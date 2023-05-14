Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Sanam Real Estate Company K.S.C.(Public)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANAM   KW0EQ0401665

SANAM REAL ESTATE COMPANY K.S.C.(PUBLIC)

(SANAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-10
0.0699 KWD    0.00%
01:27aSanam Real Estate K S C Public : افصاح مكمل لشركة سنام العقارية
PU
01:27aSanam Real Estate K S C Public : النتائج المالية عن الفترة المنتهية في 31/03/2023
PU
01:17aSanam Real Estate K S C Public : Financial Results 31/03/2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : النتائج المالية عن الفترة المنتهية في 31/03/2023

05/14/2023 | 01:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DocuSign Envelope ID: E100C3F9-6BE4-4663-B7E8-65719ADDEFF0

Disclosure of Essential Information Form

ة ر و

ا تامولعﳌا نع حاصفﻹا جذومن

Date:

11/05/2023

:خ راتلا

Listed Company Name:

:ةجردﳌا ةكرشلا مسا

Sanam Real Estate Company K.P.S.C

ع.ك.م.ش ة راقعلا مانس ةكرش

Essential Information:

: ة ر و ا تامولعﳌا

The Board of Directors of Sanam Real Estate Company held its meeting on Thursday, 11/05/2023 at 01:00 noon, and the consolidated financial information for the three-month period ending on 31/03/2023 were discussed and approved.

  • The Board of Directors approved the proposition to restructure the capital of the subsidiary Fanan Real Estate Company K.S.C.C. by amortizing the carry-over losses and increasing the capital of the subsidiary company (an in-kind increase allocated to Sanam Real Estate Company) to reach the capital of the subsidiary company to KD 4,940,000.

موـــــــــــي

ـــــــــــ

هـــــــــــعامتجا دـــــــــــقع دـــــــــــق ةـــــــــــ راقعلا مانـــــــــــس ةكرـــــــــــش ةرادإ ســـــــــــلجم

ً

ظ 01:00 ةعاــــــــسلا ماــــــــمت

ــــــــ

2023/05/11 قــــــــفاوﳌا س ــــــــم

ا

دــــــــقو ارــــــــ

ةــــــــــعم

ا ةـــــــــفثكﳌا ةـــــــــيلحرﳌا ةـــــــــيلاﳌا تاـــــــــمولعﳌا داـــــــــمتعاو ةـــــــــشقانم مـــــــــت

. 2023/03/31

ةي نﳌا ر شأ ةثﻼثلا ة

فل

لاــــــــــــــــم سأر ةــــــــــــــــل ي ةداـــــــــــــــــعإ ح ــــــــــــــــ

قم

ـــــــــــــــــ ع ةرادﻹا ســــــــــــــــلجم قــــــــــــــــفاو

-

كــــــــــــلذو ةــــــــــــلفقم.ك.م.ش ةــــــــــــ راقعلا ن ــــــــــــف ةكرــــــــــــش ةــــــــــــع اتلا ةكرــــــــــــشلا

ةــــــــــــــع

اتلا ةكرـــــــــــــشلا لاـــــــــــــم سأر ةداـــــــــــــ زو ةـــــــــــــلحرﳌا رئاـــــــــــــس ا ءاـــــــــــــفطإب

سأر لـــــــــــصيل (ةـــــــــــ راقعلا مانـــــــــــس ةكرـــــــــــشل ةـــــــــــصصخم ةـــــــــــي يع ةداـــــــــــ ز)

. ك.د 4,940,000 إ ةع اتلا ةكرشلا لام

Significant Effect of the Essential information on the

:ةكرشلل اﳌازكرﳌا ع ة ر و ا ةمولعﳌارثأ

financial position of the Company:

No Impact

دجوي ﻻ

DocuSign Envelope ID: B52065FE-DF2E-4D2B-82C5-6C8E7FBF3371

(%) يغتلا

نراقﳌا لوﻻا ع رلا

ا ا لوﻻا ع رلا

First Quarter

First Quarter Current

Change (%)

Comparative Period

Period

2022-03-31

2023-03-31

ﻖبﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ

ﻖبﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

نﺎيبلا

Statement

مﻷا ةكرشلا ﺎسمب صﺎ ا (ةرﺎس ا) ح رلا ﺎص

Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount attributable to the owners of the parent Company

ﻖبﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ

ﻖبﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ

ةفف

او ةيسﺎسﻷا م سلا (ةرﺎسخ) ةيح ر

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share

ﻖبﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ

ﻖبﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ

ةيليغش لا تادارﻳﻹا

ﺎمجإ

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Total Operating Revenue

ﻖبﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ

ﻖبﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ

ةيليغش لا (ةرﺎس ا) ح رلا

ﺎص

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Net Operating Profit (Loss)

 Not Applicable for first Quarter

لوﻷا ع رلا ع ﻖبﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ 

Increase/Decrease in Net Profit (Loss) is due to

(ةراس

ا) ح رلا اص ضافخنا/عافترا ب س

The reason for the decrease in net profit is due to the

ةيلاﳌا ظفا ا نم ةقق ا تاداريﻹا إ عجري ح رلا اص ضافخنا ب س

revenues achieved from financial portfolios (comparative)

during 2022

2022 ماع لﻼخ (نراقم)

Total Revenue realized from

فارطﻷا عم تﻼماعتلا نم تاداريﻹا

امجإ غلب

dealing with related parties

69,150

(.ك.د غلبﳌا) ةلصلا تاذ

(value, KWD)

Total Expenditures incurred from

فارطﻷا عم تﻼماعتلا نم تافورصﳌا

امجإ غلب

dealing with related parties

3,498

(.ك.د غلبﳌا) ةلصلا تاذ

(value, KWD)

Financial Results Form

2

ةيلﺎﳌا تﺎنﺎيبلا ﺞﺋﺎﺘن جذومن

Kuwaiti Company (KWD)

(.ك.د) ةي و لا تﺎ رشلل

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sanam Real Estate Company KSCC published this content on 14 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2023 05:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SANAM REAL ESTATE COMPANY K.S.C.(PUBLIC)
01:27aSanam Real Estate K S C Public : افصاح مكم..
PU
01:27aSanam Real Estate K S C Public : النتائج ا..
PU
01:17aSanam Real Estate K S C Public : Financial Results 31/03/2023
PU
01:17aSanam Real Estate K S C Public : Supplementary Disclosure Sanam Real Estate
PU
05/11Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : افصاح مكم..
PU
05/11Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : Supplementary Disclosure Regarding the Minutes of the AGM..
PU
05/10Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : Annual general meeting outcome
PU
05/10Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : نتائج اجت..
PU
04/16Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : الجمعية ا..
PU
04/16Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : General Assembly Meeting 10/05/2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,31 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
Net income 2022 -1,33 M -4,33 M -4,33 M
Net cash 2022 0,96 M 3,14 M 3,14 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,48 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 21,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart SANAM REAL ESTATE COMPANY K.S.C.(PUBLIC)
Duration : Period :
Sanam Real Estate Company K.S.C.(Public) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sulaiman Tareq Al-Abduljader Chief Executive Officer
Waleed Hamed Alsumait Chairman
Fawaz Abdulaziz Alroudhan Independent Director
Sulaiman Mohammad Al-Furaih Vice Chairman
Yousef Sulaiman Al-Hunaif Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANAM REAL ESTATE COMPANY K.S.C.(PUBLIC)11.13%28
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.37%38 132
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.04%30 870
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.85%27 354
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.48%24 345
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.10%20 884
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer