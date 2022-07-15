Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sanara MedTech Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMTI   US79957L1008

SANARA MEDTECH INC.

(SMTI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
25.65 USD   +4.69%
04:33pSANARA MEDTECH INC. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:24pSANARA MEDTECH : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets - Form 8-K/A
PU
07/05Sanara MedTech Completes Acquisition of Scendia Biologics for $7.4 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanara MedTech : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets - Form 8-K/A

07/15/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

(Amendment No. 1)

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 1, 2022

SANARA MEDTECH INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Texas 001-39678 59-2219994
(State or other jurisdiction of (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
incorporation) Identification No.)

1200 Summit Avenue, Suite 414

Fort Worth, Texas

76102
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (817)529-2300

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Not Applicable

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.001 par value SMTI The NasdaqCapital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.01Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

On July 5, 2022, Sanara MedTech Inc. (the "Company") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Original Form 8-K") disclosing the Company's acquisition of Scendia Biologics, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, pursuant to a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement dated July 1, 2022 (the "Acquisition"). The Original Form 8-K stated that the Company intended to file the financial statements and pro forma financial information required by Item 9.01 of Form 8-K related to the Acquisition not later than 71 days after the required filing date of the Original Form 8-K.

Upon further analysis subsequent to the completion of the Acquisition, the Company determined that the financial statements and pro forma financial information are not required to be filed pursuant to Item 9.01 of Form 8-K. Accordingly, the Company hereby amends the Original Form 8-K to eliminate the references to the subsequent filing of financial statements and pro forma financial information relating to the Acquisition.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

The disclosure contained in Items 9.01(a) and (b) of the Original Form 8-K is hereby deleted in its entirety.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: July 15, 2022
Sanara MedTech Inc.
By: /s/ Michael D. McNeil
Name: Michael D. McNeil
Title: Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Sanara Medtech Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 20:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SANARA MEDTECH INC.
04:33pSANARA MEDTECH INC. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Stat..
AQ
04:24pSANARA MEDTECH : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets - Form 8-K/A
PU
07/05Sanara MedTech Completes Acquisition of Scendia Biologics for $7.4 Million
MT
07/05SANARA MEDTECH : Announces Closing of Scendia Biologics, LLC Acquisition - Form 8-K
PU
07/05SANARA MEDTECH INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisitio..
AQ
07/05Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces Closing of Scendia Biologics, LLC Acquisition
GL
07/05Sanara MedTech Inc acquired Scendia Biologics, LLC from Ryan Phillips for $7.4 million.
CI
06/10SANARA MEDTECH INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17TRANSCRIPT : Sanara MedTech Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 17, 2022
CI
05/16SANARA MEDTECH INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANARA MEDTECH INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,60 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 195 M 195 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 35,2%
Chart SANARA MEDTECH INC.
Duration : Period :
Sanara MedTech Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,50 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zachary B. Fleming Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. McNeil Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ron T. Nixon Executive Chairman
Susan Dieter Clinical Director, Head-Wound Care & Surgical
Rebecca E. Mcmahon President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANARA MEDTECH INC.-18.71%195
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.55%462 285
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.74%294 253
PFIZER, INC.-12.29%288 344
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.61%269 720
ABBVIE INC.11.11%265 844