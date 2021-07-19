Sanderson Farms : Jul 19, 2021 - NP FARM, LLC

Growing up on a farm in rural Vietnam, Phong Nguyen always knew he wanted to own and operate a farm of his very own one day. After moving to the United States, he worked in many different roles to save up his money and invest in his dream job of owning and operating a poultry farm.

In 2016, Nguyen finally had his chance to invest in a four-house breeder farm and become a family farmer for Sanderson Farms. After growing breeder chickens for four years, he sold his farm and purchased a broiler farm. Since last year, Nguyen has been growing broiler chickens at his 18-house farm located in Coolidge, Georgia.

Prior to entering the poultry business, Nguyen owned a convenience store and also worked as a welder for an oil company. He has been married to his wife, Nancy, for 20 years and they have two sons and one daughter. When the family is not actively tending to their farm, they enjoy attending church, going to the park and playing sports.

Nguyen enjoys growing for Sanderson Farms because of the job stability and the support that the company's flock supervisors offer family farmers. 'The team leaders show that they really care for the business and help us, the newer growers,' said Nguyen.

Poultry farming has provided Nguyen's family with a stable income, and he enjoys the privacy and convenience of owning a farm and working from home. 'At previous jobs, I would be away from home for more than 12 hours at a time,' said Nguyen. 'With poultry farming, I am able to spend more time with my family, and they are able to be involved with the work as well.'

In order to be successful, Nguyen advises those interested in entering the poultry business to ensure they have a passion for the industry and the lifestyle of poultry farming. 'It's only successful if people love the job, so they can do a good job,' said Nguyen.

Like many other family farmers growing for Sanderson Farms, Nguyen takes pride in his farm, and he and his family have grown to enjoy every aspect of poultry farming, from raising the birds to routine maintenance and upkeep of the houses and grounds. 'This is the family business, and now I have more time for my family,' said Nguyen. 'I want my children to see how hard we work so they can learn from it.'