Sanderson Design Group PLC - Denham, England-based luxury interior furnishings company - Says it continues to trade in line with expectations for the full year. Has a strong portfolio of brands. Will release results for half-year ending July 31 on August 8.

In April, Sanderson Design reported revenue of GBP112.0 million for the year ended January 31, down 0.2% from GBP112.2 million the year before. Pretax profit rose by 4.8% to GBP10.9 million from GBP10.4 million.

Current stock price: up 2.6% at 131.30 pence on Thursday in London

12-month change: down 9.8%

