Financial Results of 3rd Quarter for the Year Ending December 31, 2023
November 2023
Sanden Corporation
© 2023 SANDEN CORPORATION
CONTENTS
Progress in Activities for Growth
1. Progress of the business revitalization plan
2. Realization of a virtuous cycle for growth
3. Production response to major new project wins
4. Technology Development Initiatives for Future Growth
5. Quality Enhancement Activities
6. Initiatives for Realization of a Sustainable１Society６
Financial Results of 3rd Quarter for the Year Ending December 31, 2023
- Points of the financial results
- Summary of consolidated financial results
- Sales by region from the automotive systems business segment
- Operating income（Year-on-year comparison）
- Cash flows from operating activities（ Year-on-year comparison ）
- Consolidated balance sheet （ Year-on-year comparison ）
P.1
© 2023 SANDEN CORPORATION
1．Progress of the business revitalization plan
Progress in Activities for Growth
Sales are growing faster than planned due to diversification of electric vehicles and increased demand for electric compressors. Investment in growth strategies has been increased in line with the acquisition of future business that exceeded expectations.
102 （100 million yen）
1,830
84
1,756
Operating profit（Plan）
Plan period ：Until March 31, 2026
1,654
1,705
1,590
1,626
51
Sales
1,471
*In accordance with the resolution to
1,437
partially amend the Articles of Incorporation
at the 95th Annual General Meeting of
5
Shareholders held on June 25, 2021, the
Company changed its fiscal year-end from
March 31 to December 31. Therefore, the
Plan Results
Plan Results
Plan Forecast
Plan
Results
plan represents the 12 months from April to
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
March, and the actual results from January
to December.
-29
Operating profit （ Results / Forecasts ）
-57
-57
-212
P.2
© 2023 SANDEN CORPORATION
2．Realization of a virtuous cycle for growth
Progress in Activities for Growth
Acquire new commercial rights in the future
*Total lifetime sales of acquired commercial rights (the total amount of sales obtained over the lifetime of each deal from the start of mass production)
◆New commercial rights acquisition in each area
Europe: Received ECH business for next generation BEV vehicles from a premium customer
Received an order for HVAC business from a major passenger car manufacturer
1.5 times
（ 100 million yen ）
( the largest order in history of our company)
Americas: Received an additional order for electric compressor from a major electric vehicle
manufacturer
China: Acquired ITMS business from a major construction equipment manufacturer
3,258
Japan: Large order for air conditioning system from a major customer
2,185
Asia:
Received an order for electric compressors from a major local manufacturer
※Major products: Electric compressors, ECH, HVAC, ITMS,
Jan-Sep
Jan-Sep
mechanical compressors, etc.
ECH：Electric Coolant Heater
2022
2023
HVAC： Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning
ITMS：Integrated Thermal Management System
1.4 times
（ 100 million yen ）
Expenditures
Growth Investment
for
Expenses
68
acquisition of
48
tangible fixed
Jan-Sep
assets
Jan-Sep
2022
2023
1.7 times
（ 100 million yen ）
79
46
Jan-SepJan-Sep
2022 2023
P.3
© 2023 SANDEN CORPORATION
3．Production response to major new project wins
Progress in Activities for Growth
Preparation and reinforcement of global production system in line with the expansion of new commercial rights acquisition
2023
2024
2025
2026
Americas
Europe
▸ Start of mass production of
▸Electric Compressor
electric compressors
( Generation 5) Start of
mass
( Generation 4 ) 2023 4Q
production
2025
Japan
▸ECH ( Generation 3)
China
Start of mass production
* For Europe and Americas
▸ECH (Generation 3) Start of
mass production
2023 4Q
2026
▸HVAC
Start of new line operation
※ECH：Electric Coolant Heater
2026
※HVAC： Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning
P.4
© 2023 SANDEN CORPORATION
Progress in Activities for Growth
4．Technology Development Initiatives for Future Growth
- Evolution of ITMS （Integrated thermal management system）
ITMS contributes to the realization of a low-carbon society as well as to cabin comfort through air conditioning.
