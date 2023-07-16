Mpire Global Bhd, formerly Sand Nisko Capital Berhad, is an investment holding company with provision of management services to its subsidiary companies. The subsidiary companies are engaged in manufacturing and trading bedroom, dining as well as living space furniture, trading of logs, property construction and holding of investment properties. Its segments include construction, furniture manufacturing & trading, rental of buildings with services, investment holding, and other. Its subsidiaries include Len Cheong Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd., Len Cheong Industries Sdn. Bhd., Len Cheong Resources Sdn. Bhd., and SNC First Sdn. Bhd. Len Cheong Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd. focuses on trading in furniture renting and operating of self-owned or leased property. Len Cheong Industries Sdn. Bhd. is engaged in trading of logs and sawn timber, processing of wood products and general contractor. Len Cheong Resources Sdn. Bhd. is engaged in the business of real property and housing development.

Sector Home Furnishings