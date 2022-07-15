Sanara MedTech : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets - Form 8-K/A

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 1, 2022

SANARA MEDTECH INC.

Item 2.01Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

On July 5, 2022, Sanara MedTech Inc. (the "Company") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Original Form 8-K") disclosing the Company's acquisition of Scendia Biologics, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, pursuant to a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement dated July 1, 2022 (the "Acquisition"). The Original Form 8-K stated that the Company intended to file the financial statements and pro forma financial information required by Item 9.01 of Form 8-K related to the Acquisition not later than 71 days after the required filing date of the Original Form 8-K.

Upon further analysis subsequent to the completion of the Acquisition, the Company determined that the financial statements and pro forma financial information are not required to be filed pursuant to Item 9.01 of Form 8-K. Accordingly, the Company hereby amends the Original Form 8-K to eliminate the references to the subsequent filing of financial statements and pro forma financial information relating to the Acquisition.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

The disclosure contained in Items 9.01(a) and (b) of the Original Form 8-K is hereby deleted in its entirety.

