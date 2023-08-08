DocuSign Envelope ID: 6A6975FF-82A0-4B96-BB89-0EF04350CFEA

DATE : August 07, 2023

Ref : SNM/OC/188/23

To : Boursa Kuwait Company

To : Capital Markets Authority

After Greetings ,,,

Subject : Disclosure of material information of Sanam Real Estate Company (K.P.S.C)

Reference to the above-mentioned subject, and in compliance with the requirements of the article of disclosures of essential information from book Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority Law and Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, and accordingly, attached is the disclosure form of material information as per Appendix No. (11) .

Best Regards ,,,

2023 سطسغأ 07 : ت وكلا

SNM/OC/188/23 : عـــــــــــــــــــجرﳌا

. ن م

ا

ت وكلا ةصروب ةكرش / ةداسلا

. ن م

ا

لاﳌا قاوــــــــــــــــــــــــسأ ةئي / ةداسلا

،،، دع و ةبيط ةيحت

ةـــــــــــــــ ر و ا تاـــــــــــــــمولعﳌا نـــــــــــــــع حاـــــــــــــــصفإ : عوـــــــــــــــضوﳌا (ع.ك.م.ش) ة راقعلا مانس ةكرشل

تابلطتمب اما لاو ، هﻼــــــــــــــــــــــــعأ عوـــــــــــضوﳌا إ ةراـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــشﻹاب رـــــــشاعلا باتكلا نم ة ر و ا تامولعﳌا نع حاــــــــصفﻹا نوناقل ةيذيفنتلا ةحئﻼلا نم (ةيفافـــــــــــــشلاو حاـــــــــــــصفﻹا) ةــــــيلاــــــﳌا قاروﻷا طاـــــــــــــــــــش ميظنتو لاــــــﳌا قاوـــــــــــــسأ ةــــــئي

. هتﻼيدع و ةــــ ر و ا تاــــمولعﳌا نع حاــــــــــــــــصفﻹا جذومن مكل قفرن

ً

(11) مقر ق ملل اقفو

،،، ما حﻹا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

ردا ادبعلا قراط ناميلس .د يذيفنتلا س ئرلاو ةرادﻹا سلجم س ئر بئان

Dr. Sulaiman T. Al- Abduljader

Vice Chairman & CEO

كد 12,218,500 عوفدملاو هب حرصلا لاملا سأر

Tel:

+965 22396666

:فتاهلا

15254 تيوكلا،يلخادلا قوسلا 491ديرب قودنص

Email:

info@sanam.com

:ينورتكلﻻا ديربلا

Issued and Paid up Capital KD 12,218,500

P.O.Box 491 Alsouq Aldakhili, Kuwait 15254

Established in 1982 ماع تسسأت

www.sanam.com

سـماخلا رودلا - 1 ةباوب - ةيحلاصلا عـمجم - تـيوكلا ةنيدم

Commercial Registration No. 32700 مقر يراجت لجس

Kuwait City - Salhiya Complex - Gate 1 - 5th Floor

DocuSign Envelope ID: 6A6975FF-82A0-4B96-BB89-0EF04350CFEA

Disclosure of Material Information Form

ة ر و

ا تامولعﳌا نع حاصفﻹا جذومن

Date:

August 07, 2023

:خ راتلا

Listed Company Name:

:ةجردﳌا ةكرشلا مسا

Sanam Real Estate Company K.P.S.C

ع.ك.م.ش ة راقعلا مانس ةكرش

Material Information:

: ة ر و ا تامولعﳌا

We inform like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Sanam Real Estate Company will meet on Wednesday, corresponding to 09/08/2023 at 01:00 pm, to discuss entering into a strategic partnership.

Significant Effect of the Essential information on the financial position of the Company:

ً

مانــــــــــــــــس ةكرــــــــــــــــش ةرادإ ســــــــــــــــلجم نأـــــــــــــــب اــــــــــــــــملع مكطيــــــــــــــــحن قــــــــــــــــــــــــــــفاوﳌا ءاــــــــــــــــــــــــــــع رﻷا موــــــــــــــــــــــــــــي عمتجيــــــــــــــــــــــــــــس ةــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ راقعلا

ً

ـــــــــ 2023/08/09

كـــــــــلذو ، ارـــــــــ ظ 01:00 ةعاــــــــــسلا ماـــــــــمت

. ةيجيتا سا ةكارش

لوخدلا ةشقانﳌ

:ةكرشلل اﳌازكرﳌا ع ة ر و ا ةمولعﳌارثأ

No Impact

دجوي ﻻ

