Salhia Complex - Gate 1 - 5th Floor.

18/05/2023

لامعﻷا لودج قفرم

لامعﻷا لودج دونب

روضح 

ةيعم ا

ةكراشﳌا قرط

ي و كلإ 

ةـنيدـم نئاـ لا ةـكرـــــــــــــشلا رقم

عمجم - ةي اـــــــصلا - ت و لا

ةماعلا ةيعم

ا داقع ا نا م

رودلا - 1 ةباوب - ةي اـــــــــــــصلا

. سما ا

2023/05/18

ةلاح ةيعم

ل لجؤﳌا خ راتلا

باصنلا لامتكا مدع

ً

  • Third Business Day before the date of the right to attend the general assembly according to the current settlement cycle.
  • Every shareholder registered in the company's registries on this day has right to attend the general assembly, even if the share was sold before the date of the general assembly.

اقفو ةماعلا ةيعم

ا روضح قح خ رات قبس يذلا ثلاثلا لمعلا موي

روضح مويلا اذ

. ةيلا ا ة وس لا ةرودل

ةكرشلا تﻼ

ديقم م اسم ل قح نم 

ةيعم ا داقع ا خ رات لبق م سلا عيب ةلاح

ح ةماعلا ةيعم ا

. ةماعلا

DocuSign Envelope ID: 8A88ADD6-2F63-44E4-AADA-9D1E4B19740A

Agenda of Ordinary Annual General Assembly Of Sanam Real Estate

Company K.S.C.P

For the financial year ended at 31 December 2022

  1. Discuss and approve the Board of Director report for the financial year ended at 31/12/2022.
  2. Recite and ratify the Corporate Governance and remuneration Report and audit committee report for the financial year ended at 31/12/2022.
  3. Discuss and approve the External Auditor's report for the financial year ended at 31/12/2022.
  4. Discuss and approve of the company's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended at 31/12/2022.
  5. Present any violations and any related penalties imposed by the regulatory authorities on the company for the financial year ended at 31/12/2022 (if any).
  6. Discussing the Board of Directors' proposal not to distribute profits to the shareholders for the financial year ended at 31/12/2022.
  7. Discuss the Board of Directors recommendation not to distribute remunerations to the Board members for the financial year ended at 31/12/2022.
  8. Present and approve the related parties' transactions report for the transactions concluded in 2022 and the proposed transactions that will be concluded in 2023.
  9. Approve authorizing the Board of Directors to buy and sell up to 10% of the company's shares pursuant to the provisions of the Law No. (7) of 2010 and its executive bylaws and amendments and in accordance to the resolutions and instructions of the regulatory authorities.
  10. Discuss the discharge and release of the members of the Board of Directors from all matters relating to their legal, financial and administrative actions for the financial year ended at 31/12/2022.
  11. Approving the appointment or re-appointment of the company's external auditor provided that being listed in the Capital markets Authority's external auditors, register taking into consideration the period of mandatory change and authorizing the Board of Directors to determine the external auditor fees for the financial year that will end at 31/12/2023.

ع.ك.م.ش ة راقعلا مانس ةكرشل ةيداعلا ةماعلا ةيعم

ل

ا لامعأ ودج

2022 مس د 31

ةي

نﳌا ةيلاﳌا ةنسلا نع

2022/12/31

ةـــــي نﳌا

ةـــــيلاـــــﳌا ةـــــنـــــــــــــسلل ةرادﻹا سلجم

ر رقت ةــــــــــــــــــشقاـــــنم

.1

. هيلع ةقداصﳌاو هتشقانمو

ةي نﳌا ةيلاﳌا ةنـــــــــــــسلا نع قيقدتلا ةن

ر رقتو ةمكو ا ر رقت نم ل ةوﻼت

.2

. م

لع ةقداصﳌاو 2022/12/31

ةـــــي نﳌا ةـــــيلاﳌا ةـــــنسلل ةـــــكرشلل

را

ا تاـــــباس

ا بقارم ر رقت ةشقانم

.3

. هيلع ةقداصﳌاو هتشقانمو 2022/12/31

2022/12/31

ةـي نﳌا ةـيلاـﳌا ةـنـــــــــــــسلل ةـكرـــــــــــــشلل ةـيلاـﳌا تاـناـيبلا ةــــــــــــــشقاـنم

