SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

(SAFM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sanderson Farms, Inc. : to Host Its First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call

02/11/2021 | 11:02am EST
Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that it will host its first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, February 25, 2021. During this call, management will comment on Sanderson Farms’ financial and operating results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2021. Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing 833-685-0982 (ask to be joined into the Sanderson Farms, Inc. call).

A live online broadcast of Sanderson Farms’ conference call will also begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, February 25, 2021. An online replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 30 days. The link to this event may be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.sandersonfarms.com. A telephone replay will begin approximately two hours after the call ends and will be available for seven days. To listen to the telephone playback, please dial 877-344-7529 (Conference Code 10151442).

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 956 M - -
Net income 2021 103 M - -
Net cash 2021 39,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,3x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 3 331 M 3 331 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 17 445
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 148,63 $
Last Close Price 149,19 $
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Chief Legal Officer
John H. Baker Independent Director
Beverly Wade Hogan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.12.85%3 331
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.9.25%27 526
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION6.91%26 904
TYSON FOODS, INC.1.26%25 274
JBS SA7.57%12 444
WH GROUP LIMITED-3.08%11 963
