Financial Results Form
Kuwaiti Company (KWD)
Company Name
Sanam Real Estate Co.
Second quarter results Ended on
2023-06-30
Board of Directors Meeting Date
2023-07-17
(%) يغتلا
Change (%)
- (89.56)
- (89.56)
ةنراقﳌار شا ةتسلا ة ف
ةيلا ار شا ةتسلا ة
ف
Six Month Comparative
Six Month Current Peri
نﺎيبلا
Period
Statement
2022-06-30
2023-06-30
69,644
7,269
مﻷا ةكرشلا
ﺎسمب صﺎ ا (ةرﺎس ا) ح رلا ﺎص
Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount
attributable to the owners of the parent Company
0.57
0.06
ةفف
او ةيسﺎسﻷا م سلا (ةرﺎسخ) ةيح ر
Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share
% (55.23)
3,670,316
1,642,939
% (14.86)
9,348,071
7,958,684
% (6.25)
66,220
62,081
% 2.26
113,744
116,320
% (15.07)
9,234,327
7,842,364
% 125.28
60,500
136,300
% 190.48
44,756
130,007
% (11.39)
% (24.61)
% (36.0)
ةلوادﺘﳌا تادوجوﳌا
Current Assets
تادوجوﳌا ﺎمجإ
Total Assets
ةلوادﺘﳌا تﺎ ولطﳌا
Current Liabilities
تﺎ ولطﳌا
ﺎمجإ
Total Liabilities
مﻷا ةكرشلا ﺎسمب ةصﺎ ا ةيكلﳌا قوقح
ﺎمجإ
Total Equity attributable to the owners of the
Parent Company
ةيليغش لا تاداريﻹا
ﺎمجإ
Total Operating Revenue
ةيليغش لا (ةرﺎس ا) ح رلا
ﺎص
Net Operating Profit (Loss)
عوفدﳌا لﺎﳌا سأر / ةمكا ﳌا رﺋﺎس ا
Accumulated Loss / Paid-Up Share Capital
(%) يغتلا
نراقﳌا ي اثلا ع رلا
ا ا ي اثلا ع رلا
Second quarter
Second quarter Curren
Change (%)
Comparative Period
Period
2022-06-30
2023-06-30
% (100.40)
(380,466)
1,555
% (100.40)
(3.14)
0.01
% 114.88
31,250
67,150
% 200.22
21,386
64,206
- Not Applicable for first Quarter
Increase/Decrease in Net Profit (Loss) is due to
نﺎيبلا
Statement
مﻷا ةكرشلا
ﺎسمب صﺎ
ا (ةرﺎس ا) ح رلا
ﺎص
Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount
attributable to the owners of the parent
Company
ةفف
او ةيسﺎسﻷا م سلا (ةرﺎسخ) ةيح ر
Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share
ةيليغش لا تاداريﻹا
ﺎمجإ
Total Operating Revenue
ةيليغش لا (ةرﺎس ا) ح رلا
ﺎص
Net Operating Profit (Loss)
لوﻷا ع رلا
ع ﻖبطني ﻻ
(ةراس
ا) ح رلا اص ضافخنا/عافترا ب س
The increase in net profit during the three-month period
ة
فلا سفن نع (ي اثلا ع رلا) ر شأ ةثﻼثلا ة ف لﻼخ ح رلا اص عافترا
(the second quarter) over the same comparative period is
. 2023 ماع لﻼخ ةيليغش لا تاداريﻹا إ عجري ةنراقﳌا
due to operating revenues during 2023.
Total Revenue realized from
فارطﻷا عم تﻼماعتلا نم تاداريﻹا
امجإ غلب
dealing with related parties
136,300
(.ك.د غلبﳌا) ةلصلا تاذ
(value, KWD)
Total Expenditures incurred from
فارطﻷا عم تﻼماعتلا نم تافورصﳌا
امجإ غلب
dealing with related parties
6,443
(.ك.د غلبﳌا) ةلصلا تاذ
(value, KWD)
Auditor Opinion
1.
Unqualified Opinion
☒
2.
Qualified Opinion
☐
3.
Disclaimer of Opinion
☐
4.
Adverse Opinion
☐
In the event of selecting item No. 2, 3 or 4,
the following table must be filled out, and this form is not considered complete unless it is filled.
تاباس
ا بقا رم يأر
ظفحﺘم
غ يأر
.1
ظفحﺘم يأر
.2
يأرلا ءادبإ مدع
.3
ﺲكﺎعم يأر
.4
ةئبع بﺠي 4 وأ 3 وأ 2 مقر دنب رﺎيﺘخا لﺎحب
ً
ﺎﺘلا لود ا
هﺘ بع مﺘي مل ﺎم ﻼمﺘكم جذومنلا اذ ﺘع ﻻو ،
بقا رم يأر ﺺن
درو امك تاباس
ا
ر رقتلا
يصفت حرش
لا ةلا
اب
بقا رم تعدتسا
ءادبﻹ تاباس
ا
يأرلا
لا تاوط
ا
ةكرشلا ا موقتس
يأر
درو ام ة
اعﳌ
تاباس
ا بقا رم
مزلا لود
ا
تاوط
ا ﺬيفنتل
يأر
درو ام ة
اعﳌ
تاباس
ا بقا رم
