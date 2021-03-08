Mar 8, 2021 - Women in Agriculture: Romika Wells

Romika Wells's first job was at Sanderson Farms when she was just 16 years old. 'My mother worked at the Laurel processing plant and I got my first job answering phones as a summer intern,' said Wells. 'Mom worked for Sanderson Farms as an hourly employee from 1971 until 2013 - 42 years. So, I grew up around the company from a very early age.'

Wells has come a long way from that 16-year-old girl answering the phone to her current position as Director of Organization Development and Training. In her current role, she is tasked with assessing the cultural climate of the company and its employees, and instituting organizational changes in the areas of recruitment and training, as they are needed.

'We are charged with gathering information and data to assess how employees feel about things like turnover, diversity and inclusion, or safety and benefits,' said Wells. 'From that data, my department develops training designed to improve awareness, increase or improve skills, and motivate our employees. My department also recruits future leaders for the company.'

Wells says one of the things she loves most about her work at Sanderson Farms is that she always feels included. 'I never feel out of place here, and I don't think that's accidental. I think it's intentional, because when it comes to matters like inclusion, you have to be intentional with your actions. It is not something that always happens naturally; there are times when you have to be deliberate,' said Wells. 'Inclusion is also one of those things that's infectious, because when you feel included, you go out of your way to include others.'

Last year, Wells and her team launched a diversity, equity and inclusion training program with the idea of training employees not only on what DE&I means, but why it's important to be inclusive of others and how it improves the company overall. In my position, I get to see that inclusion firsthand because as a woman, my voice is heard. And, while that doesn't always mean people agree with me, I know that I am heard.'

Wells, a lawyer by trade, practiced law for six years in Birmingham, Ala. A native of Ellisville, Miss., Wells received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, a Master of Educational Leadership from the University of Alabama-Birmingham, and her Juris Doctorate from Mississippi College School of Law. When she and her husband decided it was time for a change, she knew Mississippi was where she wanted to put down roots. After that decision was made, Sanderson Farms was just a natural fit.

'Working alongside both Joe Sanderson and Lampkin Butts, I was able to see firsthand that this is a family-oriented place,' said Wells. 'The two most important days of your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why. I know my why! I love this company,' stated Wells. 'It has been a part of me my entire life. I am thankful to have started my career here, and I look forward to ending my career here.'