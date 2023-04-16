Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : General Assembly Meeting 10/05/2023

Subject : Disclosure from Sanam Real Estate Company about scheduling Ordinary General Assembly meeting for the financial year ended 31/12/2022
Reference to the above mentioned subject, and to the commitment from Sanam Real Estate Company to the requirements of the article of disclosures of essential information from book Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority Law and Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, and accordingly, We want to disclose the invitation of Sanam Real Estate Company's Ordinary General Assembly for the financial year 31/12/2022 to discuss the points stated in the meeting's agenda. The Ordinary General Assembly will be convened on Wednesday, 10/05/2023 at 12:00 PM in the Company's Head Office located in Kuwait City - Salhia Complex - Gate 1 - 5th Floor.
Provided that the shareholder's attendance and voting will be either via their physical presence or via electronic means as stipulated in the clearing Agency's policies and procedures manual related to holding general assemblies that is approved by the Capital Market Authority.
Attached is the Application For the Announcement of a General Assembly Meeting . also attached a copy of the Ordinary General Assembly agenda and a copy from Ministry of Commerce's approval on the meeting date.
Agenda of Ordinary Annual General Assembly Of Sanam Real Estate
Company K.S.C.P
For the financial year ended at 31 December 2022
Discuss and approve the Board of Director report for the financial year ended at 31/12/2022.
Recite and ratify the Corporate Governance and remuneration Report and audit committee report for the financial year ended at 31/12/2022.
Discuss and approve the External Auditor's report for the financial year ended at 31/12/2022.
Discuss and approve of the company's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended at 31/12/2022.
Present any violations and any related penalties imposed by the regulatory authorities on the company for the financial year ended at 31/12/2022 (if any).
Discussing the Board of Directors' proposal not to distribute profits to the shareholders for the financial year ended at 31/12/2022.
Discuss the Board of Directors recommendation not to distribute remunerations to the Board members for the financial year ended at 31/12/2022.
Present and approve the related parties' transactions report for the transactions concluded in 2022 and the proposed transactions that will be concluded in 2023.
Approve authorizing the Board of Directors to buy and sell up to 10% of the company's shares pursuant to the provisions of the Law No. (7) of 2010 and its executive bylaws and amendments and in accordance to the resolutions and instructions of the regulatory authorities.
Discuss the discharge and release of the members of the Board of Directors from all matters relating to their legal, financial and administrative actions for the financial year ended at 31/12/2022.
Approving the appointment or re-appointment of the company's external auditor provided that being listed in the Capital markets Authority's external auditors, register taking into consideration the period of mandatory change and authorizing the Board of Directors to determine the external auditor fees for the financial year that will end at 31/12/2023.
