Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sanderson Farms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAFM   US8000131040

SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

(SAFM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sanderson Farms, Inc.

08/09/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sanderson Farms, Inc. ("Sanderson Farms" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAFM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Cargill and Continental Grain Company.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $203.00 per share in cash for each share of Sanderson Farms common stock that they hold.  The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $4.53 billion.

If you own Sanderson Farms shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/safm

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Sanderson Farms' board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $203.00 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Sanderson Farms' shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-sanderson-farms-inc-301351498.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
05:28pSANDERSON FARMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Dire..
AQ
05:21pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sanderson Farms, Inc.
PR
05:15pDONNIE KING : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:15pConsumer Cos Up As Poultry Cos Rally -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:49pSANDERSON FARMS : S&P dips, just off record as energy shares fall
RE
04:23pSanderson Farms, Tyson Foods rise; Elanco, Occidental fall
AQ
04:20pLATEST MINNESOTA NEWS, SPORTS, BUSIN : 20 p.m. CDT
AQ
04:14pSANDERSON FARMS INVESTOR ALERT BY TH : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
04:01pSANDERSON FARMS : S&P dips, just off record as energy shares fall
RE
03:05pSANDERSON FARMS : With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
More recommendations