Sanderson Farms : Donates $1 Million to American Red Cross Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

Jackson, MS., (Sep. 27, 2021) - In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida, Sanderson Farms is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross to aid in ongoing recovery efforts in the Southeast. Sanderson Farms' contribution will help the Red Cross provide food, emergency shelter, relief supplies and comfort to those impacted.

"At Sanderson Farms, when a crisis hits, we come together to support our employees, their families and the whole community," said Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., CEO and Chairman of the Board of Sanderson Farms. "The effects of Hurricane Ida hit close to home, and many of our employees, growers and their families suffered devastating losses in Southwest Louisiana, Hammond, La., the Greater New Orleans area, and Southwest Mississippi. We have been humbled by the spirit of resilience, generosity and kindness that we have witnessed among our employees, friends and neighbors, and Sanderson Farms is committed to doing everything we can to help get our communities back on their feet."

"It's heart-wrenching to see how Hurricane Ida impacted so many people. The generosity of partners such as Sanderson Farms make it possible for the Red Cross to respond at a moment's notice with volunteers, equipment and supplies, powering our mission to help people recover," said Mike Ryan, Vice President of Development, Southeast and Caribbean. "We are profoundly grateful for community leaders like Sanderson Farms who step up when the community needs it most."

As many as 900 trained Red Cross workers from around the country are supporting the relief efforts, either on the ground or virtually. In total, some 2,700 disaster workers have helped on the Red Cross Ida relief effort. With the help of partners, the Red Cross has provided 616,000 meals and snacks, and distributed 253,000 relief items to people in need. Trained Red Cross volunteers have made 18,000 contacts providing emotional support, health services and spiritual care for people who've been evacuated. The Red Cross is now starting to get emergency financial assistance into the hands of residents whose homes were severely impacted by Ida. This assistance will allow people to make their own decisions and prioritize what their family needs most to start recovering.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc., founded in 1947, is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken and other prepared food items. Employing approximately 17,000 employees in operations spanning five states and 17 different communities, Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the United States. As a company, Sanderson Farms is committed to adopting a fresh approach in everything that we do, not only where products are concerned, but companywide, as well. Though the company has grown in size, it still adheres to the same hometown values of honesty, integrity and innovation that were established when the Sanderson family founded the company back in 1947.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

