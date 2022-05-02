Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sanara MedTech Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SMTI   US79957L1008

SANARA MEDTECH INC.

(SMTI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/29 03:44:50 pm EDT
24.76 USD   -4.12%
04/29SANARA MEDTECH INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

05/02/2022 | 09:16am EDT
FORT WORTH, TX, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (NASDAQ: SMTI), a provider of products and technologies for surgical and chronic wound care dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Sanara will issue its earnings release after the market close on Monday, May 16, 2022, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The toll-free number to call for this teleconference is 888-506-0062 (international callers: 973-528-0011) and the access code is 988342. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, May 31, 2022, by dialing 877-481-4010 (international callers: 919-882-2331) and entering the replay passcode: 45440.

A live webcast of Sanara’s conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.SanaraMedTech.com. A one-year online replay will be available after the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets, distributes and develops wound and skincare products for use by physicians and clinicians in hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings and offers wound care and dermatology virtual consultation services via telemedicine. Sanara’s products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen®, FORTIFY TRG Tissue Repair Graft and FORTIFY FLOWABLE Extracellular Matrix as well as advanced biologic joint venture products AMPLIFY Verified Inductive Bone Matrix, ALLOCYTE Advanced Cellular Bone Matrix, BiFORM® Bioactive Moldable Matrix and TEXAGEN Amniotic Membrane Allograft to the surgical market. In addition, the following products are sold to the wound care market: BIAKŌS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKŌS Antimicrobial Wound Gel, BIAKŌS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution and HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen. Sanara’s pipeline also contains potentially transformative product candidates for mitigation of opportunistic pathogens and biofilm, wound re-epithelialization and closure, necrotic tissue debridement, and cell compatible substrates. The Company believes it has the ability to drive its pipeline from concept to preclinical and clinical development while meeting quality and regulatory requirements. Sanara is constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skincare for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that do not constitute historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by terms such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential” “predicts,” “preliminary,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding our business strategy and mission, the development of new products and expansion of the Company’s business in telehealth and wound care. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the extent of product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s SEC filings, which could cause the Company’s actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Callon Nichols, Director of Investor Relations
713-826-0524
CNichols@sanaramedtech.com

SOURCE: Sanara MedTech Inc.


