Sanam Real Estate K S C Public : Supplementary Disclosure Sanam Real Estate

DATE : 11/05/2023

Ref : SNM/OC/114/23

To : Boursa Kuwait Company

To : Capital Markets Authority

After Greetings ,,,

Subject : Supplementary Disclosure of Sanam Real Estate Company (K.P.S.C)

Reference to the abovementioned subject, and to the commitment from Sanam Real Estate Company to the requirements of the article of disclosures of essential information from book Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority Law and Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, and accordingly, attached is the supplementary disclosure form .

Best Regards ,,,