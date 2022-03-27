Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Sanderson Farms, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - SAFM

03/27/2022 | 10:01am EDT
NEW YORK, March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: New York, N.Y., March 18, 2022. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) resulting from allegations that Sanderson Farms may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Sanderson Farms securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3845 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 4, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Chicken Companies Were Asked About Sharing of Employment Practices," reporting that the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") has started a civil antitrust probe to determine "whether poultry companies have engaged in anticompetitive sharing about employment practices that held down plant workers' wages, according to people familiar with the matter[.]" The article noted Sanderson Farms as one of the poultry processors implicated in the DOJ's investigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions.  Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-rosen-a-top-ranked-law-firm-encourages-sanderson-farms-inc-investors-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--safm-301511197.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2022
