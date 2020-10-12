Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sanderson Farms, Inc.    SAFM

SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

(SAFM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/12 10:10:01 am
119.835 USD   +1.14%
10:02aSANDERSON FARMS : to Host Virtual Investor Conference
BU
10/07Six Chicken-Industry Officials Indicted for Price Fixing--4th Update
DJ
10/05SANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sanderson Farms : to Host Virtual Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) will host its annual investor conference on Friday, October 16, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be held in a virtual format only.

The investor presentation and Q&A session will be led by Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, with additional comments from industry experts and the Company’s management team. The presentations will run from 7:30 a.m. until approximately 12:00 p.m. Central Time on Friday, October 16, 2020, and will be available to investors via a live video webcast. A link to the broadcast will be posted on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.sandersonfarms.com/events/event-details/sanderson-farms-2020-investor-day, and a replay will be available for 30 days. Those who wish to participate by phone may do so by dialing 833-857-1010 (toll-free) or 929-517-0312 (international/toll), conference ID:4573699.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
10:02aSANDERSON FARMS : to Host Virtual Investor Conference
BU
10/07Six Chicken-Industry Officials Indicted for Price Fixing--4th Update
DJ
10/05SANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/01Meatpackers in the Americas accelerate automation after outbreaks, lagging Eu..
RE
09/24SANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/09SANDERSON FARMS : Fifth Circuit Upholds OSHA's Interpretation Of PSM Standard
AQ
09/08SANDERSON FARMS : Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
PU
09/03SANDERSON FARMS : Sep 3, 2020 - 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report
PU
09/01SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP : Launches "All In For Children's" Mask Campaign
PR
08/31SANDERSON FARMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 513 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,70 M - -
Net cash 2020 12,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3 291x
Yield 2020 1,10%
Capitalization 2 635 M 2 635 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDERSON FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 138,50 $
Last Close Price 118,48 $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President & Director
Edward Chisholm Principal Operating Officer
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Chief Legal Officer
John H. Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.-32.77%2 635
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.89.46%27 271
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION8.53%26 419
TYSON FOODS, INC.-36.31%21 120
WH GROUP LIMITED-22.36%11 872
JBS SA-25.19%9 309
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group