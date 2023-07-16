Effective July 16, 2023, SAND NISKO CAPITAL BERHAD will change its name to MPIRE GLOBAL BERHAD.
SAND NISKO CAPITAL BERHAD will Change its Name to MPIRE GLOBAL BERHAD
Today at 12:00 am
|End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 06:00:00 2023-07-13 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.1650 MYR
|+6.45%
|+3.13%
|-56.58%
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.1650 MYR
|+6.45%
|+3.13%
|9 M $
