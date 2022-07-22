SanBio : Update on Status of Manufacturing and Marketing Approval for SB623 Chronic Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Program in Japan

SanBio Company Limited has announced an update on filing for manufacturing and marketing approval for the SB623 chronic traumatic brain injury (TBI) program in Japan. Please see the attached document for details.

Tokyo, Japan and Mountain View Calif. - July 22, 2022 -Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) on July 20 announced that the Regenerative Medicine Subcommittee (lower panel of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food Sanitation Council) meeting will be held on August 3. SanBio's SB623, currently undergoing review in the Sakigake Designation System for the treatment of traumatic brain injury, is not included in the topic of deliberations. SanBio's corporate policy is to refrain from setting or disclosing a target timing for approval, as there are many factors outside of the company's control. We do recognize that, based on public perceptions regarding the Sakigake Designation System, there may be expectations for a September approval among patients and family members as well as shareholders and investors. Had SB623 been included in the meeting agenda, a September approval was a possibility. We now believe that a September approval is unlikely. We pledge to work diligently as one team to facilitate the review of this truly innovative product to ensure the swiftest possible regulatory approval and achieve SanBio's first to market. We take this opportunity to reassure all stakeholders that work continues steadily to ensure that not a day is wasted in bringing approval to reality.

About SB623

SB623 (INN: vandefitemcel) is a human (allogeneic) bone marrow-derived modified mesenchymal stem cell that is produced by modifying and culturing mesenchymal stem cells derived from the bone marrow aspirate of healthy adults. Implantation of SB623 cells into injured nerve tissues in the brain is expected to trigger the brain's natural regenerative ability to restore lost functions. SB623 is currently being investigated for the treatment of several conditions including chronic neurological motor deficit resulting from traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke.

About Traumatic Brain Injury

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. The estimated global incidence of acute TBI during 2016 was 27 million cases, and the estimated global prevalence of chronic impairment secondary to TBI was 55.5 million cases.1 Overall, TBI and long- term motor deficits secondary to TBI significantly impair a person's self-care, employability, and quality of life, and are major burdens on healthcare systems worldwide. In the United States, approximately 43% of surviving hospitalized persons with TBI experience long-term disabilities,2 and it is estimated that 3.17 million people are living with long-term disabilities secondary to TBI.3

