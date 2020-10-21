Log in
SANATANA RESOURCES INC.

SANATANA RESOURCES INC.

(STA)
  Report
10/09 01:45:24 pm
0.25 CAD   +4.17%
07:50aSanatana Receives Exploration Permits for the Gold Rush Project and Provides Exploration Update
NE
10/02Sanatana Awards Options
NE
09/23Sanatana Forms Advisory Board
NE
Sanatana Receives Exploration Permits for the Gold Rush Project and Provides Exploration Update

10/21/2020 | 07:50am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2020) - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received exploration permits for the Gold Rush Project (the "Project") in the Timmins Region of Ontario allowing for mechanized drilling, mechanical stripping, pitting and trenching and ground geophysical surveying requiring a generator.

Mr. Buddy Doyle, President, comments, "Our work to date, awaiting the permit, has been to locate, characterize and prioritize the numerous gold showings on the property. This work successfully identified old prospects, including some that have not seen any work since the 1930s, and located new showings. Our team is impressed by the number of showings carrying gold on the Project, which now number over 10. Only one, the de Santis shaft, has ever been drill tested, with shallow 30 m drill holes. This is remarkable given we are only 25 km away from Timmins.

Mr. Doyle continued "Now the permit is in hand we have arranged for an excavator to commence work, mobilized today, on the North Shaft area where we have recently received encouraging grab sample results. Trenching and channel sampling will follow. Tenders for the ground geophysics are in place. We are now able, for the first time, to apply modern exploration methods in a focused program to the entire group of claims."

Since the middle of August 2020, Sanatana ground crews have been prospecting, rock-chip sampling and have now established access routes using exiting trails to each prospect. More than 150 rock-chip samples have been taken from historical and newly identified zones of interest with lab results expectedly shortly. In addition Sanatana has recently completed a 50-metre spaced, drone-flown, magnetic geophysical survey over the Project.

Mr. Doyle is currently on site and is immediately initiating an expanded exploration program including mechanized stripping, channel sampling and ground based geophysics. The data from this program will be combined with the rock-chip sampling and drone based geophysical program results to define drill collar locations for a drill program expected to commence in January 2021.

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Kevin Kivi P.Geo. Mr. Kivi is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada and the Western Pacific. With an award winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

SANATANA RESOURCES INC.

(signed) "Peter Miles"__

Peter Miles
Chief Executive Officer

For additional information on the Company, please contact Mr. Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer at (604) 408-6680 or email investor@sanatanaresources.com.

To be added to the email distribution list, please email ir@sanatanaresources.com with "Sanatana" in the subject line.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Sanatana's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66447

© Newsfilecorp 2020

