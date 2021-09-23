Sancus Lending : hires Matt Davies in their Jersey office

Sancus has appointed Matt Davies as Director, Offshore Funding in their Jersey office to help expand their property lending products and grow their Co-Funder base.

Sancus offers asset backed lending, with particular specialism in property bridging and development finance, with loans range from £250,000 to £10 million-plus on assets throughout Jersey, UK, Ireland, Guernsey, Gibraltar and the Isle of Man.

Matt has more than 20 years' experience in the finance industry having worked for a number of Private Banking institutions and high net worth clients in offshore jurisdictions including Gibraltar and the Channel Islands.

He is Level 6 Investment qualified through the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investments.

Matt says, "Having watched Sancus expand over the last few years, particularly its presence in the UK and Ireland, it is a really exciting time for me to join the business. The company has a reputation for being extremely client focussed with an experienced team, capable of handling more complex lending proposals. Combining the talent within the business with exciting plans for the future, I am really looking forward to working with my new colleagues to make these plans a reality."

Rory Mepham (Interim CEO, Sancus Lending Group) adds, "We are delighted that Matt has joined our offshore team, he is well connected throughout the offshore community and I'm sure he will inject a great deal of energy into the role."