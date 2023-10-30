(Alliance News) - Sanderson Design Group PLC on Monday said it has signed a new licensing agreement, in which J Sainsbury PLC's Habitat brand will create a range of tableware and kitchen products based on Sanderson's National Trust collection of fabrics.

Sanderson is a Denham, England-based luxury interior furnishings company. Sainsbury is a London-based grocer.

Shares in Sanderson were up 4.4% to 107.50 pence each in London on Monday morning. Meanwhile, Sainsbury shares fell 0.3% to 254.73p each.

"Sanderson launched the collection in collaboration with the National Trust in 2020 since which time it has become one of the Sanderson brand's best-selling collections. Featuring prints inspired by landscapes and nature cared for by the National Trust, the collection shines a light on the beauty of nature and makes an important financial contribution to the conservation charity," the company said.

Since launch, Sanderson said it has contributed more than GBP270,000 to the National Trust, assisting in the ongoing care of the 500 places it looks after.

Under the new three-way agreement, Habitat has acquired the rights to use the collection's fabric designs to create tableware and kitchen accessories including mugs, dinnerware, tablecloths, napkins, placemats, tea towels, aprons and other products, which will be branded Habitat x Sanderson & National Trust.

The agreement covers the UK and Northern Ireland, and the first tableware and kitchen products will be launched in the spring of 2025.

Sanderson will receive a royalty on Habitat's sales, which will be shared with the National Trust.

Chief Executive Officer Lisa Montague said: "Sanderson's National Trust collection has been a very successful collaboration and one of the Sanderson brand's best-selling collections during the past three years. This exciting new agreement with Habitat will see the designs transferred to a range of tableware and kitchen products, which will again highlight the shared appreciation of nature of Sanderson and the National Trust."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

