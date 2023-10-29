DocuSign Envelope ID: 73329E39-B6A4-4460-9F3C-57BD8807EDDF
DATE : October 29, 2023
2023ر وتكأ 29 : ت وـــــكلا
Ref : SNM/OC/247/23
SNM/OC/247/23 : عجرﳌا
To : Boursa Kuwait Company
To : Capital Markets Authority
After Greetings ,,,
Subject : Disclosure of the Completion of Capital Restructuring Procedures and the Return of the Subscription Surplus to the Shareholders of Sanam Real Estate Company (K.P.S.C)
م
ا
ت وكلا ةصروب ةكرش / ةداسلا
م
ا
لاﳌا قاوــــــــــــــــــــــــسأ ةئي / ةداسلا
،،، دع و ةبيط ةيحت
تاءارـــــــــــــــجإ لامكتـــــــــــــــسا نـــــــــــــــع حاـــــــــــــــصفﻹا : عوـــــــــــــــضوﳌا
باـــــــــــــــتتكﻻا ضئاـــــــــــــــف درو لاــــــــــــــﳌا سأر ةـــــــــــــــل ي
ةداـــــــــــــــعإ
(ع.ك.م.ش) ة راقعلا مانس ةكرش
اسﳌ
Reference to the above-mentioned subject, and in compliance with the requirements of the article of disclosures of essential information from book Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority Law and Regulating Securities Activities and its amendments, and accordingly, attached is the supplementary disclosure form .
Best Regards ,,,
تابلطتمب اما لاو ، هﻼــــــــــــــــــــــــعأ عوـــــــــــضوﳌا إ ةراـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــشﻹاب رـــــــشاعلا باتكلا نم ة ر و ا تامولعﳌا نع حاــــــــصفﻹا نوناقل ةيذيفنتلا ةحئﻼلا نم (ةيفافـــــــــــــشلاو حاـــــــــــــصفﻹا) ةــــــيلاــــــﳌا قاروﻷا طاـــــــــــــــــــش ميظنتو لاــــــﳌا قاوـــــــــــــسأ ةــــــئي
هتﻼيدع و
- لمكﳌا حاصفﻹا جذومن مكل قفرم
- ما حﻹا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو
ردا ادبعلا قراط ناميلس .د يذيفنتلا س ئرلاو ةرادﻹا سلجم س ئر بئان
Dr. Sulaiman T. Al- Abduljader
Vice Chairman & CEO
Supplementary disclosure Form
لمكﳌا حاصفﻹا جذومن
Date:
October 29, 2023
:خ راتلا
Listed Company Name:
:ةجردﳌا ةكرشلا مسا
Sanam Real Estate Company K.P.S.C
ع.ك.م.ش ة راقعلا مانس ةكرش
Disclosure Tittle :
: حاصفﻹا ناونع
Disclosure of the completion of capital restructuring
درو لاــــــــﳌا سأر ةـــــــل
ي
ةداــــــــعإ تاءارــــــــجإ لامكتــــــــسا نــــــــع حاــــــــصفﻹا
procedures and the return of the subscription surplus to the
(ع.ك.م.ش) ة راقعلا مانس ةكرش
اسﳌ باتتكﻻا ضئاف
shareholders of Sanam Real Estate Company (K.P.S.C)
Date of previous disclosure
22/10/2023
قباسلا حاصفﻹا خ رات
Developments that occurred to the disclosure:
:حاصفﻹا
ع لصا
اروطتلا
We would like to announce the completion of the capital
ةداـــــــــــــ ز تاءارــــــــــــجإ
نـــــــــــــم ءاــــــــــــ نﻹا
ً
مكطيــــــــــــحن
مـــــــــــــت دـــــــــــــق هـــــــــــــنأب اــــــــــــملع
increase procedures. The capital increase subscription shares
لاــــــــــــــــﳌا سأر ةداــــــــــــــــ ز باــــــــــــــــتتكا م
ــــــــــــــــسأ عادــــــــــــــــيإ مــــــــــــــــتو ، لاــــــــــــــــﳌا سأر
have been deposited to the shareholders of Sanam Real Estate
ضئاـــــــــــــــف در مـــــــــــــــت كلذـــــــــــــــكو ، ةـــــــــــــــ راقعلا مانـــــــــــــــس ةكرـــــــــــــــش
اـــــــــــــــسﳌ
Company, and the subscription surplus has been returned to the
. ن م
اسﳌا تاباس
باتتكﻻا
shareholders' accounts.
Effect of the Material Information on the Company
: (دجو نإ) لصا
اروطتلل
اﳌارثﻷا
Financial Position (if any) :
نورشعو دحاو) م س 21,649,050 ددع رادصإب ةكرشلا لام سأر ةدا ز
Increasing the company's capital by issuing
21,649,050 shares
(Twenty-one million six hundred forty-nine
thousand and fifty
100 ةيمـسإ ةميقب (م ـس نوـسمخو فلأ نوع رأو ةعـس ةئامتـسو نويلم
shares) with a nominal value of 100 fils per share, equivalent to
ةـئاـمو نويلم ناـنثأ) ك.د 2,164,905 لداــع
لاو دــحاولا م
ـــــــــــــسلل سلف
2,164,905 KWD (two million one hundred sixty-four thousand nine
. رادصإ ةوﻼع نودب (
و رانيد ةسمخو ةئامعس و فلا نوتسو ةع رأ
hundred and five Kuwaiti dinars) without a share premium.
. ك.د 10,000,000 ةكرشلا لام سأر
ن
Thus, the company's capital becomes 10,000,000 KD.
و ي كلذ و
