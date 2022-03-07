SanBio : Notice regarding completion of approval filing for Japan SB623 chronic TBI program

March 7, 2022 Company name: SanBio Co., Ltd. Representative: Keita Mori, Representative Director and President (TSE Mothers Code: 4592) Contact: Yoshihiro Kakutani, Corporate Officer of Management Administration (TEL. +81-3-6264-3481) Notice regarding completion of approval filing for Japan SB623 chronic TBI program As announced in a press release dated February 10, 2022, entitled "Notice regarding completion of comprehensive Sakigake evaluation consultation and commencement of preparations for approval filing for Japan SB623 chronic TBI program", the Company Group (SanBio Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries SanBio Inc. and SanBio Asia Pte. Ltd.) has started preparations for filling an application for approval of SB623 for treatment of chronic effects associated with traumatic brain injury (TBI) in Japan. The Company hereby announces as follows that it completed the application filing today with Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) for manufacture and marketing approval as a regenerative medicine product. The Company is currently assessing the potential impact of this matter and will promptly make an announcement if it determines there will be an impact on the earnings performance outlook for the fiscal year ending January 2023.

Notice regarding completion of approval filing for Japan SB623 chronic TBI program Tokyo, Japan and Mountain View, Calif. - March 7, 2022 - The SanBio Group (SanBio Co., Ltd. of Tokyo, Japan, SanBio, Inc. of Mountain View, California, US, and SanBio Asia Pte. Ltd. of Singapore) (TSE:4592), hereby announces the completion of an application filing today with Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) for manufacture and marketing approval as a regenerative medicine product for the investigational product SB623, as a treatment for chronic motor deficit from traumatic brain injury (TBI). This application for approval is based on efficacy and safety results from the US-Japan global Phase 2 clinical trial (Study of Modified Stem Cells in Traumatic Brain Injury, or STEMTRA). STEMTRA is a randomized, double-blind, surgical sham-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of SB623 in patients with chronic motor deficits secondary to traumatic brain injury. In this study, SB623 met its primary endpoint, with patients treated with SB623 achieving statistically significant improvement in motor function compared with sham surgery. The trial also demonstrated that SB623 was generally safe and well tolerated. The Japan SB623 chronic TBI program received designation for priority review from MHLW under the Sakigake Designation System, and the Company Group filed for approval within this framework, based on the comprehensive Sakigake evaluation consultations held through January 31, 2022. In addition to receiving the Sakigake designation, SB623 also was granted orphan regenerative medicine designation by the MHLW, and regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company is pursuing manufacture and marketing approval for SB623 to offer a new treatment option as soon as possible to patients suffering from chronic impairment of TBI, an area of high unmet medical need. About SB623 SB623 (INN: vandefitemcel) is a human (allogeneic) bone marrow-derived modified mesenchymal stem cell that is produced by modifying and culturing mesenchymal stem cells derived from the bone marrow aspirate of healthy adults. Implantation of SB623 cells into injured nerve tissues in the brain is expected to trigger the brain's natural regenerative ability to restore lost functions. SB623 is currently being investigated for the treatment of several conditions including chronic neurological motor deficit resulting from traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke. About Traumatic Brain Injury Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. The estimated global incidence of acute TBI during 2016 was 27 million cases, and the estimated global prevalence of chronic impairment secondary to TBI was 55.5 million cases.1 Overall, TBI and long- term motor deficits secondary to TBI significantly impair a person's self-care, employability, and quality of life, and are major burdens on healthcare systems worldwide. In the United States, approximately 43% of surviving hospitalized persons with TBI experience long-term disabilities,2 and it is estimated that 3.17 million people are living with long-term disabilities secondary to TBI.3