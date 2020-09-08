Log in
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

(SAFM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sanderson Farms : Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

09/08/2020 | 07:40am EDT

Barclays

Global Consumer Staples Conference

September 8, 2020

Forward Looking Statement Warning

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about the business, financial condition and prospects of the Company. The actual performance of the Company could differ materially from that indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

For more information contact: Mike Cockrell

Treasurer and CFO Sanderson Farms, Inc.mcockrell@sandersonfarms.comOffice - 601-426-1454

The Company

We Are a Leading Chicken Producer

  • Organized in 1947

  • Incorporated in 1955

  • Vertically integrated in 1961

  • Initial public offering in 1987

  • 3rd largest poultry processor in the U.S.

  • Current processing capacity of 13.65 MM head per week

Disclaimer

Sanderson Farms Inc. published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 11:39:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 511 M - -
Net income 2020 -9,97 M - -
Net cash 2020 12,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3 430x
Yield 2020 1,06%
Capitalization 2 746 M 2 746 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 89,7%
Technical analysis trends SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 137,00 $
Last Close Price 123,47 $
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President & Director
Edward Chisholm Principal Operating Officer
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Chief Legal Officer
John H. Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.-29.93%2 746
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION13.23%27 563
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.93.35%27 277
TYSON FOODS, INC.-31.44%22 737
WH GROUP LIMITED-19.50%12 308
JBS SA-15.23%11 002
