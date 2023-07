DATE : July 11, 2023

Ref : SNM/OC/167/23

To : Boursa Kuwait Company

To : Capital Markets Authority

After Greetings ,,,

Subject : Board of Directors of Sanam Real Estate Company meeting to discuss the interim condensed consolidated financial information for the Six months period ending 30/06/2023

Reference to the above-mentioned subject, and in compliance with the requirements of the article of disclosures of essential information from book Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority Law and Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, and accordingly, attached is the disclosure form of material information as per Appendix No. (11) .

Best Regards ,,,