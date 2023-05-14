Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Sanam Real Estate Company K.S.C.(Public)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANAM   KW0EQ0401665

SANAM REAL ESTATE COMPANY K.S.C.(PUBLIC)

(SANAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-10
0.0699 KWD    0.00%
01:27aSanam Real Estate K S C Public : افصاح مكمل لشركة سنام العقارية
PU
01:27aSanam Real Estate K S C Public : النتائج المالية عن الفترة المنتهية في 31/03/2023
PU
01:17aSanam Real Estate K S C Public : Financial Results 31/03/2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : Supplementary Disclosure Sanam Real Estate

05/14/2023 | 01:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DocuSign Envelope ID: 680D2DA1-E087-4706-A815-AB52459FF75F

DATE : 11/05/2023

Ref : SNM/OC/114/23

To : Boursa Kuwait Company

To : Capital Markets Authority

After Greetings ,,,

Subject : Supplementary Disclosure of Sanam Real Estate Company (K.P.S.C)

Reference to the abovementioned subject, and to the commitment from Sanam Real Estate Company to the requirements of the article of disclosures of essential information from book Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority Law and Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, and accordingly, attached is the supplementary disclosure form .

Best Regards ,,,

2023/05/11 : يـــــف تـ وـــــــــكلا

SNM/OC/114/23 : عجرﳌا

. ن م

ا

ت وكلا ةصروب ةكرش / ةداسلا

. ن م

ا

لاﳌا قاوــــــــــــــــــــــــسأ ةئي / ةداسلا

،،، دع و ةبيط ةيحت

ةـــــــــــ راقعلا مانـــــــــــس ةكرـــــــــــشل لـــــــــــمكم حاـــــــــــصفإ : عوـــــــــــضوﳌا

(ع.ك.م.ش)

ً

مانــــس ةكرــــش نم اــــصرحو ، هﻼـــــــــــــــــعأ عوــــضوﳌا إ ةراـــــــــــــــــــــشﻹاب

نع حاـــــــــــــــصفﻹا تاـــبلطتمب ما لﻹا ع ع.ك.م.ش ةـــ راــقعلا حاـــــــــــــــــــصفﻹا) رـــــــــــــشاـــــــعلا باـــــــتكلا نم ةـــــــ ر و ا تاـــــــمولعﳌا لاﳌا قاوسأ ةئي نوناقل ةيذيفنتلا ةحئﻼلا نم (ةيفافشلاو

  • هتﻼيدع و ةيلاﳌا قاروﻷا طاش ميظنتو
    • لمكﳌا حاصفﻹا جذومن مكل قفرم
      • ما حﻹا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

ردا ادبعلا قراط ناميلس .د يذيفنتلا س ئرلا

Dr. Sulaiman Al- Abduljader

Chief Executive Officer

كد 12,218,500 عوفدملاو هب حرصلا لاملا سأر

Tel:

+965 22396666

:فتاهلا

15254 تيوكلا،يلخادلا قوسلا 491ديرب قودنص

Email:

info@sanam.com

:ينورتكلﻻا ديربلا

Issued and Paid up Capital KD 12,218,500

P.O.Box 491 Alsouq Aldakhili, Kuwait 15254

Established in 1982 ماع تسسأت

www.sanam.com

سـماخلا رودلا - 1 ةباوب - ةيحلاصلا عـمجم - تـيوكلا ةنيدم

Commercial Registration No. 32700 مقر يراجت لجس

Kuwait City - Salhiya Complex - Gate 1 - 5th Floor

DocuSign Envelope ID: 680D2DA1-E087-4706-A815-AB52459FF75F

Supplementary disclosure Form

لمكﳌا حاصفﻹا جذومن

Date:

11/05/2023

:خ راتلا

Listed Company Name:

:ةجردﳌا ةكرشلا مسا

Sanam Real Estate Company K.P.S.C

ع.ك.م.ش ة راقعلا مانس ةكرش

Disclosure Tittle :

Supplementary Disclosure regarding a Real Estate Swap with the subsidiary, Fanan Real Estate Company.

: حاصفﻹا ناونع

  • ـــــــف ةـــــــع اتلا ةكرــــــشلا عـــــــم تاراــــــقع ةـــــــلدابم صوـــــــصخب لـــــــمكم حاـــــــصفإ
    • راقعلا

Date of previous disclosure

16/03/2023

قباسلا حاصفﻹا خ رات

Developments that occurred to the disclosure:

:حاصفﻹا ع لصا اروطتلا

The Board of Directors approved the report of an independent asset assessor approved by the Capital Markets Authority regarding the exchange of properties with the subsidiary (Fanan Real Estate Company K.S.C.C) as follows:

  • Selling the property in Farwaniya from Sanam Real Estate Company to its subsidiary company Fanan Real Estate at a book value of KD 2,240,000.
  • Transferring the right of use of a land in the United Arab Emirates - Dubai from the subsidiary company Fanan Real Estate to a subsidiary of Sanam Real Estate Company to be established in the United Arab Emirates with a book value of KD 1,251,056.
  • The Board of Directors also approved the in-kind increase of its subsidiary's capital in the value of the property owned by Sanam Real Estate Company in Bneid Al Gar area at a book value of KD 2,700,000.

