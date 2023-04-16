Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : General Assembly Meeting 10/05/2023

To : Boursa Kuwait Company

To : Capital Markets Authority

After Greetings ,,,

Subject : Disclosure from Sanam Real Estate Company about scheduling Ordinary General Assembly meeting for the financial year ended 31/12/2022

Reference to the above mentioned subject, and to the commitment from Sanam Real Estate Company to the requirements of the article of disclosures of essential information from book Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority Law and Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, and accordingly, We want to disclose the invitation of Sanam Real Estate Company's Ordinary General Assembly for the financial year 31/12/2022 to discuss the points stated in the meeting's agenda. The Ordinary General Assembly will be convened on Wednesday, 10/05/2023 at 12:00 PM in the Company's Head Office located in Kuwait City - Salhia Complex - Gate 1 - 5th Floor.

Provided that the shareholder's attendance and voting will be either via their physical presence or via electronic means as stipulated in the clearing Agency's policies and procedures manual related to holding general assemblies that is approved by the Capital Market Authority.

Attached is the Application For the Announcement of a General Assembly Meeting . also attached a copy of the Ordinary General Assembly agenda and a copy from Ministry of Commerce's approval on the meeting date.

Best Regards ,,,