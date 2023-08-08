End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange -
06:00:00 2023-08-05 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
0.0810
KWD
-1.10%
+1.50%
+28.78%
Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : Board of Directors Meeting 09/08/2023
DocuSign Envelope ID: 6A6975FF-82A0-4B96-BB89-0EF04350CFEA
DATE : August 07, 2023
Ref : SNM/OC/188/23
To : Boursa Kuwait Company
To : Capital Markets Authority
After Greetings ,,,
Subject : Disclosure of material information of Sanam Real Estate Company (K.P.S.C)
Reference to the above-mentioned subject, and in compliance with the requirements of the article of disclosures of essential information from book Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority Law and Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, and accordingly, attached is the disclosure form of material information as per Appendix No. (11) .
Best Regards ,,,
2023 سطسغأ 07 : ت وكلا
SNM/OC/188/23 : عـــــــــــــــــــجرﳌا
. ن م
ا
ت وكلا ةصروب ةكرش / ةداسلا
. ن م
ا
لاﳌا قاوــــــــــــــــــــــــسأ ةئي / ةداسلا
،،، دع و ةبيط ةيحت
ةـــــــــــــــ ر و ا تاـــــــــــــــمولعﳌا نـــــــــــــــع حاـــــــــــــــصفإ : عوـــــــــــــــضوﳌا (ع.ك.م.ش) ة راقعلا مانس ةكرشل
تابلطتمب اما لاو ، هﻼــــــــــــــــــــــــعأ عوـــــــــــضوﳌا إ ةراـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــشﻹاب رـــــــشاعلا باتكلا نم ة ر و ا تامولعﳌا نع حاــــــــصفﻹا نوناقل ةيذيفنتلا ةحئﻼلا نم (ةيفافـــــــــــــشلاو حاـــــــــــــصفﻹا) ةــــــيلاــــــﳌا قاروﻷا طاـــــــــــــــــــش ميظنتو لاــــــﳌا قاوـــــــــــــسأ ةــــــئي
. هتﻼيدع و ةــــ ر و ا تاــــمولعﳌا نع حاــــــــــــــــصفﻹا جذومن مكل قفرن
ً
(11) مقر ق ملل اقفو
،،، ما حﻹا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو
ردا ادبعلا قراط ناميلس .د يذيفنتلا س ئرلاو ةرادﻹا سلجم س ئر بئان
Dr. Sulaiman T. Al- Abduljader
Vice Chairman & CEO
كد 12,218,500 عوفدملاو هب حرصلا لاملا سأر
Tel:
+965 22396666
:فتاهلا
15254 تيوكلا،يلخادلا قوسلا 491ديرب قودنص
Email:
info@sanam.com
:ينورتكلﻻا ديربلا
Issued and Paid up Capital KD 12,218,500
P.O.Box 491 Alsouq Aldakhili, Kuwait 15254
Established in 1982 ماع تسسأت
www.sanam.com
سـماخلا رودلا - 1 ةباوب - ةيحلاصلا عـمجم - تـيوكلا ةنيدم
Commercial Registration No. 32700 مقر يراجت لجس
Kuwait City - Salhiya Complex - Gate 1 - 5th Floor
DocuSign Envelope ID: 6A6975FF-82A0-4B96-BB89-0EF04350CFEA
Disclosure of Material Information Form
ة ر و
ا تامولعﳌا نع حاصفﻹا جذومن
Date:
August 07, 2023
:خ راتلا
Listed Company Name:
:ةجردﳌا ةكرشلا مسا
Sanam Real Estate Company K.P.S.C
ع.ك.م.ش ة راقعلا مانس ةكرش
Material Information:
: ة ر و ا تامولعﳌا
We inform like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Sanam Real Estate Company will meet on Wednesday, corresponding to 09/08/2023 at 01:00 pm, to discuss entering into a strategic partnership.
Significant Effect of the Essential information on the financial position of the Company:
ً
مانــــــــــــــــس ةكرــــــــــــــــش ةرادإ ســــــــــــــــلجم نأـــــــــــــــب اــــــــــــــــملع مكطيــــــــــــــــحن قــــــــــــــــــــــــــــفاوﳌا ءاــــــــــــــــــــــــــــع رﻷا موــــــــــــــــــــــــــــي عمتجيــــــــــــــــــــــــــــس ةــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ راقعلا
ً
ـــــــــ 2023/08/09
كـــــــــلذو ، ارـــــــــ ظ 01:00 ةعاــــــــــسلا ماـــــــــمت
. ةيجيتا سا ةكارش
لوخدلا ةشقانﳌ
:ةكرشلل اﳌازكرﳌا ع ة ر و ا ةمولعﳌارثأ
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Sanam Real Estate Company KSCC published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 05:05:35 UTC.
Sanam Real Estate Company K.S.C.(Public) Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Jul. 18
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company K.S.C.(Public) Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
May. 14
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company K.S.C.(Public) Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
Mar. 23
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company K.S.C.(Public) Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
2022
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company K.S.C.(Public) Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
2022
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company K.S.C.(Public) Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
2022
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company K.S.C.(Public) Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
2022
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company K.S.C.(Public) Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
2021
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company K.S.C.Public Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
2021
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company - K.S.C. Public Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
2021
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company - K.S.C. Public cancelled the acquisition of Medical Property in Kuwait.
2020
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company - K.S.C. Public Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
2020
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company - K.S.C. Public Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
2020
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company - K.S.C. Public Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2019
2020
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company - K.S.C. Public agreed to acquire Medical Property in Kuwait for KWD 2.7 million.
2019
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company Kscc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
2019
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company - K.S.C. Public Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
2019
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company Kscc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
2019
CI
Two unknown buyers entered into an agreement to acquire an unknown minority stake in Sanam Real Estate Company - K.S.C. Public.
2019
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company - K.S.C. Public Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2018
2019
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company KSCC's Equity Buyback announced on May 3, 2015, has expired.
2015
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company KSCC announces an Equity Buyback for 10% of its issued share capital.
2015
CI
Sanam Real Estate Company KSCC authorizes a Buyback Plan.
2015
CI
Sanam Real Estate Co. Announces Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 2014
2014
CI
Sanam Real Estate Mulls Acquisitions
2013
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Sanam Real Estate Company KSCP is a Kuwait-based company engaged in the real estate sector. The Company is organized into two business segments: Real Estate Projects and Development, and Financial Investments. The Company focuses on the purchase and sale of real estate and properties; management, rent, lease, sales and purchasing of shares, bonds and other securities of similar companies; preparing studies and consulting in all real estate aspects, and investing the Company's surplus funds in financial portfolios managed by specialized companies. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries included Fanan Real Estate Company WLL, Al Athak Real Estate Company WLL and Al Marazeel Real Estate Company WLL.
More about the company