① Extension of vehicle cruising range
②Maintenance and suppression of deterioration of parts such as batteries and e-Axle
132% 140%
0%100%
ITMS2.0
Conventional
products
（Electric heater used
ITMS2.0 is called the direct method, which puts
in winter）
ITMS2.0
refrigerant directly into the air conditioning unit. It is highly
responsive and can cool and heat quickly!
ITMS3.0
ITMS3.0
（ Reference ） Exhibited at Japan Mobility Show 2023
ITMS3.0 is an in-directmethod, and in the case of
systems using propane gas as refrigerant, which is PFAS
Sanden exhibited at the JAPAN MOBILITY
compliant with environmental regulations, the amount of
SHOW 2023 held at Tokyo Big Sight under the
refrigerant can be reduced as much as possible.
concept of "Create THE FUTURE SCENES".
P.5
© 2023 SANDEN CORPORATION
Progress in Activities for Growth
4． Technology Development Initiatives for Future Growth
- Number of Patent Applications
Air Conditioning System
heat exchanger
Construction
Others
Machinery
3rd quarter
applications on target
Compared to applications in 2022
4times
3times
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025
- CY23 Application continued to be filed from Jan-Sep. Progress as planned
(75% of applications filed)
-
CY22 Rate of increase in applications： 4 times that of CY20 (441%)
3 times that of CY21 (297%)
- Air-conditioningsystems and EC-related applications, which will be the axis of future growth, account for 76% of total
applications.
Air conditioning systems: 5times (538%) compared to CY20, 3times (333%) compared to CY21
EC: 4times (381%) compared to CY20, 3times (265%) compared to CY21
P.6
© 2023 SANDEN CORPORATION
5．Quality Enhancement Activities
Progress in Activities for Growth
Sanden is determined to continue to provide "good products that benefit customers," as stated in our corporate motto, Sanden has designated the year 2023 as the "First Year of Quality" and is once again working to enhance quality.
Major Quality Awards
1998 Received "Deming Prize Award" for company-wide quality control
2002 Received "Japan Quality Control Award"
2003 Received "TPM World Class Award"
2006 Sanden International USA and Sanden International Singapore received "Deming Prize".
2011 Sanden Vikas (India) received "Deming Prize".
Major quality awards received in the 3rd quarter of 2023
Top 3 "Quality Power
Up Award" from
Hitachi Construction
Machinery Tierra
Received "Excellent Award" from Caterpillar, the highest evaluation of quality
P.7
© 2023 SANDEN CORPORATION
6．Initiatives for Realization of a Sustainable Society
Progress in Activities for Growth
■Sanden Group's Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emission Reduction Targets have obtained SBT certification.
Sanden Group's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets by FY2030 have been recognized as science-basedshort-term targets by SBTi.
■Sanden Group's GHG reduction targets certified by SBT
Scope1・2
Scope2
Scope3
- Sanden Forest certified as a "Site for Symbiosis with Nature" by the Ministry of the Environment
The "Site for Symbiosis with Nature" is a government- approved area where biodiversity is being conserved through private-sector efforts, etc. This certification system was first implemented in Japan.
Since April 2022, we have been participating in the "30 by 30 Alliance for Biodiversity," an activity to achieve the goal of conserving and protecting at least 30% of Japan's terrestrial and marine areas by 2030 (30 by 30).
Sanden Forest
P.8
© 2023 SANDEN CORPORATION
CONTENTS
Progress in Activities for Growth
1. Progress of the business revitalization plan
2. Realization of a virtuous cycle for growth
3. Production response to major new project wins
4. Technology Development Initiatives for Future Growth
5. Quality Enhancement Activities
6. Initiatives for Realization of a Sustainable Society
１６
Financial Results of 3rd Quarter for the Year Ending December 31, 2023
- Points of the financial results
- Summary of consolidated financial results
- Sales by region from the automotive systems business segment
- Operating income（Year-on-year comparison）
- Cash flows from operating activities（ Year-on-year comparison ）
- Consolidated balance sheet （ Year-on-year comparison ）
P.9
© 2023 SANDEN CORPORATION
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sanden Holdings Corp. published this content on 21 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2023 05:01:03 UTC.