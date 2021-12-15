Log in
    4592   JP3336750009

SANBIO COMPANY LIMITED

(4592)
SanBio Joins the Newly Formed National TBI Registry Coalition (NTRC) as a Founding Member Organization

12/15/2021 | 02:01am EST
The SanBio Group (SanBio Co., Ltd. of Tokyo, Japan, SanBio, Inc. of Mountain View, California, US, and SanBio Asia Pte. Ltd. of Singapore) (TSE:4592), today announced it is one of the founding member organizations of the National TBI Registry Coalition (NTRC) in the United States.

The NTRC announced its official launch on December 6, 2021 and was formed to align several leading nonprofit and corporate organizations dedicated to working with the U.S. government to create a national registry for individuals living with a traumatic brain injury (TBI). Once created, the registry will assist individuals and families with surveillance and prevention opportunities as well as provide easily accessible information about new therapies and services to address TBI. Additionally, NTRC member organizations are working together to promote public awareness about individuals and caregivers impacted by TBI. The NTRC website can be accessed at www.nationaltbiregistry.org.

“We believe a national TBI registry is critically important to improve surveillance, increase awareness, and provide support to individuals living with a traumatic brain injury, and we are proud to be one of the founding members of the NTRC,” said Keita Mori, Chairman of SanBio and Secretary of the NTRC Steering Committee. “Joining this coalition with like-minded organizations is another step towards potentially improving the lives of individuals suffering from complications resulting from a traumatic brain injury. In addition, we continue to publish important research relevant to the field, and we are currently preparing to file a Biologics License Application for potential approval in Japan for our lead asset, SB623, for the treatment of chronic motor deficits resulting from TBI.”

About Traumatic Brain Injury

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as any bump or blow to the head, or penetrating injury, that results in the disruption of normal brain function, and is one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. The estimated global incidence of acute TBI during 2016 was 27 million cases, and the estimated global prevalence of chronic impairment secondary to TBI was 55.5 million cases.1 In the United States, approximately 43% of surviving hospitalized persons with TBI experience long-term disabilities2, and it is estimated that 3.17 million people are living with long-term disabilities secondary to TBI.3 Overall, TBI and long-term motor deficits secondary to TBI significantly impair a person’s self-care, employability, and quality of life, and are major burdens on healthcare systems worldwide.

About SB623

SB623 is a proprietary, cell-based investigational product made from allogeneic modified and cultured adult bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that undergo temporary genetic modification. Implantation of SB623 cells into injured nerve tissue in the brain is expected to trigger the brain’s natural regenerative ability to recover lost motor functions. SanBio is preparing to file a Biologics License Application with the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency in Japan for SB623 for the treatment of chronic motor deficits resulting from TBI.

About SanBio Group (SanBio Co., Ltd., SanBio, Inc. and SanBio Asia Pte. Ltd.)

SanBio Group is engaged in the regenerative cell medicine business, spanning research, development, manufacture, and sales of regenerative cell medicines. The Company’s propriety regenerative cell medicine product, SB623, is currently being investigated for the treatment of several conditions including chronic neurological motor deficit resulting from traumatic brain injury and stroke. The Company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Mountain View, California, US, and SanBio Asia Pte. Ltd. of Singapore), and additional information about SanBio Group is available at https://sanbio.com/en/

Sources:

1James SL, et al. “Global, regional, and national burden of traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury, 1990-2016 : a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016.” Lancet Neurol 2019;18:56-87.

 

2Selassie AW, et al. “Incidence of long-term disability following traumatic brain injury hospitalization, U.S.”, 2003. J Head Trauma Rehabil 2008;23:123-31

 

3Zaloshnja E, Miller T, Langlois JA, Selassie AW. Prevalence of long-term disability from traumatic brain injury in the civilian population of the United States, 2005. J Head Trauma Rehabil. 2008 Nov-Dec;23(6):394-400.

 


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -5 497 M -48,3 M -48,3 M
Net cash 2022 17 541 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49 463 M 435 M 435 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 22,9x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 56,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keita Mori President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Kawanishi Chairman
Bijan Nejadnik Chief Medical Officer & Executive Officer
Chris sanbio Horan Chief Technical Operations Officer
Akihiro Tsujimura COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANBIO COMPANY LIMITED-28.57%435
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.21.04%88 459
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS36.65%70 154
BIONTECH SE239.51%66 846
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.22.74%63 597
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.47%53 200