DocuSign Envelope ID: C31B94D8-51D8-445D-8C24-15D5248AFB38

Financial Results Form

Kuwaiti Company (KWD)

Company Name

Sanam Real Estate Co.

Second quarter results Ended on

2023-06-30

Board of Directors Meeting Date

2023-07-17

Required Documents

Approved financial statements.

Approved auditor's report

This form shall not be deemed to be complete unless the documents mentioned above are provided

ةيلاﳌا تانايبلا جئاتن جذومن (.ك.د) ةي وكلا تا رشلا

ةكرشلا مسا ة رﺎقعلا مﺎنس ةكرش

تنﳌا ي اثلا ع رلا جئاتن

ةرادﻹا سلجم عامتجا خ رات جذومنلاب ا قافرإ بجاولا تادن سﳌا

ةدمﺘعﳌا ةيلﺎﳌا تﺎنﺎيبلا نم ة دمﺘعﳌا تﺎبﺎس ا بقارم ر رقت نم ة

ً

تادن سﳌا هذ قﺎفر و مﺘي مل ﺎم ﻼمﺘكم جذومنلا اذ ﺘع ﻻ

(%) يغتلا

Change (%)

  • (89.56)
  • (89.56)

ةنراقﳌار شا ةتسلا ة ف

ةيلا ار شا ةتسلا ة

ف

Six Month Comparative

Six Month Current Peri

نﺎيبلا

Period

Statement

2022-06-30

2023-06-30

69,644

7,269

مﻷا ةكرشلا

ﺎسمب صﺎ ا (ةرﺎس ا) ح رلا ﺎص

Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount

attributable to the owners of the parent Company

0.57

0.06

ةفف

او ةيسﺎسﻷا م سلا (ةرﺎسخ) ةيح ر

Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share

% (55.23)

3,670,316

1,642,939

% (14.86)

9,348,071

7,958,684

% (6.25)

66,220

62,081

% 2.26

113,744

116,320

% (15.07)

9,234,327

7,842,364

% 125.28

60,500

136,300

% 190.48

44,756

130,007

% (11.39)

% (24.61)

% (36.0)

ةلوادﺘﳌا تادوجوﳌا

Current Assets

تادوجوﳌا ﺎمجإ

Total Assets

ةلوادﺘﳌا تﺎ ولطﳌا

Current Liabilities

تﺎ ولطﳌا

ﺎمجإ

Total Liabilities

مﻷا ةكرشلا ﺎسمب ةصﺎ ا ةيكلﳌا قوقح

ﺎمجإ

Total Equity attributable to the owners of the

Parent Company

ةيليغش لا تاداريﻹا

ﺎمجإ

Total Operating Revenue

ةيليغش لا (ةرﺎس ا) ح رلا

ﺎص

Net Operating Profit (Loss)

عوفدﳌا لﺎﳌا سأر / ةمكا ﳌا رﺋﺎس ا

Accumulated Loss / Paid-Up Share Capital

Financial Results Form

1

ةيلﺎﳌا تﺎنﺎيبلا ﺞﺋﺎﺘن جذومن

Kuwaiti Company (KWD)

(.ك.د) ةي و لا تﺎ رشلل

(%) يغتلا

نراقﳌا ي اثلا ع رلا

ا ا ي اثلا ع رلا

Second quarter

Second quarter Curren

Change (%)

Comparative Period

Period

2022-06-30

2023-06-30

% (100.40)

(380,466)

1,555

% (100.40)

(3.14)

0.01

% 114.88

31,250

67,150

% 200.22

21,386

64,206

  • Not Applicable for first Quarter

Increase/Decrease in Net Profit (Loss) is due to

نﺎيبلا

Statement

مﻷا ةكرشلا

ﺎسمب صﺎ

ا (ةرﺎس ا) ح رلا

ﺎص

Net Profit (Loss) represents the amount

attributable to the owners of the parent

Company

ةفف

او ةيسﺎسﻷا م سلا (ةرﺎسخ) ةيح ر

Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share

ةيليغش لا تاداريﻹا

ﺎمجإ

Total Operating Revenue

ةيليغش لا (ةرﺎس ا) ح رلا

ﺎص

Net Operating Profit (Loss)

لوﻷا ع رلا

ع ﻖبطني ﻻ 

(ةراس

ا) ح رلا اص ضافخنا/عافترا ب س

The increase in net profit during the three-month period

ة

فلا سفن نع (ي اثلا ع رلا) ر شأ ةثﻼثلا ة ف لﻼخ ح رلا اص عافترا

(the second quarter) over the same comparative period is

. 2023 ماع لﻼخ ةيليغش لا تاداريﻹا إ عجري ةنراقﳌا

due to operating revenues during 2023.

Total Revenue realized from

فارطﻷا عم تﻼماعتلا نم تاداريﻹا

امجإ غلب

dealing with related parties

136,300

(.ك.د غلبﳌا) ةلصلا تاذ

(value, KWD)

Total Expenditures incurred from

فارطﻷا عم تﻼماعتلا نم تافورصﳌا

امجإ غلب

dealing with related parties

6,443

(.ك.د غلبﳌا) ةلصلا تاذ

(value, KWD)

Financial Results Form

2

ةيلﺎﳌا تﺎنﺎيبلا ﺞﺋﺎﺘن جذومن

Kuwaiti Company (KWD)

(.ك.د) ةي و لا تﺎ رشلل

Auditor Opinion

1.

Unqualified Opinion

2.

Qualified Opinion

3.

Disclaimer of Opinion

4.

Adverse Opinion

In the event of selecting item No. 2, 3 or 4,

the following table must be filled out, and this form is not considered complete unless it is filled.

تاباس

ا بقا رم يأر

ظفحﺘم

غ يأر

.1

ظفحﺘم يأر

.2

يأرلا ءادبإ مدع

.3

ﺲكﺎعم يأر

.4

ةئبع بﺠي 4 وأ 3 وأ 2 مقر دنب رﺎيﺘخا لﺎحب

ً

ﺎﺘلا لود ا

هﺘ بع مﺘي مل ﺎم ﻼمﺘكم جذومنلا اذ ﺘع ﻻو ،

بقا رم يأر ﺺن

درو امك تاباس

ا

ر رقتلا

يصفت حرش

لا ةلا

اب

بقا رم تعدتسا

ءادبﻹ تاباس

ا

يأرلا

لا تاوط

ا

ةكرشلا ا موقتس

يأر

درو ام ة

اعﳌ

تاباس

ا بقا رم

مزلا لود

ا

تاوط

ا ﺬيفنتل

يأر

درو ام ة

اعﳌ

تاباس

ا بقا رم

Financial Results Form

3

ةيلﺎﳌا تﺎنﺎيبلا ﺞﺋﺎﺘن جذومن

Kuwaiti Company (KWD)

(.ك.د) ةي و لا تﺎ رشلل

