DATE : 4 September 2023
Ref : SNM/OC/203/23
To : Boursa Kuwait Company
To : Capital Markets Authority
After Greetings ,,,
Subject: Supplementary Disclosure regarding the announcement of the schedule of corporate action for capital increase, right issues trading and subscription period of Sanam Real Estate Company K.P.S.C
In reference to the above-mentioned subject, and in compliance with the requirements of the article of disclosures of essential information from book Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority Law and Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, and accordingly, attached is the Supplementary Disclosure Form and Corporate Action Disclosure Form.
Best Regards ,,,
رداجلانبعلا قراط ناميلس .د يذيفنتلا سيئرلاي ةرادلإا سلجم سيئر بئان
Dr. Sulaiman T. Al- Abduljader
Vice Chairman & CEO
كد 12,218,500 عوفدملاو هب حرصملا لاملا سأر
Supplementary disclosure Form
مكلما
اصفلإا جذومن
Date:
September 4, 2023
:خيراتلا
Listed Company Name:
:ةجرنلما ةكرشلا
سا
Sanam Real Estate Company K.P.S.C
.ك.م.ش ة واقعل مان
ةك ش
Disclosure Tittle :
:
اصفلإ
ن
Supplementary Disclosure from Sanam Real Estate Company
ــــــ
م ل
ودــــــ
تــــــ
ــــــ
نــــــ
ب ةــــــ واقعل
مانــــــ
ةك
ــــــش تــــــم
لـــــــ
م
اـــــــصفأ
regarding the announcement of the schedule of corporate action
ع
ـــــــــــــــتف و
ةـــــــــــــــ
لو
ـــــــــــــــق
و دـــــــــــــــت و اـــــــــــــــ
و ع
اـــــــــــــــ ل
هـــــــــــــــ
اقاقح ـــــــــــــــ
for capital increase, right issues trading and subscription period.
.
ا
ك
Date of previous disclosure
2023/08/28 - 2023/05/04
قباسلا
اصفلإا خيرات
Developments that occurred to the disclosure:
: اصفلإا ىل
صاحلاروطتلا
In reference to the postponed extraordinary general assembly
ة واقعل
مان
ةك
ل ة جؤ
ةي
ا
يغل ةماعل
ةيع
ا
جأ
عأ عواشلإاب
meeting of Sanam Real Estate Company held on 17/07/2023,
اقاقح
م ل
ود
عو
لإ س جم ديدحتو ،2023/07/17 خ وا ب عدقعن
and the determination of The Board of Directors of corporate
م ل
ود
ت
،2023/09/03 خ وا ب
ا
و ع ا ل -
ه
لأ
action schedule date - capital increase on 03/09/2023, we would
ع تف و ةی لو
ق
و دت و
ا
و ع ای ب ةصاخ
ھ
اقاقح
like to announce the schedule of corporate action for capital
:
ا
كلإ
increase, rights issue trading and subscription period:
Event
Date - خيراتلا
ثنحلا
Record Date
2023-09-21
قالاتسلإا موي
Ex Date
2023-09-19
قالاتسا نيد
سلا لينت خيرات
Subscription Period Start Date
2023-09-24
اتتكلإا ةرتف ةيانب خيرات
Right Issue Trading Start Date
2023-09-24
ةيوليلأا قولو ليانت ةيانب خيرات
Right Issue Trading End Date
2023-10-05
ةيولي
ا قولو ليانت ةياهن خيرات
(included)
)ًومشم(
Subscription Period End Date
2023-10-12
)ًومشم( اتتكلإا ةرتف ةياهن خيرات
(Included)
Allocation of Offer Shares
اتتكلإا ةرتف ءاهتنا خيرات
م
م
مايأ )7( ل
خ
Within (7) working days from the date of the end
رطلا
سأ صيصخت
of the subscription period
Refund of subscription amounts to
رطلا سأ صيصخت خيرات م
م
مايأ )5( ل
خ
subscribers
Within (5) working days from the date of the
نيبتتكلما ىلإ
اتتكلإا غلابم در
allocation of the offer shares
Effect of the Material Information on the Company
: )نجي نإ(
صاحلاروطتلل يلالمارثلأا
Financial Position (if any) :
There is no financial impact currently, and the financial impact
ج ا
ت
و ف يعا
ث ت اصف
ی ف
و ایلا يعام ث دج ی
will be disclosed immediately after the
announcement of the
.
ا
و ع ایل يف ا ك
results of the subscription in the capital increase.
DocuSign Envelope ID: D93D7420-96BA-4347-B414-208C9BB7572F
Corporate Action Disclosure Form
Stock
Stock Code
Ticker
ISIN Code
Contact person
Phone no.
C ompany Details
ﺔﯾرﺎﻘﻌﻟا مﺎﻧﺳ ﺔﻛرﺷ
419
مﺎﻧﺳ
KW0EQ0401665
بﺟر نﺳﺣ قرﺎط
97872512
T.HASSAN@SANAM.COM
Announcement
Publication Procedures ( if any )
No
✔ Yes
AGM Date
17/07/2023
Record Date
21/09/2023
Payment Date (B.S -C.D)
2023/10/12 -
2023/09/24
Coordinated with KCC?
✔ No
Yes
Confirmation Date
11-09-2023
Cum Date
18-09-2023
Ex Date
19-09-2023
C apital Increase
Subscribed
Authorized
2,164,905
10,000,000
After Increase
Before Increase
Method of Increase
Before Increase
10,000,000
7,835,095
Bonus
10,000,000
Subscription
Bonus shares
Total No. of shares after increase
No. of shares to be issued
percentage
No of current S hare
C apital Decrease
After Decrease
Authorized
Total Redemption Amount
Decrease Percentage
Method of Decrease
Before Decrease
Total
Partial
Cash Dividends
Percentage of Cash Dividends
Amount of Cash Dividends
Name:
ردﺎﺟﻟادﺑﻌﻟا قرﺎط نﺎﻣﯾﻠﺳ / روﺗﻛدﻟا
Signature:
Date:
04-09-2023
Stamp:
KCC Confirmation:
Date:
