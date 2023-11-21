Sanden Group's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets by FY2030 have been recognized as science-basedshort-term targets by SBTi.

Sanden Forest certified as a "Site for Symbiosis with Nature" by the Ministry of the Environment

The "Site for Symbiosis with Nature" is a government- approved area where biodiversity is being conserved through private-sector efforts, etc. This certification system was first implemented in Japan.

Since April 2022, we have been participating in the "30 by 30 Alliance for Biodiversity," an activity to achieve the goal of conserving and protecting at least 30% of Japan's terrestrial and marine areas by 2030 (30 by 30).

Sanden Forest