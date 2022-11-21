Advanced search
SANARA MEDTECH INC.

(SMTI)
Sanara MedTech to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

11/21/2022 | 09:16am EST
FORT WORTH, TX, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (NASDAQ: SMTI), a provider of products and technologies for surgical and chronic wound care dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today that Zach Fleming, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. ET and will participate in a panel discussion at the Cantor Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech/Diagnostic Conference in Miami, Florida on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of Mr. Fleming’s presentation at the Piper Sandler conference will be available on the Company’s Investor Relation’s page under the events section at https://sanaramedtech.com/events/.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets, distributes and develops wound and skincare products for use by physicians and clinicians in hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings and offers wound care and dermatology virtual consultation services via telemedicine. Sanara’s products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen®, FORTIFY TRG Tissue Repair Graft and FORTIFY FLOWABLE Extracellular Matrix as well as a portfolio of advanced biologic products focusing on AMPLIFY Verified Inductive Bone Matrix, ALLOCYTE Advanced Cellular Bone Matrix, BiFORM® Bioactive Moldable Matrix and TEXAGEN Amniotic Membrane Allograft to the surgical market. In addition, the following products are sold to the wound care market: BIAKŌS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKŌS Antimicrobial Wound Gel, BIAKŌS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution and HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen. Sanara’s pipeline also contains potentially transformative product candidates for mitigation of opportunistic pathogens and biofilm, wound re-epithelialization and closure, necrotic tissue debridement, and cell compatible substrates. The Company believes it has the ability to drive its pipeline from concept to preclinical and clinical development while meeting quality and regulatory requirements. Sanara is constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skincare for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that do not constitute historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “contemplates,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “preliminary,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will” or “would,” or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the development of new products, the regulatory approval process and expansion of the Company’s business. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as the extent of product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s SEC filings, which could cause the Company’s actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Callon Nichols, Director of Investor Relations
713-826-05 24
CNichols@sanaramedtech.com

SOURCE: Sanara MedTech Inc.


