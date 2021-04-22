Log in
    SAFM

SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

(SAFM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/22 02:22:07 pm
167.275 USD   -0.21%
02:01pSANDERSON FARMS, INC.  : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/07SANDERSON FARMS  : T. Rowe Price Investor Presentation
PU
03/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Continues Selling Trend at Sanderson Farms
MT
Sanderson Farms, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

04/22/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 (forty-four cents) per share payable May 18, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 4, 2021.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 161 M - -
Net income 2021 182 M - -
Net cash 2021 78,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 3 743 M 3 743 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 17 445
Free-Float 90,1%
Technical analysis trends SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 166,38 $
Last Close Price 167,63 $
Spread / Highest target 7,38%
Spread / Average Target -0,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Chief Legal Officer
Beverly Wade Hogan Independent Director
Phil K. Livingston Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.26.80%3 743
TYSON FOODS, INC.23.49%28 642
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION1.50%25 533
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-15.47%21 181
JBS S.A.48.14%15 803
WH GROUP LIMITED2.92%12 686
