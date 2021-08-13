Log in
Sanatana Resources Announces Resignation of Director

08/13/2021 | 09:50pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Darcy Will, who has served as a member of its board of directors since July 2014. Sanatana's board and management thank Mr. Will for his years of service and wish him well.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada and the Western Pacific. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

SANATANA RESOURCES INC.

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer

For additional information on the Company, please contact Mr. Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer at (604) 408-6680 or email investor@sanatanaresources.com.

To be added to the email distribution list, please email ir@sanatanaresources.com with "Sanatana" in the subject line.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Sanatana's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93185


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 1,37 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
Net cash 2021 4,45 M 3,55 M 3,55 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,92 M 3,13 M 3,13 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 89,9%
Managers and Directors
Peter Leighton Miles Chief Executive Officer & Director
Buddy James Doyle President & Non-Executive Director
Simon J. Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Ian Barrowman Smith Chairman
Darcy J. Will Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANATANA RESOURCES INC.-62.50%3
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.75%46 732
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-13.48%35 656
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-11.36%24 639
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.1.28%19 363
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-2.29%15 107