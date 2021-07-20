Sanderson Design : Click here to download the results of the Meeting

Result of AGM 2021

The results of voting at this year's AGM are shown in the table below. All resolutions were taken on a poll and were passed with the majorities as detailed in the table.

Resolution Votes For* % Votes Against % Total Votes Votes validly cast Withheld** 1. To receive the reports of the directors and of the auditors, 22,552,152 100 0 0 22,552,152 0 together with the accounts for the year ended 31 January 2021 2. To re-elect Lisa Montague, who is 22,549,152 99.99 3,000 0.01 22,552,152 0 retiring by rotation, as a Director 3. To re-elect Michael Williamson, who is retiring by rotation, as a 22,549,152 99.99 3,000 0.01 22,552,152 0 Director 4. To re-elect Dianne Thompson, who is retiring by rotation, as a Non- 22,549,152 99.99 3,000 0.01 22,552,152 0 executive Director 5. To re-elect Christopher Rogers, who is retiring by rotation, as a 22,518,325 99.85 33,824 0.15 22,552,149 0 Non-executive Director 6. To re-elect Vijay Thakrar, who is retiring by rotation, as a Non- 22,537,152 99.93 15,000 0.07 22,552,152 0 executive Director 7. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as 22,545,251 99.98 3,901 0.02 22,549,152 3,000 auditors of the Company 8. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the 22,551,252 100.00 900 0.00 22,552,152 0 auditors 9. To authorise the Directors to allot 22,521,077 99.86 31,075 0.14 22,552,152 0 shares 10. To renew the Directors' authority to dis-applypre-emption rights 22,514,219 99.83 37,933 0.17 22,552,152 0 (Special Resolution) 11. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares (Special 22,529,863 99.90 22,289 0.10 22,552,152 0 Resolution) 12. To Approve new Articles of Association (Special Resolution) 17,477,121 77.50 5,075,031 22.50 22,552,152 0

Notes:

Includes discretionary votes

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

The full text for each resolution is set out in the Notice of AGM.