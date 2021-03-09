Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sanderson Farms, Inc.    SAFM

SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

(SAFM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sanderson Farms : Bank of America Virtual Consumer Conference

03/09/2021 | 07:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bank of America

Consumer and Retail Technology Conference

March 9, 2021

Forward Looking Statement Warning

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about the business, financial condition and prospects of the Company. The actual performance of the Company could differ materially from that indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

For more information contact: Mike Cockrell

Treasurer, CFO and CLO Sanderson Farms, Inc.mcockrell@sandersonfarms.comOffice - 601-426-1454

The Company

We Are a Leading Chicken Producer

  • Organized in 1947

  • Incorporated in 1955

  • Vertically integrated in 1961

  • Initial public offering in 1987

  • 3rd largest poultry processor in the U.S.

  • Current processing capacity of 13.65 MM head per week

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sanderson Farms Inc. published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 12:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
07:23aSANDERSON FARMS  : Bank of America Virtual Consumer Conference
PU
03/08MAR 8, 2021 - WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE : Romika Wells
PU
03/05SANDERSON FARMS  : Burkenroad Reports Virtual Meeting
PU
03/02MAR 2, 2021 - WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE : Jennifer Vice
PU
03/02MAR 2, 2021 - WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE : Lily Brooks
PU
03/02MAR 2, 2021 - WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE : Lorri Devereaux
PU
03/02SANDERSON FARMS  : Celebrates “Women in Agriculture”
PU
02/26LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/26SANDERSON FARMS  : to Participate in BofA Securities 2021 Consumer & Retail Tech..
BU
02/26SANDERSON FARMS  : Barclays Adjusts Sanderson Farms PT to $170 From $163, Mainta..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 082 M - -
Net income 2021 180 M - -
Net cash 2021 46,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 3 648 M 3 648 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 17 445
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 159,38 $
Last Close Price 163,38 $
Spread / Highest target 10,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Chief Legal Officer
Beverly Wade Hogan Independent Director
Phil K. Livingston Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.23.59%3 648
TYSON FOODS, INC.12.83%26 877
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION2.77%25 873
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-7.22%23 119
WH GROUP LIMITED10.92%13 660
JBS S.A.14.96%12 484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