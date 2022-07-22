Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sanderson Farms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAFM   US8000131040

SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

(SAFM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sanderson Farms : Cargill and Continental Grain Complete Acquisition of Sanderson Farms - Form 8-K

07/22/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cargill and Continental Grain Complete

Acquisition of Sanderson Farms

MINNEAPOLIS and NEW YORK - July 22, 2022 - Cargill and Continental Grain Company today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) by a joint venture between Cargill and Continental Grain. The acquisition was announced on August 9, 2021.

Sanderson Farms shareholders are receiving $203.00 per each share of common stock they owned as of immediately prior to the completion of the transaction. As a result of the completion of the transaction, Sanderson Farms' shares will no longer trade on the NASDAQ beginning July 22, 2022.

As a part of the closing of the transaction, Cargill and Continental Grain have combined Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a subsidiary of Continental Grain, forming a new privately held poultry business. The new business, named Wayne-Sanderson Farms, will be headquartered in Oakwood, GA. As previously announced, Clint Rivers, currently CEO of Wayne Farms, has been appointed CEO of the combined company.

Mr. Rivers said, "I am honored to lead the new Wayne-Sanderson Farms, which brings together a talented team with complementary operations and cultures and a strong commitment to employees, farmers and the communities where we operate. The new company is ideally positioned to continue to serve customers and consumers with high- quality and affordable products."

Wayne-Sanderson Farms is a best-in-class U.S. poultry company with a high-quality asset base, a strong operating culture, and an industry-leading management team and workforce. Operating chicken processing plants and prepared foods plants across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Texas, Wayne-Sanderson Farms has state-of-the-art operations and will continue to invest in its stakeholders, workforce and in employee safety.

Joe F. Sanderson, Jr. said, "It has been an incredible privilege to lead the Sanderson Farms team over the last thirty-three years and to continue my family's legacy by helping to nourish families across the country. I am proud of all we have achieved together, and I am confident that the fairness, honesty and integrity that has been synonymous with the Sanderson Farms name will carry on with Wayne-Sanderson Farms."

BofA Securities acted as the financial advisor to Cargill and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (US) LLP acted as legal counsel. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher acted as tax counsel. Centerview Partners LLC acted as financial advisor to Sanderson Farms and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, Fishman Haygood LLP and Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes, PLLC acted as legal counsel. Lazard acted as the financial advisor for Wayne Farms and Continental Grain, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as legal counsel. Also acting for Cargill and Continental Grain were Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP as special antitrust counsel and Jones Walker LLP as Mississippi counsel.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 156 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

About Continental Grain Company

Continental Grain is a privately owned global investor, owner, and operator of companies with more than 200 years of history across the food and agribusiness spectrum. It creates long-term value by applying deep industry knowledge, capital and talent to businesses ranging from established market leaders to promising innovators, working alongside trusted partners, and supporting strong management teams. It brings a long-term ownership mindset, concentrating on investment and operating plans that create enduring value and a sustainable, efficient, and nutritional food supply chain. Continental Grain brings people, ideas, and resources together to build the businesses that will feed the world.

Disclaimer

Sanderson Farms Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 20:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
04:24pSANDERSON FARMS : Cargill and Continental Grain Complete Acquisition of Sanderson Farms - ..
PU
04:15pSANDERSON FARMS INC : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquis..
AQ
10:57aCargill, Continental close U.S. chicken deal
RE
09:56aCargill, Continental Grain JV Completes Acquisition of Sanderson Farms
MT
09:38aCargill and Continental Grain Complete Acquisition of Sanderson Farms
PR
04:46aSanderson Farms Shares Halted; Deal With Regulators Said Near
DJ
07/04MOMENTUM PICKS : 5 stocks for the summer
06/29SANDERSON FARMS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/16Consumer Edge Downgrades Sanderson Farms to Equalweight From Overweight
MT
05/27Sanderson Farms Reports Higher Fiscal Q2 Results
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 403 M - -
Net income 2022 1 115 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 338 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,30x
Yield 2022 1,02%
Capitalization 4 553 M 4 553 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 17 662
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 204,00 $
Average target price 205,60 $
Spread / Average Target 0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joe Frank Sanderson President & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts Vice President-Sales
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer & Chief Legal Officer
Beverly Wade Hogan Independent Director
Phil K. Livingston Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.9.51%4 553
TYSON FOODS, INC.-5.67%29 727
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-3.26%25 818
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-16.29%13 748
JBS S.A.-18.66%12 440
WH GROUP LIMITED20.25%10 594