.4

. ا

دامتعاو

غ وأ ةـيلاـم) ةـيباـقرلا تاـ

ا اـ

دـــــــــــــصر تاءازجو تاـفلاـخم ةـيأ ضارعتـــــــــــــسا

.5

.(تدجو نإ) 2022/12/31

ةي نﳌا ةيلاﳌا ةنسلا نع (ةيلام

نــــــــــــــــــع ن م اـــــسﳌا ةداـــــــــــــــــــــــسلل حا رأ ع زوت مدع

ةرادﻹا سلجم حا قا ةـــــشقانم

.6

. 2022/12/31

ةي

نﳌا ةيلاﳌا ةنـسلا

ةيلاﳌا ةنـــــسلا نع ةرادﻹا سلجم ءاـــــضعأ ةداـــــسلل ةأفا

م ع زوت مدع ةـــــشقانم

.7

. 2022/12/31

ةي نﳌا

لﻼخ مت ــــس

لا وأ 2022 ماعلا لﻼخ تمت

لا تﻼماعتلا ر رقت ضارعتــــسا

.8

. هيلع قيدصتلاو ةـلص تاذ فارطأ عم 2023 ماعلا

نم %10 زواجتي ﻻ امب ةكرــــــــشلا م ــــــــسأ عيب وأ ءارــــــــش

ةرادﻹا سلجم ض وفت

.9

قاوسأ ةئي ءاش إ نأش 2010 ةنسل 7 مقر نوناقلا داوم قفو كلذو ا م سأ

. ام

ﻼيدع و ةيذيفنتلا هتحئﻻو ةيلاﳌا قاروﻷا طاش ميظنتو لاﳌا

قلعتي اميف م مذ ءارب و ةرادﻹا سلجم ءاضعأ / ةداسلا فرط ءﻼخإ ةشقانم

.10

ةي نﳌا ةيلاﳌا ةـنسلل ةـكرشلا ةرادإ نع ة رادﻹاو ةيلاﳌاو ةينوناقلا م

افرصتب

. 2022/12/31

ةدمتعﳌا ةمئاقلا نمض نم ةـــــــــــكرشلا تاـــــــــــباسح بقارم ن يع

ةداعإ وأ ن يع

.11

يغتلا ةدم ةاعارم عم لاﳌا قاوـــــــــــــسأ ةئي

ىدل تاباـــــــــــــس

ا

قارم ءامــــــــــــسأب

ةــــــي نﳌا ةــــــيلاــــــﳌا ةــــــنـــــــــــــسلا نع

ةــــــكرـــــــــــــشلاــــــب تاــــــباـــــــــــــــــــس

ا

قارﳌ يمازلﻹا

. م اع أ ديدحت

ةرادﻹا سلجم ض وفتو ، 2023/12/31

DocuSign Envelope ID: 8A88ADD6-2F63-44E4-AADA-9D1E4B19740A

ﺭﺎﻄﺧﻻﺎﺑ ﺔﻃﺎﺣﻻﺍ

ﻙ.ﻡ.ﺵ ﻪﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻨﺳ ﻪﻛﺮﺷ / ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

ﺪﻌﺑ ﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ

ﺪﻋﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻃﺎﺣﻻﺍ ﺖﻤﺗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ﻢﻛﺪﻴﻔﻧ ، ﻡﺪﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻋ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻤﻋ ﺔﻴﻌﻤﺟ ﺭﺎﻄﺧﺇ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ 2023/05/10 / ﻲﻓ

ﺔﻴﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺺﻟﺎﺧ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗ ﻭ

ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺗ ﻭﺃ ﻢﺘﺧ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺝﺎﺘﺤﻳﻻ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﺍ ﺪﻨﺘﺴﻣ

2023/04/13 : ﺔﻋﺎﺒﻄﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

1 : ﺔﺤﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﻢﻗﺭ

Disclaimer

Sanam Real Estate Company KSCC published this content on 16 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2023 06:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
