Sanderson Farms : 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Sanderson Farms, Inc. has released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report detailing the company's commitment to social and environmental responsibility. This year, Sanderson Farms was able to estimate the percentage of feed grains sourced from water-stressed regions, include the Human Rights Statement that the Board adopted in October 2020, and incorporate the latest consolidated EEO-1 report.

"For generations, Sanderson Farms has been dedicated to providing quality products to the people and communities who have made our company what it is today," said Joe F. Sanderson Jr., chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Sanderson Farms. "Transparency and total integrity are at the core of everything we do. With this report, we're equipping our investors, business partners, customers, and other constituents with decision-critical information about the environmental impact of our business, our animal welfare standards, our workplace health and safety standards, and the safety of our food products."

The comprehensive report details the company's achievements in managing environmental, social, and governance risks while building long-term value for shareholders. Highlights include:

In FY 2020, Sanderson Farms processed 657 million chickens, sold 4.8 billion pounds of dressed poultry, and generated $3.6 billion in annual sales.

Approximately 81% of employees are racial and ethnic minorities, including 41% of the management team, and 48% of employees are women, including 22% of the management team.

In FY 2020, Sanderson Farms reduced OSHA injury rates by 4% compared to the previous FY.

Since 2011, Sanderson Farms has donated $13.5 million and 4.6 million pounds of poultry products to charitable and community organizations local to company operations.

Since 1999, Sanderson Farms and its employees have donated over $10.7 million to local United Way organizations in the communities where they operate.

Since 2008, Sanderson Farms has seen a 20% reduction in electricity usage, 38% reduction in natural gas usage, and 444% reduction in water usage.

The amount of water conserved by Sanderson Farms in 2020, as compared to baseline values in 2008, would supply enough water to operate 10 of our 12 poultry processing facilities for one year.

"Our strong record of sustainability is another way we care for the community and the world around us," said Sanderson. "By helping to ensure a sustainable future for society, we are investing in strong, healthy, and thriving communities while positioning the company to have a long-term role in meeting society's needs."