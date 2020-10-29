Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sanderson Farms, Inc.    SAFM

SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

(SAFM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sanderson Farms : Issues Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today issued the following statement:

Sanderson Farms has not received a proposal from Tyson Foods and Durational Capital Management. The Sanderson Farms Board of Directors has unanimously rejected an unsolicited proposal from Durational Capital Management, a new shareholder, to acquire the Company for $142 per share, a price that very substantially undervalues Sanderson Farms and its future prospects and is significantly below the 52-week high share price of $179.45. After careful consideration, with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors, the Board unanimously determined that the highly conditional and opportunistic proposal is not in the best interests of Sanderson Farms or its shareholders.

The Board remains committed to enhancing value for all shareholders and believes it can generate significant additional value by continuing to execute its strategic organic growth plan, as discussed at the Company’s recent Investor Day where it announced initiatives to increase production to serve the growing retail grocery market, including identifying and vetting a site for a new facility.

Centerview Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz, Fishman Haygood LLP, and The Brunini Law Firm are serving as legal counsel to Sanderson Farms.

About Sanderson Farms, Inc.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions about future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the views, beliefs, projections and estimates expressed in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
03:16pSANDERSON FARMS : Issues Statement
BU
10/26SANDERSON FARMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD D..
AQ
10/22LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/22SANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Extends Stock Repurchase Plan
BU
10/16SANDERSON FARMS : Investor Day
PU
10/12SANDERSON FARMS : to Host Virtual Investor Conference
BU
10/07Six Chicken-Industry Officials Indicted for Price Fixing--4th Update
DJ
10/05SANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/01Meatpackers in the Americas accelerate automation after outbreaks, lagging Eu..
RE
09/24SANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 518 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,28 M - -
Net cash 2020 5,59 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -409x
Yield 2020 1,08%
Capitalization 2 729 M 2 729 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 135,75 $
Last Close Price 122,70 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President & Director
Edward Chisholm Principal Operating Officer
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Chief Legal Officer
John H. Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.-30.37%2 729
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION7.78%26 236
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.74.16%25 638
TYSON FOODS, INC.-37.65%20 675
WH GROUP LIMITED-21.37%12 669
JBS SA-22.56%9 290
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group