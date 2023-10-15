DocuSign Envelope ID: B76C61C5-1A1D-4A25-A44A-734713BA4E48
DATE : October 12, 2023
Ref : SNM/OC/226/23
To : Boursa Kuwait Company
To : Capital Markets Authority
Subject : Supplementary Disclosure Regarding the Results of the Capital Increase Subscription for Sanam Real Estate Company (K.P.S.C)
Reference to the above-mentioned subject, and in compliance with the requirements of the article of disclosures of essential information from book Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority Law and Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, and accordingly, attached is the supplementary disclosure form .
2023ر وتكأ 12 :
ت وـــــكلا
SNM/OC/226/23 : عجرﳌا
. ن م
ا
ت وكلا ةصروب ةكرش / ةداسلا
. ن م
ا
لاﳌا قاوــــــــــــــــــــــــسأ ةئي
/ ةداسلا
جئاــــــــــــــــــتن صوــــــــــــــــــصخب لــــــــــــــــــمكم حاــــــــــــــــــصفإ : عوــــــــــــــــــضوﳌا ةــــــــــ راقعلا مانـــــــــس ةكرـــــــــشل لاـــــــــﳌا سأر ةداــــــــــ ز باـــــــــتتكا (ع.ك.م.ش)
تابلطتمب اما لاو ، هﻼــــــــــــــــــــــــعأ عوـــــــــــضوﳌا إ ةراـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــشﻹاب رـــــــشاعلا باتكلا نم ة ر و ا تامولعﳌا نع حاــــــــصفﻹا نوناقل ةيذيفنتلا ةحئﻼلا نم (ةيفافـــــــــــــشلاو حاـــــــــــــصفﻹا) ةــــــيلاــــــﳌا قاروﻷا طاـــــــــــــــــــش ميظنتو لاــــــﳌا قاوـــــــــــــسأ ةــــــئي
. هتﻼيدع و
- لمكﳌا حاصفﻹا جذومن مكل قفرم
ردا ادبعلا قراط ناميلس .د يذيفنتلا س ئرلاو ةرادﻹا سلجم س ئر بئان
Dr. Sulaiman T. Al- Abduljader
Vice Chairman & CEO
كد 7,835,095 عوفدملا لاملا سأر - ك.د 10,000,000 هب حرصملا لاملا سأر Issued Capital 10,000,000 KD Paid up Capital KD 7,835,095
Tel:
+965 22396666
:فتاهلا
15254 تيوكلا،يلخادلا قوسلا 491ديرب قودنص
Email:
info@sanam.com
:ينورتكلﻻا ديربلا
P.O.Box 491 Alsouq Aldakhili, Kuwait 15254
Established in 1982 ماع تسسأت
www.sanam.com
سـماخلا رودلا - 1 ةباوب - ةيحلاصلا عـمجم تـيوكلا ةنيدم
Commercial Registration No. 32700 مقر يراجت لجس
Kuwait City - Salhiya Complex - Gate 1 - 5th Floor
Supplementary disclosure Form
لمكﳌا حاصفﻹا جذومن
Date:
October 12, 2023
:خ راتلا
Listed Company Name:
:ةجردﳌا ةكرشلا مسا
Sanam Real Estate Company K.P.S.C
ع.ك.م.ش ة راقعلا مانس ةكرش
Disclosure Tittle :
: حاصفﻹا ناونع
Supplementary Disclosure Regarding the Results of the
لاـــــــــــــﳌا
سأر ةداـــــــــــــ ز باـــــــــــــتتكا جئاــــــــــــــتن صوـــــــــــــصخب
لــــــــــــــمكم حاـــــــــــــصفإ
Capital
Increase Subscription
for
Sanam
Real Estate
(ع.ك.م.ش) ة راقعلا مانس ةكرشل
Company (K.P.S.C)
Date of previous disclosure
11/09/2023
قباسلا حاصفﻹا خ رات
Developments that occurred to the disclosure:
:حاصفﻹا
ع لصا
اروطتلا
Sanam Real Estate Company would like to announce
لاـــــــــــــــــمتكا نـــــــــــــــــع حاـــــــــــــــــصفﻹا ةـــــــــــــــــ راقعلا مانــــــــــــــــس ةكرـــــــــــــــــش دوـــــــــــــــــت
the completion of the subscription to increase the
حرــــــــطلا م ــــــــسأ
اــــــــمجإب ةكرــــــــشلا لاــــــــم سأر ةداــــــــ زب باــــــــتتكﻻا
company's capital with the total offering shares during
متـــــــــي نـــــــــل
اـــــــــتلا و ، ةـــــــــ ولوﻷا قـــــــــ
ةـــــــــصص
ا ة ـــــــــ فلا لﻼـــــــــخ
the period allocated for the priority right. Therefore, the
. باتتكﻻا ة
ف ديدمت
subscription period will not be extended.
. % 279.366 باتتكﻻا ةيطغ ةبس تغلب دقو
The subscription coverage rate reached 279.366 %.
Effect of the Material Information on the Company
: (دجو نإ) لصا
اروطتلل
اﳌارثﻷا
Financial Position (if any) :
دحاو) م س 21,649,050 ددع رادصإب ةكرشلا لام سأر ةدا ز
Increasing the company's capital by issuing 21,649,050
shares
(Twenty-one million
six
hundred
forty-nine
(م س
ن
ن
ن
نورشعو
thousand and fifty shares) with a nominal value of 100 fils
وسمخو فلأ وع رأو ةعس ةئامتسو
ويلم
لداـــــــعــ
ــ
ــلاو دـــــــحاوــلا مــ ــــــــــــــسلــل
ســلــف 100 ةـــــــيــمــــــــــــــسإ ةـــــــمــيــقــب
per share, equivalent to 2,164,905 KWD (two million one
ن
ن
hundred sixty-four thousand nine hundred and five
فـلا
وـتــــــــــــسو
ةــــــعـ رأ ةــــــئاــــــمو وـيـلـم ناــــــنـثأ) ك.د 2,164,905
Kuwaiti dinars) without a share premium.
. رادصإ ةوﻼع نودب (
و رانيد ةسمخو ةئامعس و
