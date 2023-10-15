DocuSign Envelope ID: B76C61C5-1A1D-4A25-A44A-734713BA4E48

DATE : October 12, 2023

Ref : SNM/OC/226/23

To : Boursa Kuwait Company

To : Capital Markets Authority

Subject : Supplementary Disclosure Regarding the Results of the Capital Increase Subscription for Sanam Real Estate Company (K.P.S.C)

Reference to the above-mentioned subject, and in compliance with the requirements of the article of disclosures of essential information from book Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority Law and Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, and accordingly, attached is the supplementary disclosure form .

2023ر وتكأ 12 :

ت وـــــكلا

SNM/OC/226/23 : عجرﳌا

. ن م

ا

ت وكلا ةصروب ةكرش / ةداسلا

. ن م

ا

لاﳌا قاوــــــــــــــــــــــــسأ ةئي

/ ةداسلا

جئاــــــــــــــــــتن صوــــــــــــــــــصخب لــــــــــــــــــمكم حاــــــــــــــــــصفإ : عوــــــــــــــــــضوﳌا ةــــــــــ راقعلا مانـــــــــس ةكرـــــــــشل لاـــــــــﳌا سأر ةداــــــــــ ز باـــــــــتتكا (ع.ك.م.ش)

تابلطتمب اما لاو ، هﻼــــــــــــــــــــــــعأ عوـــــــــــضوﳌا إ ةراـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــشﻹاب رـــــــشاعلا باتكلا نم ة ر و ا تامولعﳌا نع حاــــــــصفﻹا نوناقل ةيذيفنتلا ةحئﻼلا نم (ةيفافـــــــــــــشلاو حاـــــــــــــصفﻹا) ةــــــيلاــــــﳌا قاروﻷا طاـــــــــــــــــــش ميظنتو لاــــــﳌا قاوـــــــــــــسأ ةــــــئي

. هتﻼيدع و

  • لمكﳌا حاصفﻹا جذومن مكل قفرم
ردا ادبعلا قراط ناميلس .د يذيفنتلا س ئرلاو ةرادﻹا سلجم س ئر بئان

Dr. Sulaiman T. Al- Abduljader

Vice Chairman & CEO

كد 7,835,095 عوفدملا لاملا سأر - ك.د 10,000,000 هب حرصملا لاملا سأر Issued Capital 10,000,000 KD Paid up Capital KD 7,835,095

Tel:

+965 22396666

:فتاهلا

15254 تيوكلا،يلخادلا قوسلا 491ديرب قودنص

Email:

info@sanam.com

:ينورتكلﻻا ديربلا

P.O.Box 491 Alsouq Aldakhili, Kuwait 15254

Established in 1982 ماع تسسأت

www.sanam.com

سـماخلا رودلا - 1 ةباوب - ةيحلاصلا عـمجم تـيوكلا ةنيدم

Commercial Registration No. 32700 مقر يراجت لجس

Kuwait City - Salhiya Complex - Gate 1 - 5th Floor

DocuSign Envelope ID: B76C61C5-1A1D-4A25-A44A-734713BA4E48

Supplementary disclosure Form

لمكﳌا حاصفﻹا جذومن

Date:

October 12, 2023

:خ راتلا

Listed Company Name:

:ةجردﳌا ةكرشلا مسا

Sanam Real Estate Company K.P.S.C

ع.ك.م.ش ة راقعلا مانس ةكرش

Disclosure Tittle :

: حاصفﻹا ناونع

Supplementary Disclosure Regarding the Results of the

لاـــــــــــــﳌا

سأر ةداـــــــــــــ ز باـــــــــــــتتكا جئاــــــــــــــتن صوـــــــــــــصخب

لــــــــــــــمكم حاـــــــــــــصفإ

Capital

Increase Subscription

for

Sanam

Real Estate

(ع.ك.م.ش) ة راقعلا مانس ةكرشل

Company (K.P.S.C)

Date of previous disclosure

11/09/2023

قباسلا حاصفﻹا خ رات

Developments that occurred to the disclosure:

:حاصفﻹا

ع لصا

اروطتلا

Sanam Real Estate Company would like to announce

لاـــــــــــــــــمتكا نـــــــــــــــــع حاـــــــــــــــــصفﻹا ةـــــــــــــــــ راقعلا مانــــــــــــــــس ةكرـــــــــــــــــش دوـــــــــــــــــت

the completion of the subscription to increase the

حرــــــــطلا م ــــــــسأ

اــــــــمجإب ةكرــــــــشلا لاــــــــم سأر ةداــــــــ زب باــــــــتتكﻻا

company's capital with the total offering shares during

متـــــــــي نـــــــــل

اـــــــــتلا و ، ةـــــــــ ولوﻷا قـــــــــ

ةـــــــــصص

ا ة ـــــــــ فلا لﻼـــــــــخ

the period allocated for the priority right. Therefore, the

. باتتكﻻا ة

ف ديدمت

subscription period will not be extended.

. % 279.366 باتتكﻻا ةيطغ ةبس تغلب دقو

The subscription coverage rate reached 279.366 %.

Effect of the Material Information on the Company

: (دجو نإ) لصا

اروطتلل

اﳌارثﻷا

Financial Position (if any) :

دحاو) م س 21,649,050 ددع رادصإب ةكرشلا لام سأر ةدا ز

Increasing the company's capital by issuing 21,649,050

shares

(Twenty-one million

six

hundred

forty-nine

(م س

ن

ن

ن

نورشعو

thousand and fifty shares) with a nominal value of 100 fils

وسمخو فلأ وع رأو ةعس ةئامتسو

ويلم

لداـــــــعــ

ــ

ــلاو دـــــــحاوــلا مــ ــــــــــــــسلــل

ســلــف 100 ةـــــــيــمــــــــــــــسإ ةـــــــمــيــقــب

per share, equivalent to 2,164,905 KWD (two million one

ن

ن

hundred sixty-four thousand nine hundred and five

فـلا

وـتــــــــــــسو

ةــــــعـ رأ ةــــــئاــــــمو وـيـلـم ناــــــنـثأ) ك.د 2,164,905

Kuwaiti dinars) without a share premium.

. رادصإ ةوﻼع نودب (

و رانيد ةسمخو ةئامعس و

