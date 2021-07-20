Log in
Sanderson Design : Click here to download the results of the Meeting

07/20/2021
Result of AGM 2021

The results of voting at this year's AGM are shown in the table below. All resolutions were taken on a poll and were passed with the majorities as detailed in the table.

Resolution

Votes For*

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes

Votes

validly cast

Withheld**

1.

To receive the reports of the

directors and of the auditors,

22,552,152

100

0

0

22,552,152

0

together with the accounts for the

year ended 31 January 2021

2.

To re-elect Lisa Montague, who is

22,549,152

99.99

3,000

0.01

22,552,152

0

retiring by rotation, as a Director

3.

To re-elect Michael Williamson,

who is retiring by rotation, as a

22,549,152

99.99

3,000

0.01

22,552,152

0

Director

4.

To re-elect Dianne Thompson, who

is retiring by rotation, as a Non-

22,549,152

99.99

3,000

0.01

22,552,152

0

executive Director

5.

To re-elect Christopher Rogers,

who is retiring by rotation, as a

22,518,325

99.85

33,824

0.15

22,552,149

0

Non-executive Director

6.

To re-elect Vijay Thakrar, who is

retiring by rotation, as a Non-

22,537,152

99.93

15,000

0.07

22,552,152

0

executive Director

7.

To re-appoint

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as

22,545,251

99.98

3,901

0.02

22,549,152

3,000

auditors of the Company

8.

To authorise the Directors to

determine the remuneration of the

22,551,252

100.00

900

0.00

22,552,152

0

auditors

9.

To authorise the Directors to allot

22,521,077

99.86

31,075

0.14

22,552,152

0

shares

10.

To renew the Directors' authority

to dis-applypre-emption rights

22,514,219

99.83

37,933

0.17

22,552,152

0

(Special Resolution)

11.

To authorise the Company to

purchase its own shares (Special

22,529,863

99.90

22,289

0.10

22,552,152

0

Resolution)

12.

To Approve new Articles of

Association (Special Resolution)

17,477,121

77.50

5,075,031

22.50

22,552,152

0

Notes:

  • Includes discretionary votes
  • A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

The full text for each resolution is set out in the Notice of AGM.

Disclaimer

Sanderson Design Group plc published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 08:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
