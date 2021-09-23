Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sancus Lending Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLIF   GB00B0CL3P62

SANCUS LENDING GROUP LIMITED

(GLIF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/23 07:22:25 am
2.661 GBX   -11.30%
07:42aSANCUS LENDING : hires Matt Davies in their Jersey office
PU
09/07SWEF : Half Yearly Report 30 June 2021 -7-
DJ
09/01SANCUS LENDING : Names Non-Executive Chairman
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sancus Lending : hires Matt Davies in their Jersey office

09/23/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sancus has appointed Matt Davies as Director, Offshore Funding in their Jersey office to help expand their property lending products and grow their Co-Funder base.

Sancus offers asset backed lending, with particular specialism in property bridging and development finance, with loans range from £250,000 to £10 million-plus on assets throughout Jersey, UK, Ireland, Guernsey, Gibraltar and the Isle of Man.

Matt has more than 20 years' experience in the finance industry having worked for a number of Private Banking institutions and high net worth clients in offshore jurisdictions including Gibraltar and the Channel Islands.

He is Level 6 Investment qualified through the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investments.

Matt says, "Having watched Sancus expand over the last few years, particularly its presence in the UK and Ireland, it is a really exciting time for me to join the business. The company has a reputation for being extremely client focussed with an experienced team, capable of handling more complex lending proposals. Combining the talent within the business with exciting plans for the future, I am really looking forward to working with my new colleagues to make these plans a reality."

Rory Mepham (Interim CEO, Sancus Lending Group) adds, "We are delighted that Matt has joined our offshore team, he is well connected throughout the offshore community and I'm sure he will inject a great deal of energy into the role."

Disclaimer

Sancus Lending Group Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 11:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SANCUS LENDING GROUP LIMITED
07:42aSANCUS LENDING : hires Matt Davies in their Jersey office
PU
09/07SWEF : Half Yearly Report 30 June 2021 -7-
DJ
09/01SANCUS LENDING : Names Non-Executive Chairman
MT
09/01Sancus Lending Group Limited Announces Directorate Change
CI
06/24CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC : Full year -3-
DJ
06/23SANCUS LENDING : expands UK Team with two specialist hires
PU
06/16SANCUS LENDING : Deal Sheet June 2021
PU
05/19SWEF : Director Notification
DJ
05/11Sancus Lending Group Limited Appoints Stephen Smith as an Independent Non-Executive Dir..
CI
03/31GLI FINANCE : Earnings Flash (GLIF.L) GLI FINANCE Reports FY20 Revenue GBP10.9M
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10,3 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 81,9 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,3 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,32x
EV / Sales 2022 7,16x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart SANCUS LENDING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sancus Lending Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANCUS LENDING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,00 GBX
Average target price 3,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,67%
Managers and Directors
Rory Mepham Chief Executive Officer
Emma Stubbs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Paul Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Robert walker Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
John Richard Whittle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANCUS LENDING GROUP LIMITED7.14%20
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED55.63%14 353
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.18.38%7 677
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-22.37%7 080
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-4.63%5 696
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.96%5 329