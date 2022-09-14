Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Sandfire Resources America Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFR   CA8000281029

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.

(SFR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:23 2022-09-12 pm EDT
0.1450 CAD   -9.38%
03:00pSANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA : Announces Legal Proceedings Update for the Black Butte Copper Project
PU
09/12Sandfire Resources America Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/08SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA : Reports High Grade Copper Intersections at the Black Butte Copper Project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sandfire Resources America : Announces Legal Proceedings Update for the Black Butte Copper Project

09/14/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

17 E Main Street

PO Box 431

White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645

Tel: (406) 547-3466

Fax: (406) 547-3719

Web: www.sandfireamerica.com

Email: info@sandfireamerica.com

Sandfire Resources America Announces

Legal Proceedings Update for the Black Butte Copper Project

White Sulphur Springs, Montana- July 5, 2022 - Sandfire Resources America Inc. ("Sandfire America" or the "Company") announces that the District Court has issued an order on remedies that will allow Phase I Construction of the Black Butte Copper Project to be completed under the existing permit.

Jerry Zieg, Senior Vice President, stated, "Although we continue to strongly disagree with the Court's initial April 8th Order, we are pleased with Judge Bidegaray's decision today to allow us to continue with its development of the Black Butte Copper Project. Sandfire America maintains that our Black Butte Copper Project is the best and most environmentally sound mining project ever proposed in Montana and that DEQ properly permitted all phases of the Project."

The order on remedies is in regard to the April 8th, 2022 ruling in a lawsuit against the Montana Department of Environmental Quality ("Montana DEQ") and Tintina Montana Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Tintina Montana"), filed by mining adversaries on June 4, 2020, challenging the Black Butte Copper Project. The ruling found that the Montana DEQ had violated aspects of the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) and the Montana Metal Mine Reclamation Act (MMRA) in its grant of a Mine Operating Permit for the Black Butte Copper Project. On July 1, 2022, plaintiffs and defendants filed a joint motion recommending a stipulated order for remedies.

By granting the stipulated motion, the Judge's Order will allow Tintina Montana to complete Phase I Construction under the existing permit while it pursues an appeal of the April 8th Order.

The Company is also concurrently working on strategies to complete additional test work, analysis, and reporting for additional authorizations from Montana DEQ with the objective of moving the project past Phase 1 of the Permit.

SandfireCo tact Information:Resources America Inc.

Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications

Mobile: 406-224-8180

Office: 406-547-3466

Email: nschlepp@sandfireamerica.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this document constitute "forward looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding advancing Phase I Construction to completion, pursuing an appeal of the April 8th Order, completing additional test work, analysis, and reporting for additional authorizations from Montana DEQ

2

and expected outcomes. In making these forward-looking statements, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the Company will receive required regulatory approvals, and will be able to secure additional funding to execute its plans. However, the forward-looking statements in this document are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals, inability to obtain financing. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Sandfire Resources America Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 18:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.
03:00pSANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA : Announces Legal Proceedings Update for the Black Butte Copper..
PU
09/12Sandfire Resources America Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 3..
CI
09/08SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA : Reports High Grade Copper Intersections at the Black Butte Co..
PU
08/16Sandfire Resources America Inc. Reports Diamond Drill Results of the Successful 2021-20..
CI
07/05Sandfire Resources America Provides Legal Proceedings Update for the Black Butte Copper..
MT
07/05Sandfire Resources America Announces Legal Proceedings Update for the Black Butte Coppe..
AQ
07/04Sandfire Resources America Upsizes Bridge Loan Up to US$22 Million
MT
06/30Sandfire Resources America Announces Variation to Bridge Loan Agreement
AQ
05/27SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA : Q3 2022 md&a
PU
05/27Sandfire Resources America Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -19,0 M -14,5 M -14,5 M
Net Debt 2022 14,0 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 148 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,1%
Chart SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.
Duration : Period :
Sandfire Resources America Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Scargill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lincoln E. C. Greenidge Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Leslie Fitzgerald Chairman
Alan L. Joscelyn Independent Director
Christina Kay Hedrich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC.-25.64%113
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-9.60%13 746
VEDANTA LIMITED-18.65%12 943
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-17.77%12 295
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-26.13%9 627
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-18.75%6 977