قاوـــــــسأ ةـــــــئي

نـــــــم دـــــــمتعم لوـــــــصأ ميـــــــقم رــــــ رقت ةرادﻹا ســـــــلجم دـــــــمتعأ

ن ــــــــــــف ةكرــــــــــــش) ةــــــــــــع

اتلا ةكرــــــــــــشلا عــــــــــــم تاراــــــــــــقع ةــــــــــــلدابم نأــــــــــــش لاــــــــــــﳌا

:

اتلا وحنلا ع (ةلفقم ك.م.ش ة راقعلا

ـــــــــ إ ةـــــــــ راقعلا مانــــــــس ةكرــــــــش نــــــــم ةــــــــيناورفلا ةــــــــقطنم

ــــــــ راـــــــــقع عــــــــيب

-

2,240,000 ةـــــــــــــي

فدلا ةـــــــــــــميقلاب ةـــــــــــــ راقعلا ن ـــــــــــــف ةـــــــــــــع

اتلا ةكرـــــــــــــشلا

. ك.د

نـــــــــم يـــــــــ د -

ةـــــــــي رعلا تاراـــــــــمﻹا ةـــــــــلودب ضرأـــــــــب عاـــــــــفتنإ

قـــــــــح لـــــــــ وحت

-

مانـــــــــس ةكرـــــــــشل ةـــــــــع

ات ةكرـــــــــش

ـــــــــ إ ةـــــــــ راقعلا ن ـــــــــف ةـــــــــع

اتلا ةكرـــــــــشلا

كــــــــــــــــلذو ةدــــــــــــــــحتﳌا ةــــــــــــــــي رعلا تاراــــــــــــــــمﻹا ةــــــــــــــــلودب ســــــــــــــــسؤت ةــــــــــــــــ راقعلا

. ك.د 1,251,056 ةغلابلا ةي

فدلا ةميقلاب

ةـــــــــع اتلا ةكرــــــــشلا لاـــــــــم سأر ةداـــــــــ ز ـــــــــ ع ةرادﻹا ســـــــــلجم قـــــــــفاو اـــــــــمك

-

ةــــــــــــ راقعلا مانــــــــــــس ةكرــــــــــــشل كوـــــــــــلمﳌا راــــــــــــقعلا ةــــــــــــميقب ةــــــــــــي يع ةداــــــــــــ ز

اـــــــــــــ ميق غلاـــــــــــــبلا

ةـــــــــــــي

فدلا ةـــــــــــــميقلاب كـــــــــــــلذو راـــــــــــــقلا دـــــــــــــي ب ةـــــــــــــقطنمب

. ك.د 2,700,000

Effect of the Material Information on the Company

: (دجو نإ) لصا ا روطتلل اﳌا رثﻷا

Financial Position (if any) :

دجوي ﻻ

No Impact

Disclaimer

Sanam Real Estate Company KSCC published this content on 14 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2023 05:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SANAM REAL ESTATE COMPANY K.S.C.(PUBLIC)
01:27aSanam Real Estate K S C Public : افصاح مكم..
PU
01:27aSanam Real Estate K S C Public : النتائج ا..
PU
01:17aSanam Real Estate K S C Public : Financial Results 31/03/2023
PU
01:17aSanam Real Estate K S C Public : Supplementary Disclosure Sanam Real Estate
PU
05/11Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : افصاح مكم..
PU
05/11Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : Supplementary Disclosure Regarding the Minutes of the AGM..
PU
05/10Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : Annual general meeting outcome
PU
05/10Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : نتائج اجت..
PU
04/16Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : الجمعية ا..
PU
04/16Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : General Assembly Meeting 10/05/2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,31 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
Net income 2022 -1,33 M -4,33 M -4,33 M
Net cash 2022 0,96 M 3,14 M 3,14 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,48 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 21,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart SANAM REAL ESTATE COMPANY K.S.C.(PUBLIC)
Duration : Period :
Sanam Real Estate Company K.S.C.(Public) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sulaiman Tareq Al-Abduljader Chief Executive Officer
Waleed Hamed Alsumait Chairman
Fawaz Abdulaziz Alroudhan Independent Director
Sulaiman Mohammad Al-Furaih Vice Chairman
Yousef Sulaiman Al-Hunaif Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANAM REAL ESTATE COMPANY K.S.C.(PUBLIC)11.13%28
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.37%38 132
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.04%30 870
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.85%27 354
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.48%24 345
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.10%20 884
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer