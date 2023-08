DATE : August 06, 2023

Ref : SNM/OC/185/23

To : Boursa Kuwait Company

To : Capital Markets Authority

After Greetings ,,,

Subject : Corporate Action Confirmation Date Amendment

With reference to the above-mentioned subject, and as per the requirements of Boursa Rulebook concerning confirmation of the Corporate Action Schedule at least (8) business days before the Record Date.

We would like to declare an amendment on the confirmation date of the corporate action schedule for the Capital Decrease due to the pending finalizing the ratification and publication procedure.

Attached is a copy of the amended Corporate Action Disclosure Form.

Best Regards ,,,