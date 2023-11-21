Financial Results of 3rd Quarter for the Year Ending December 31, 2023

November 2023

Sanden Corporation

CONTENTS

Progress in Activities for Growth

1. Progress of the business revitalization plan

2. Realization of a virtuous cycle for growth

3. Production response to major new project wins

4. Technology Development Initiatives for Future Growth

5. Quality Enhancement Activities

6. Initiatives for Realization of a SustainableSociety

Financial Results of 3rd Quarter for the Year Ending December 31, 2023

  1. Points of the financial results
  2. Summary of consolidated financial results
  3. Sales by region from the automotive systems business segment
  4. Operating incomeYear-on-year comparison
  5. Cash flows from operating activities Year-on-year comparison
  6. Consolidated balance sheet Year-on-year comparison

1Progress of the business revitalization plan

Progress in Activities for Growth

Sales are growing faster than planned due to diversification of electric vehicles and increased demand for electric compressors. Investment in growth strategies has been increased in line with the acquisition of future business that exceeded expectations.

102100 million yen

1,830

84

1,756

Operating profitPlan

Plan periodUntil March 31, 2026

1,654

1,705

1,590

1,626

51

Sales

1,471

*In accordance with the resolution to

1,437

partially amend the Articles of Incorporation

at the 95th Annual General Meeting of

5

Shareholders held on June 25, 2021, the

Company changed its fiscal year-end from

March 31 to December 31. Therefore, the

Plan Results

Plan Results

Plan Forecast

Plan

Results

plan represents the 12 months from April to

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

March, and the actual results from January

to December.

-29

Operating profit Results / Forecasts

-57

-57

-212

2Realization of a virtuous cycle for growth

Progress in Activities for Growth

Acquire new commercial rights in the future

*Total lifetime sales of acquired commercial rights (the total amount of sales obtained over the lifetime of each deal from the start of mass production)

New commercial rights acquisition in each area

Europe: Received ECH business for next generation BEV vehicles from a premium customer

Received an order for HVAC business from a major passenger car manufacturer

1.5 times

100 million yen

( the largest order in history of our company)

Americas: Received an additional order for electric compressor from a major electric vehicle

manufacturer

China: Acquired ITMS business from a major construction equipment manufacturer

3,258

Japan: Large order for air conditioning system from a major customer

2,185

Asia:

Received an order for electric compressors from a major local manufacturer

Major products: Electric compressors, ECH, HVAC, ITMS,

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

mechanical compressors, etc.

ECHElectric Coolant Heater

2022

2023

HVAC Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning

ITMSIntegrated Thermal Management System

1.4 times

100 million yen

Expenditures

Growth Investment

for

Expenses

68

acquisition of

48

tangible fixed

Jan-Sep

assets

Jan-Sep

2022

2023

1.7 times

100 million yen

79

46

Jan-SepJan-Sep

2022 2023

3Production response to major new project wins

Progress in Activities for Growth

Preparation and reinforcement of global production system in line with the expansion of new commercial rights acquisition

2023

2024

2025

2026

Americas

Europe

Start of mass production of

Electric Compressor

electric compressors

( Generation 5) Start of

mass

( Generation 4 ) 2023 4Q

production

2025

Japan

ECH ( Generation 3)

China

Start of mass production

* For Europe and Americas

ECH (Generation 3) Start of

mass production

2023 4Q

2026

HVAC

Start of new line operation

ECHElectric Coolant Heater

2026

HVAC Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning

Progress in Activities for Growth

4Technology Development Initiatives for Future Growth

  • Evolution of ITMSIntegrated thermal management system

ITMS contributes to the realization of a low-carbon society as well as to cabin comfort through air conditioning.

Extension of vehicle cruising range

Maintenance and suppression of deterioration of parts such as batteries and e-Axle

132% 140%

0%100%

ITMS2.0

Conventional

products

Electric heater used

ITMS2.0 is called the direct method, which puts

in winter

ITMS2.0

refrigerant directly into the air conditioning unit. It is highly

responsive and can cool and heat quickly!

ITMS3.0

ITMS3.0

Reference Exhibited at Japan Mobility Show 2023

ITMS3.0 is an in-directmethod, and in the case of

systems using propane gas as refrigerant, which is PFAS

Sanden exhibited at the JAPAN MOBILITY

compliant with environmental regulations, the amount of

SHOW 2023 held at Tokyo Big Sight under the

refrigerant can be reduced as much as possible.

concept of "Create THE FUTURE SCENES".

Progress in Activities for Growth

4 Technology Development Initiatives for Future Growth

  • Number of Patent Applications

Air Conditioning System

heat exchanger

Construction

Others

Machinery

3rd quarter

applications on target

Compared to applications in 2022

4times

3times

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025

  • CY23 Application continued to be filed from Jan-Sep. Progress as planned

(75% of applications filed)

  • CY22 Rate of increase in applications 4 times that of CY20 (441%)
    3 times that of CY21 (297%)
  • Air-conditioningsystems and EC-related applications, which will be the axis of future growth, account for 76% of total

applications.

Air conditioning systems: 5times (538%) compared to CY20, 3times (333%) compared to CY21

EC: 4times (381%) compared to CY20, 3times (265%) compared to CY21

5Quality Enhancement Activities

Progress in Activities for Growth

Sanden is determined to continue to provide "good products that benefit customers," as stated in our corporate motto, Sanden has designated the year 2023 as the "First Year of Quality" and is once again working to enhance quality.

Major Quality Awards

1998 Received "Deming Prize Award" for company-wide quality control

2002 Received "Japan Quality Control Award"

2003 Received "TPM World Class Award"

2006 Sanden International USA and Sanden International Singapore received "Deming Prize".

2011 Sanden Vikas (India) received "Deming Prize".

Major quality awards received in the 3rd quarter of 2023

Top 3 "Quality Power

Up Award" from

Hitachi Construction

Machinery Tierra

Received "Excellent Award" from Caterpillar, the highest evaluation of quality

80.04%reduction by 2030 based on 2019
Annual renewable energy procurement from 0.2% in 2019 to 100% by 2030
27.5% reduction by 2030 based on 2019

6Initiatives for Realization of a Sustainable Society

Progress in Activities for Growth

■Sanden Group's Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emission Reduction Targets have obtained SBT certification.

Sanden Group's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets by FY2030 have been recognized as science-basedshort-term targets by SBTi.

■Sanden Group's GHG reduction targets certified by SBT

Scope12

Scope2

Scope3

  • Sanden Forest certified as a "Site for Symbiosis with Nature" by the Ministry of the Environment

The "Site for Symbiosis with Nature" is a government- approved area where biodiversity is being conserved through private-sector efforts, etc. This certification system was first implemented in Japan.

Since April 2022, we have been participating in the "30 by 30 Alliance for Biodiversity," an activity to achieve the goal of conserving and protecting at least 30% of Japan's terrestrial and marine areas by 2030 (30 by 30).

Sanden Forest

Financial Results of 3rd Quarter for the Year Ending December 31, 2023

  1. Points of the financial results
  2. Summary of consolidated financial results
  3. Sales by region from the automotive systems business segment
  4. Operating incomeYear-on-year comparison
  5. Cash flows from operating activities Year-on-year comparison
  6. Consolidated balance sheet Year-on-year comparison

