Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : النتائج المالية عن الفترة المنتهية في 31/03/2023
Disclosure of Essential Information Form
ة ر و
ا تامولعﳌا نع حاصفﻹا جذومن
Date:
11/05/2023
:خ راتلا
Listed Company Name:
:ةجردﳌا ةكرشلا مسا
Sanam Real Estate Company K.P.S.C
ع.ك.م.ش ة راقعلا مانس ةكرش
Essential Information:
: ة ر و ا تامولعﳌا
The Board of Directors of Sanam Real Estate Company held its meeting on Thursday, 11/05/2023 at 01:00 noon, and the consolidated financial information for the three-month period ending on 31/03/2023 were discussed and approved.
The Board of Directors approved the proposition to restructure the capital of the subsidiary Fanan Real Estate Company K.S.C.C. by amortizing the carry-over losses and increasing the capital of the subsidiary company (an in-kind increase allocated to Sanam Real Estate Company) to reach the capital of the subsidiary company to KD 4,940,000.
موـــــــــــي
ـــــــــــ
هـــــــــــعامتجا دـــــــــــقع دـــــــــــق ةـــــــــــ راقعلا مانـــــــــــس ةكرـــــــــــش ةرادإ ســـــــــــلجم
ً
ظ 01:00 ةعاــــــــسلا ماــــــــمت
ــــــــ
2023/05/11 قــــــــفاوﳌا س ــــــــم
ا
دــــــــقو ارــــــــ
ةــــــــــعم
ا ةـــــــــفثكﳌا ةـــــــــيلحرﳌا ةـــــــــيلاﳌا تاـــــــــمولعﳌا داـــــــــمتعاو ةـــــــــشقانم مـــــــــت
. 2023/03/31
ةي نﳌا ر شأ ةثﻼثلا ة
فل
لاــــــــــــــــم سأر ةــــــــــــــــل ي ةداـــــــــــــــــعإ ح ــــــــــــــــ
قم
ـــــــــــــــــ ع ةرادﻹا ســــــــــــــــلجم قــــــــــــــــفاو
-
كــــــــــــلذو ةــــــــــــلفقم.ك.م.ش ةــــــــــــ راقعلا ن ــــــــــــف ةكرــــــــــــش ةــــــــــــع اتلا ةكرــــــــــــشلا
ةــــــــــــــع
اتلا ةكرـــــــــــــشلا لاـــــــــــــم سأر ةداـــــــــــــ زو ةـــــــــــــلحرﳌا رئاـــــــــــــس ا ءاـــــــــــــفطإب
سأر لـــــــــــصيل (ةـــــــــــ راقعلا مانـــــــــــس ةكرـــــــــــشل ةـــــــــــصصخم ةـــــــــــي يع ةداـــــــــــ ز)
. ك.د 4,940,000 إ ةع اتلا ةكرشلا لام
Significant Effect of the Essential information on the
:ةكرشلل اﳌازكرﳌا ع ة ر و ا ةمولعﳌارثأ
financial position of the Company:
No Impact
دجوي ﻻ
(%) يغتلا
نراقﳌا لوﻻا ع رلا
ا ا لوﻻا ع رلا
First Quarter
First Quarter Current
Change (%)
Comparative Period
Period
2022-03-31
2023-03-31
ﻖبﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ
ﻖبﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
نﺎيبلا
Statement
مﻷا ةكرشلا ﺎسمب صﺎ ا (ةرﺎس ا) ح رلا ﺎص
Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount attributable to the owners of the parent Company
ﻖبﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ
ﻖبﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ
ةفف
او ةيسﺎسﻷا م سلا (ةرﺎسخ) ةيح ر
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share
ﻖبﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ
ﻖبﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ
ةيليغش لا تادارﻳﻹا
ﺎمجإ
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Total Operating Revenue
ﻖبﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ
ﻖبﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ
ةيليغش لا (ةرﺎس ا) ح رلا
ﺎص
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Net Operating Profit (Loss)
Not Applicable for first Quarter
لوﻷا ع رلا ع ﻖبﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ
Increase/Decrease in Net Profit (Loss) is due to
(ةراس
ا) ح رلا اص ضافخنا/عافترا ب س
The reason for the decrease in net profit is due to the
ةيلاﳌا ظفا ا نم ةقق ا تاداريﻹا إ عجري ح رلا اص ضافخنا ب س
revenues achieved from financial portfolios (comparative)
during 2022
2022 ماع لﻼخ (نراقم)
Total Revenue realized from
فارطﻷا عم تﻼماعتلا نم تاداريﻹا
امجإ غلب
dealing with related parties
69,150
(.ك.د غلبﳌا) ةلصلا تاذ
(value, KWD)
Total Expenditures incurred from
فارطﻷا عم تﻼماعتلا نم تافورصﳌا
امجإ غلب
dealing with related parties
3,498
(.ك.د غلبﳌا) ةلصلا تاذ
(value, KWD)
Financial Results Form
2
ةيلﺎﳌا تﺎنﺎيبلا ﺞﺋﺎﺘن جذومن
Kuwaiti Company (KWD)
(.ك.د) ةي و لا تﺎ رشلل
