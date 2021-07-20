Sanderson Design : Click here to download the results of the Meeting
Result of AGM 2021
The results of voting at this year's AGM are shown in the table below. All resolutions were taken on a poll and were passed with the majorities as detailed in the table.
Resolution
Votes For*
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes
Votes
validly cast
Withheld**
1.
To receive the reports of the
directors and of the auditors,
22,552,152
100
0
0
22,552,152
0
together with the accounts for the
year ended 31 January 2021
2.
To re-elect Lisa Montague, who is
22,549,152
99.99
3,000
0.01
22,552,152
0
retiring by rotation, as a Director
3.
To re-elect Michael Williamson,
who is retiring by rotation, as a
22,549,152
99.99
3,000
0.01
22,552,152
0
Director
4.
To re-elect Dianne Thompson, who
is retiring by rotation, as a Non-
22,549,152
99.99
3,000
0.01
22,552,152
0
executive Director
5.
To re-elect Christopher Rogers,
who is retiring by rotation, as a
22,518,325
99.85
33,824
0.15
22,552,149
0
Non-executive Director
6.
To re-elect Vijay Thakrar, who is
retiring by rotation, as a Non-
22,537,152
99.93
15,000
0.07
22,552,152
0
executive Director
7.
To re-appoint
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as
22,545,251
99.98
3,901
0.02
22,549,152
3,000
auditors of the Company
8.
To authorise the Directors to
determine the remuneration of the
22,551,252
100.00
900
0.00
22,552,152
0
auditors
9.
To authorise the Directors to allot
22,521,077
99.86
31,075
0.14
22,552,152
0
shares
10.
To renew the Directors' authority
to dis-applypre-emption rights
22,514,219
99.83
37,933
0.17
22,552,152
0
(Special Resolution)
11.
To authorise the Company to
purchase its own shares (Special
22,529,863
99.90
22,289
0.10
22,552,152
0
Resolution)
12.
To Approve new Articles of
Association (Special Resolution)
17,477,121
77.50
5,075,031
22.50
22,552,152
0
Notes:
Includes discretionary votes
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
The full text for each resolution is set out in the Notice of AGM.
Disclaimer
Sanderson Design Group plc published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 08:17:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
