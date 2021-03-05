Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/05 01:52:55 pm
161.83 USD   +1.23%
SANDERSON FARMS  : Burkenroad Reports Virtual Meeting
PU
03/02MAR 2, 2021 - WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE : Jennifer Vice
PU
03/02MAR 2, 2021 - WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE : Lily Brooks
PU
Sanderson Farms : Burkenroad Reports Virtual Meeting

03/05/2021 | 01:28pm EST
Burkenroad Reports

Virtual Meeting

March 5, 2021

Forward Looking Statement Warning

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about the business, financial condition and prospects of the Company. The actual performance of the Company could differ materially from that indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

For more information contact: Mike Cockrell

Treasurer, CFO and CLO Sanderson Farms, Inc.mcockrell@sandersonfarms.comOffice - 601-426-1454

The Company

We Are a Leading Chicken Producer

  • Organized in 1947

  • Incorporated in 1955

  • Vertically integrated in 1961

  • Initial public offering in 1987

  • 3rd largest poultry processor in the U.S.

  • Current processing capacity of 13.65 MM head per week

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sanderson Farms Inc. published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 18:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 082 M - -
Net income 2021 180 M - -
Net cash 2021 46,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 3 570 M 3 570 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 17 445
Free-Float 90,1%
Technical analysis trends SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 159,38 $
Last Close Price 159,87 $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Chief Legal Officer
Beverly Wade Hogan Independent Director
Phil K. Livingston Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.20.93%3 570
