Sanderson Farms : TEXAN TRADITION

For the second consecutive year, Sanderson Farms was named one of America's Best Employers in the state of Texas by Forbes magazine. The 2021 America's Best-in-State Employers list ranks 1,328 top employers across all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, and is based on the recommendations of employees.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leading employer, not only by Forbes, but also by the hardworking men and women who make up our Sanderson Farms family," said Joe F. Sanderson Jr., chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Sanderson Farms. "The company would not be where it is today without the unwavering support of our employees, customers and the communities in which we operate.

To assemble the list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to conduct an independent and anonymous online survey of 80,000 Americans working at companies with more than 500 employees per state. Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, along with a series of additional work-related questions. Participants were also asked to evaluate other employers in their region and respective industries.

In Texas, Sanderson Farms employs over 6,200 people at processing plants, hatcheries and feed mills in Bryan, Easterly, Lindale, Mineola, Palestine, Tyler and Waco. The company provides competitive compensation, an inclusive benefits package and valuable education resources to its employees. In fiscal year 2020, Sanderson Farms invested more than $3.3 million in employee training and development, staffing 12 certified trainers to educate employees on a variety of topics.

"It takes a team of committed people from diverse backgrounds and skill sets to bring our products from our family farms to our customers' tables," said Lampkin Butts, president and chief operating officer for Sanderson Farms. "Sanderson Farms' dedicated employees are our greatest resource, and we are grateful for their invaluable contributions to the company's success."

In 2019, Forbes magazine named Sanderson Farms among America's Best Employers, which ranks the top 500 employers in the United States across 25 different industries and markets. The 2019 recognition of the company marked the first time Sanderson Farms had been recognized by Forbes since it began ranking America's Best Employers in 2015 and it was also the first time a poultry company had made the esteemed list.