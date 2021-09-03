Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Sanatana Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STA   CA79957A2039

SANATANA RESOURCES INC.

(STA)
Sanatana Resources : Oweegee Dome

09/03/2021 | 09:02pm EDT
TSXV: STA

Oweegee Dome

Copper & Gold Joint Venture Project

September 3, 2021

Sanatana Resources Inc.

Cautionary Statements & Technical Disclosure

This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein.

This document includes forward looking statements. Forward looking statements inherently involve subjective judgement and analysis and are subject to significant uncertainties, risks and contingencies, many of which are outside of the control of, and may be unknown to, the company. Actual results and developments may vary materially from those expressed in these materials. The types of uncertainties which are relevant to the company may include, but are not limited to, commodity prices, political uncertainty, changes to the regulatory framework which applies to the business of the company and general economic conditions. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, the company does not in providing this information undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward- looking statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Buddy Doyle, BAppSc (Geol.), MAusIMM, VP Exploration of Sanatana Resources Inc., a Qualified Person, as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained herein.

September 3, 2021

Sanatana Resources Inc.

2

Oweegee Project Location

31,077 hectares in BC's Golden Triangle

Sanatana acknowledges Oweegee Dome is located primarily within Tahltan Traditional territory

  • Approx 940 km northwest of Vancouver, serviced from the northern communities of:
    • Bell 2 - 5.5 km

(HWY 37 Fuel, lodging, helicopter staging, 287 KV powerline)

  • Stewart - 80 km

(Deep water port, air strip, heli-base)

  • Prince Rupert - 265 km

(Deep water port, rail, air service)

  • Dease lake - 200 km
  • Terrace - 245 km
  • Smithers - 245 km
  • Prince George - 520 km

Dease Lake

Oweegee

Stewart

Smithers

Prince

Terrace

Prince

Rupert

George

Vancouver

September 3, 2021

Sanatana Resources Inc.

Golden Triangle - Land of Giants

Saddle

Red

KSM

SchaftGJ Chris

Galore

Eskay

Treaty

KSM Oweegee

Brucejack

Reserves: 2.198 Bt @ 0.21% Cu + 0.55 g/t Au

Red Chris

M+I Resource: 980 Mt @ 0.38% Cu + 0.41 g/t Au

Saddle

Ind+Inf Resource: 254 Mt @ 0.22% Cu + 0.24 g/t Au

Galore Creek

Reserves: 528 Mt @ 0.585% Cu + 0.32 g/t Au

Brucejack

M+I Resource: 23.2 Mt @ 10.1 g/t Au + 65.5 g/t Ag

Treaty Creek

M+I Resource: 815 Mt @ 0.66 g/t Au + 0.06% Cu

Schaft Creek

M+I Resources: 1.345 Bt @ 0.17% Cu + 0.11 g/t Au

Modified after Greig et. Al. 2021

September 3, 2021

Sanatana Resources Inc.

4

Golden Triangle Cu-Au

Recent exploration success highlight the discovery potential of the Golden Triangle

  • VOK, Iron Cap, Deep Kerr, North ROK, Saddle
  • One of the world's richest mineralized regions with world-class gold and copper endowment
  • Politically stable jurisdiction with numerous historic and active mines and spectacular deposits
  • High grade Au-Ag and VMS - Brucejack, Snip, Premier, Eskay Creek
  • Large tonnage Au-Cu and Cu-Mo porphyries - Red Chris, KSM, Galore Creek, Schaft Creek, Snowfield

Oweegee

September 3, 2021

Sanatana Resources Inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sanatana Resources Inc. published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 01:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
