Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : النتائج المالية عن الفترة المنتهية في 31/03/2023

The Board of Directors of Sanam Real Estate Company held its meeting on Thursday, 11/05/2023 at 01:00 noon, and the consolidated financial information for the three-month period ending on 31/03/2023 were discussed and approved.

The Board of Directors approved the proposition to restructure the capital of the subsidiary Fanan Real Estate Company K.S.C.C. by amortizing the carry-over losses and increasing the capital of the subsidiary company (an in-kind increase allocated to Sanam Real Estate Company) to reach the capital of the subsidiary company to KD 4,940,000.